Watch now: Discussing a new format for Nebraska state basketball tournaments on the Prep Zone Report

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson.
Stu Pospisil joins the show to discuss the changes to the Nebraska state basketball tournaments, the record five-day tournament, the benefit of having a majority of games at Pinnacle Bank Arena and more.
jlanderson@owh.com, 402-444-1108