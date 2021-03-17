Watch now: Get ready for the Nebraska high school baseball season with the Prep Zone Report

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson.
Mike Patterson helps preview the Nebraska high school baseball season, why projecting the top teams will be tough this year, players to watch and more.
Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music, find it on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.
Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that below.