Watch now: How do the top Nebraska prep baseball teams look heading into conference tournaments?

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson.

Mike Patterson joins the show for a midseason check-in on the top Nebraska high school baseball teams, including a rough stretch for No. 1 Millard South and No. 2 Bellevue West. Can No. 3 Omaha Westside and No. 4 Millard North make a push for the top spot during the Metro Conference tournament? Can Millard West pull off an upset this weekend?

