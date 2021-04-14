Watch now: How do the top Nebraska prep baseball teams look heading into conference tournaments?

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson.
Mike Patterson joins the show for a midseason check-in on the top Nebraska high school baseball teams, including a rough stretch for No. 1 Millard South and No. 2 Bellevue West. Can No. 3 Omaha Westside and No. 4 Millard North make a push for the top spot during the Metro Conference tournament? Can Millard West pull off an upset this weekend?
Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music, find it on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.
Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that below.