Watch now: Storylines to watch at the Nebraska state baseball tournament on the Prep Zone Report
Watch now: Storylines to watch at the Nebraska state baseball tournament on the Prep Zone Report

Jake Anderson and Mike Patterson preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites and more.

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson.

Mike Patterson joins the show to preview the top storylines to watch for the Nebraska high school state baseball tournament, including players to watch, the Class A and B title favorites, lower-seeded teams to keep an eye on and more.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

