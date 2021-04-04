Watch now: Taking an in-depth look at the All-Nebraska basketball teams on Prep Zone Report

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson.
Mike Patterson and Stu Pospisil join the show to take an inside look at this year's All-Nebraska basketball teams, including why there's co-captains for boys and girls, what makes all 10 players special and more on the 2021 "Showstoppers."
What if these basketball stars were movie stars, too? We dug a little deeper into that and more topics during The World-Herald's recent photoshoot.
Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.
Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music, find it on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.
Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that below.