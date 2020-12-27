Watch now: Taking an in-depth look at the All-Nebraska football team on Prep Zone Report

Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson.

Stu Pospisil joins the show to break down the 2020 All-Nebraska football team, including some of the toughest omissions, how this year's section came together, plus his views from a unique high school season.

Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.