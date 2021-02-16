 Skip to main content
Watch now: What to expect from Class B girls hoops subdistricts, this week's top games
Get the latest Nebraska high school sports news in this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, sponsored by MD West One, featuring The World-Herald's Jake Anderson.

Mike Patterson joins the show to preview Class B girls basketball subdistricts and the top hoops games of the week.

Check out the video podcast at the top of the page.

Don't want to miss an episode? Get the podcast on iTunes, check it out on Google Play Music, find it on Spotify or grab this link for pretty much everything else. Also, find Mike on Twitter, plus leave us a comment on The World-Herald Facebook page.

Just want to listen to the MP3? You can get that below.

jlanderson@owh.com, 402-444-1108

