 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Waverly football snaps Omaha Skutt's 27-game winning streak
0 comments
FOOTBALL

Waverly football snaps Omaha Skutt's 27-game winning streak

Only $5 for 5 months
Waverly

Waverly's Zane Schawang rushes while bookmarked by teammates Nolan Weise and Warren Rolf.

 ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD

WAVERLY, Neb. — Class B No. 1 Waverly ended No. 2 Omaha Skutt’s 27-game winning streak Friday night.

The Vikings took a 17-7 victory by picked off the SkyHawks twice in the second half.

Waverly (2-0) got a field goal from Evan Canoyer and a 22-yard touchdown pass from senior Nolan Wiese to Riley Marsh in the first half and a 23-yard scoring run from Brendan Graff with 7:40 to play.

» Get the full story later tonight on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's World-Herald.

All-Nebraska football teams through the years

stu.pospisil@owh.com, 402-444-1041,

twitter.com/stuOWH

0 comments

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter - High school sports

Stu is The World-Herald's lead writer for high school sports and for golf. Follow him on Twitter @stuOWH. Phone: 402-444-1041.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert