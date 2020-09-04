Waverly football snaps Omaha Skutt's 27-game winning streak

WAVERLY, Neb. — Class B No. 1 Waverly ended No. 2 Omaha Skutt’s 27-game winning streak Friday night.
The Vikings took a 17-7 victory by picked off the SkyHawks twice in the second half.
Waverly (2-0) got a field goal from Evan Canoyer and a 22-yard touchdown pass from senior Nolan Wiese to Riley Marsh in the first half and a 23-yard scoring run from Brendan Graff with 7:40 to play.
