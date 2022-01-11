Waverly's Bekka Allick named Nebraska's Gatorade volleyball player of the year

Waverly middle blocker Bekka Allick was one of three future Huskers to be named Gatorade state volleyball players of the year on Tuesday.

Fellow Nebraska signee Maggie Mendelson (Utah) and NU commit Bergen Reilly (South Dakota) were also honored.

Allick earned the Nebraska award after recording 442 kills, 341 digs, 50 blocks and 40 service aces in leading the Vikings to the Class B semifinals as a senior last season. An All-Nebraska first-team honoree, Allick was captain of the U.S. under-18 national team that won bronze at the world championships in September. She is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the nation in the Class of 2022 by PrepVolleyball.com.

Reilly, a junior setter from Sioux Falls O'Gorman, was honored by Gatorade for the second straight year. She led her team to a second consecutive Class AA state championship last season, recording 393 assists, 191 kills, 174 digs, 43 service aces and 29 blocks. She joined Allick on the under-18 national team at last year's world championships. Reilly is the nation's No. 5 recruit in the Class of 2023, according to PrepVolleyball.com.