LINCOLN - ​After losing to York in the winner's bracket final earlier Tuesday, the Wayne boys stormed back to defeat the Dukes in the championship round to win bowling's Class B team title.

York won the first two games of the best-of-five final 174-150 and 161-156. Wayne easily won the third game 172-128 and then had its best performance in the fourth 213-155 to force the deciding game. Wayne claimed that game 176-139.

York has defeated Wayne three games to one earlier Tuesday to advance to the final. Wayne then outlasted Lexington 3-2 to set up a rematch with the Dukes.

Wayne took the final three games for a 3-1 win, which forced a second championship series.

The Class B girls final wasn't completed at press time.