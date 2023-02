LINCOLN - Wayne ran off three straight wins against Hastings to earn the Class B girls bowling team title Tuesday night, clinching the championship with a sudden-death victory.

The Tigers won the first game of the best-of-five finals 187-149. The Blue Devils answered with a 168-137 win in the second game before posting a tight 148-145 victory in the third.

The fourth game was even closer, with the teams tied 159-159 after 10 frames. Wayne then won in sudden death to claim the title.