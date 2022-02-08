 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wayne repeats as Nebraska high school girls state bowling champion
BOWLING

LINCOLN — Wayne swept Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family on Tuesday night to repeat as the girls state bowling champion.

The Blue Devils won the best-of-five match by scores of 194-162, 161-137 and 156-129 at Sun Valley Lanes.

