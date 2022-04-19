'We came out fighting': Gretna boys soccer downs Omaha Westside

Gretna’s win Tuesday night was as much gut check as it was bounce back.

The top-ranked Dragons got a goal from each of their top three scorers, enough for a quality road result and a 3-1 victory over No. 4 Omaha Westside.

Less than a week after taking over the No. 1 spot in the rankings — and just three days after losing in a shootout to third-ranked Omaha Creighton Prep — Gretna flashed exactly what makes it a serious state title threat.

“I wanted to see what we were made of, to be completely honest,” Gretna coach Tyler Ortlieb said. “Game today could have gone one of two ways. We could have come out, laid down and had our season go a different direction. We came out fighting, and I was happy with the way we played for 80 minutes.”

His team took a lead to the break thanks to a Brett Perkins penalty kick with under three minutes remaining in the half.

Perkins converted the try to the right side of the goal for his ninth of the year after Caden Ruff had been fouled in the box.

“It kind of took the edge off a little bit going into half,” Ortlieb said.

The Dragon advantage grew just under four minutes into the second half when leading scorer Maguire Perkins found the back of the net for his 15th of the season.

But Westside crawled back into it quickly, getting a goal just 30 seconds later on a Luke Van Belle strike from outside of the box.

“We kind of just blinked and it was 2-1,” Ortlieb said. “But we fought to the end and were able to finish.”

The Warriors threatened at points down the stretch, but couldn’t find an equalizer.

Instead, the Dragons turned one of those threats into a cherry on top when sophomore Michael Stukenholtz tallied his 11th goal of the year on a counter attack in the final minute.

Ortlieb said his team “got beat up a bit by Prep.” So he was pleased with its response a few days later.

“We needed to get back to our identity,” he said. “Needed to stand up for ourselves, and we did.”

Gretna (12-2).......................1 2—3

At Omaha Westside (9-3).....0 1—1

GOALS: G, Brett Perkins, Maguire Perkins, Michael Stukenholtz; OW, Luke Van Belle.

