'We found a way': Norris rallies for win over Omaha Skutt

Some late larceny helped Norris stave off an upset bid Tuesday night by Omaha Skutt.

The Class B No. 1 Titans made four steals in the final three minutes and held on for a 51-48 girls basketball victory over the No. 4 SkyHawks. Norris moved to 17-1 while Skutt fell to 16-4.

The SkyHawks led for much of the second half, opening a seven-point advantage early in the fourth quarter. But an 8-0 run that was fueled by those late Skutt turnovers put Norris on top to stay.

"Down the stretch, our kids found a way to win it," Titans coach Mark Hagerman said. "It wasn't the prettiest but it was a tough game."

The SkyHawks were playing their fourth game without senior center Lindsay Krause, who is nursing a sprained knee. Skutt has gone 1-3 during that stretch, though coach Kip Colony liked what he saw from his team against top-ranked Norris.

"Our kids played with a lot of energy," he said. "But we've got to take better care of the ball at the end of the game."

The SkyHawks led by two at halftime and four after the third quarter. A 3-pointer by Addison Burt stretched that lead to 37-30 before the Titans fought back with consecutive 3-pointers from Delaney White, Ella Waters, Brianna Stai and Kalli Kroeker.