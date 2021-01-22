'We needed this win': Mya Skoff scores 29 in Bellevue East's win over Bellevue West

A three-point play by Skoff tied it and a Thunderbirds turnover with 32 seconds left opened the door for Bellevue East. Skoff was fouled on a drive in the closing seconds and sank the second of two free throws to put the Chieftains on top 49-48.

“I was a little shaky on that first one," Skoff said. “I’m glad the second one went in."

Bellevue West had one final chance but Wharton’s runner at the buzzer came up short.

“We tried to double-team her the best we could on that last play," Skoff said. “We wanted to make it tough on her."

The Thunderbirds made it tough on themselves with a slow start. They missed their first 13 shots from the field and were 2 of 20 in the first quarter while scoring just six points.

Bellevue East led 20-18 at halftime and widened that advantage to 11 late in the third quarter when Baylee Egan banked home a 3-pointer. Three 3-pointers by Wharton closed the gap to two early in the final period and her steal and layup with 6:30 left tied it.

Skoff scored eight points the rest of the way, including the late free throw that led to the Chieftains’ victory.

“I feel great for the kids," Wilson said. “It means a lot to them."