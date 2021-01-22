'We needed this win': Mya Skoff scores 29 in Bellevue East's win over Bellevue West

Mya Skoff knew how long it had been since Bellevue East last posted a victory in its rivalry against Bellevue West.
“It was 2011," she said. “That’s why it felt so good to finally break through."
The sophomore guard scored 29 points Friday night to lead the host Chieftains to a 49-48 victory. Her final point was the go-ahead free throw with 6.4 seconds left.
“We needed this win," Bellevue East coach Brittany Wilson said. “Our next five games are just as tough so we really wanted this one."
The Chieftains’ last victory in the annual rivalry came on Dec. 20, 2011. Bellevue East posted a 74-67 win, but it’s been all Bellevue West since.
Wilson’s squad was in command until the Thunderbirds mounted a furious fourth-quarter rally behind junior guard Taryn Wharton. The Northern Iowa pledge scored 17 in the final period and finished with 32 points but it wasn’t quite enough.
“When a player gets hot like that, it’s hard to stop," Wilson said. “She took some tough shots but she knocked them down."
Wharton finished with 10 3-pointers, one short of the Bellevue West and Class A record of 11 set by Akili Felici. She had five in the final period, her last one putting Bellevue West on top 48-45 with 1:01 left.
A three-point play by Skoff tied it and a Thunderbirds turnover with 32 seconds left opened the door for Bellevue East. Skoff was fouled on a drive in the closing seconds and sank the second of two free throws to put the Chieftains on top 49-48.
“I was a little shaky on that first one," Skoff said. “I’m glad the second one went in."
Bellevue West had one final chance but Wharton’s runner at the buzzer came up short.
“We tried to double-team her the best we could on that last play," Skoff said. “We wanted to make it tough on her."
The Thunderbirds made it tough on themselves with a slow start. They missed their first 13 shots from the field and were 2 of 20 in the first quarter while scoring just six points.
Bellevue East led 20-18 at halftime and widened that advantage to 11 late in the third quarter when Baylee Egan banked home a 3-pointer. Three 3-pointers by Wharton closed the gap to two early in the final period and her steal and layup with 6:30 left tied it.
Skoff scored eight points the rest of the way, including the late free throw that led to the Chieftains’ victory.
“I feel great for the kids," Wilson said. “It means a lot to them."
Hattie Baird scored eight points for Bellevue East while Egan, a 5-foot-11 junior, had six points and a team-high 20 rebounds.
It doesn’t get any easier for the Chieftains, who play at fourth-ranked Omaha Central on Saturday.
The Thunderbirds will look to bounce back Saturday, hosting Millard West.
Bellevue West (7-5).......6 12 8 22—48
Bellevue East (8-5)......11 9 14 15—49
BW: Grace Schaefer 2, Faith Elmore 3, Kenzie Melcher 6, Taryn Wharton 32, Dani Peterson 5.
BE: Hattie Baird 8, Riley Jensen 5, Mya Skoff 29, Baylee Egan 6, Caitlyn Conover 1.
