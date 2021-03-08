'We were 5-9 and we're going to state': Millard South kept believing on run to Lincoln

At the start of February, Millard South was having trouble getting footing.
It was four games under .500.
On the first day of March, the Patriots completed a comeback that put them in the state tournament for the first time since 2017. They won 35-34 at Papillion-La Vista, one of four road teams to win in district finals and qualify for state.
“I’m really proud of my teammates, proud of everyone who supported us throughout the year," said senior Blake Stenger, who hit the winning shot against Papio. “We had a lot of ups and downs. I mean, we were 5-9 and we're going to state.”
Millard South’s draw at state is school district rival, 2020 state runner-up and national No. 24 Millard North. That 1:30 p.m. game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena opens the Class A portion of the five-day state tournament.
“Nothing to lose, right?” Millard South coach Tim Leuschen said. “We’ll be ready.”
During the darker days of January, his team avoided being one of Millard North’s many blowout victims. Millard South lost 62-51.
Leuschen said the emphasis was on keeping the faith.
“Because when things don't go well, it's hard to keep everybody going and these guys kept going," he said. “We just kept telling them, the coaching staff believes you can get there, but that doesn't really matter. You guys got to believe it. And we got over the hump.”
Millard South hasn’t lost since dropping a 73-62 game in overtime at Lincoln Northeast. It upset Omaha Westside in the final game of the regular season, upset Northeast in a district semifinal rematch and upset Papio.
Leuschen said it was good to get redemption against Northeast after the Patriots were 4 of 13 at the line in the fourth quarter of the first game.
“We’ve told our guys we feel like we can defend anybody now after how they've been defending (lately),” Leuschen said.
In the Patriots’ top six are seniors Michael Harding, Jack Cooper and Stenger, junior Gage Stenger, sophomore Lance Rucker and freshman Will Cooper. The Coopers are brothers, the Stengers are cousins. All six average between 6.8 and 9.9 points a game.
