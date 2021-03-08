'We were 5-9 and we're going to state': Millard South kept believing on run to Lincoln

At the start of February, Millard South was having trouble getting footing.

It was four games under .500.

On the first day of March, the Patriots completed a comeback that put them in the state tournament for the first time since 2017. They won 35-34 at Papillion-La Vista, one of four road teams to win in district finals and qualify for state.

“I’m really proud of my teammates, proud of everyone who supported us throughout the year," said senior Blake Stenger, who hit the winning shot against Papio. “We had a lot of ups and downs. I mean, we were 5-9 and we're going to state.”

Millard South’s draw at state is school district rival, 2020 state runner-up and national No. 24 Millard North. That 1:30 p.m. game Tuesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena opens the Class A portion of the five-day state tournament.

“Nothing to lose, right?” Millard South coach Tim Leuschen said. “We’ll be ready.”

During the darker days of January, his team avoided being one of Millard North’s many blowout victims. Millard South lost 62-51.

Leuschen said the emphasis was on keeping the faith.