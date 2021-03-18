'We were ready to go': Elkhorn opens baseball season with win over Omaha Skutt

Christo, whose fastball has been clocked in the low 90s, credited his teammates for giving him so much run support. Elkhorn broke the game open early with a seven-run second inning.

“The team really competed today,” he said. “Two years feels like a long time to be away so we’re all happy to be back.”

The visiting Antlers sent 11 to the plate in that second inning, which was highlighted by RBI doubles from three players — Gannon Gragert, Kyler Randazzo and Grant Gutschow. Gragert and Randazzo doubled again later in the game.

“You’re never sure how things are going to go early in the season,” McCright said. “But we put the ball in play today.”

Connor Hunt, Malakai Vetock and Alex Calabrese also had RBIs for Elkhorn.

Ethan Grossjung led the SkyHawks’ attack with a pair of doubles. He had the only hit off Christo and came around to score in the third on a groundout by Sam Kudron.

Christo and Donahoe limited Skutt to five hits. The SkyHawks left the bases loaded in the seventh as Donahoe got Nick Wiepen to fly out to end the game.

McCright said it was a positive start for his team and for Christo, who probably will receive similar attention the rest of the season.