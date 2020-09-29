'We were ready to play': Omaha Skutt volleyball sweeps Elkhorn

The future Husker had a pair of early aces in the first set as Skutt sprinted to a 10-4 lead. That advantage grew to 19-10, and the SkyHawks eventually won on an Elkhorn hitting error.

Skutt captured the first three points of the second set and continued to widen its lead. Krause had six kills, and Shayla McCormick finished off the set with a kill, giving the SkyHawks a 2-0 advantage.

Five kills by Krause and three each from McCormick and Ava Heyne kept Skutt ahead in the third set. A Krause ace ended the match and boosted the SkyHawks to 15-1.

“We weren’t at our best tonight," Elkhorn coach Abby da Silva said. “They served us strong, and we couldn’t get our offense going."

The coach added that she hopes her team can learn from the loss, the way the SkyHawks apparently did.

“We’ve faced a lot of high-level teams, and this isn’t the way we’ve been playing," da Silva said. “I think this will be a good motivator for us."

Allie Gray, an Arizona State pledge, dished out 35 assists for the SkyHawks. Heyne finished with six kills, and Abby Schomers had five.

“Bottom line, we executed tonight," Saunders said. “It’s a good win, but we need to keep getting better."