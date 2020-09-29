'We were ready to play': Omaha Skutt volleyball sweeps Elkhorn

A recent loss appears to have made Omaha Skutt even tougher, as Elkhorn found out Tuesday night.
The five-time defending state champion SkyHawks rolled to a 25-13, 25-14, 25-13 victory over the host Antlers. Skutt, ranked No. 1 nationally, entered the match rated No. 1 in Class B while Elkhorn was No. 2.
“We were ready to play," SkyHawks coach Renee Saunders said. “Anytime a team experiences adversity, you can either feel sorry for yourself or fix the issues."
Skutt obviously was in fix-it mode a few days after suffering its first loss against Class A Lincoln Southwest. Saunders said the team discussed the setback and had a spirited practice Monday.
“We practiced hard, but I was still nervous about this match," she said. “They had been playing really well."
Elkhorn went 3-0 Saturday to capture the Lincoln Pius X Invitational. That impressive run included victories over ranked opponents Norris and the host Thunderbolts.
But the Antlers were no match for the SkyHawks, who never trailed at any time during the three sets.
Skutt was led by Nebraska pledge Lindsay Krause, who smacked 17 kills. She also had four of Skutt’s 11 aces.
“We’re using that loss as a defining moment in our season," Krause said. “We ran a lot at practice (Monday), but we deserved it."
The future Husker had a pair of early aces in the first set as Skutt sprinted to a 10-4 lead. That advantage grew to 19-10, and the SkyHawks eventually won on an Elkhorn hitting error.
Skutt captured the first three points of the second set and continued to widen its lead. Krause had six kills, and Shayla McCormick finished off the set with a kill, giving the SkyHawks a 2-0 advantage.
Five kills by Krause and three each from McCormick and Ava Heyne kept Skutt ahead in the third set. A Krause ace ended the match and boosted the SkyHawks to 15-1.
“We weren’t at our best tonight," Elkhorn coach Abby da Silva said. “They served us strong, and we couldn’t get our offense going."
The coach added that she hopes her team can learn from the loss, the way the SkyHawks apparently did.
“We’ve faced a lot of high-level teams, and this isn’t the way we’ve been playing," da Silva said. “I think this will be a good motivator for us."
Allie Gray, an Arizona State pledge, dished out 35 assists for the SkyHawks. Heyne finished with six kills, and Abby Schomers had five.
“Bottom line, we executed tonight," Saunders said. “It’s a good win, but we need to keep getting better."
Omaha Skutt (15-1).....25 25 25
Elkhorn (11-4)..............13 14 13
OS (kills-aces-blocks): Abby Schomers 5-0-1, Shayla McCormick 4-4-0, Ava Heyne 6-1-2, Cameron Cartwright 4-0-2, Morgan Burke 2-0-0, Ali Becker 1-0-0, Bre Skala 0-1-0, Lindsay Krause 17-4-1, Allie Gray 2-1-0.
E: Taylor Bunjer 3-0-2, Sydney Raszler 3-0-1, Ray Joens 6-0-1, Abby Wolfe 1-0-0, Addie Thomas 3-1-0, Abbie Nadgwick 1-0-0, Haley Wolfe 1-0-0.
Set assists: OS 37 (Gray 35, McCormick 1, Skala 1); E 16 (Nadgwick 13, Becca Vala 2, Kaelyn Andersen 1).
