West Nebraska All-Star Football Game canceled after player tests positive for COVID-19

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. — A player on the East team for Friday night’s West Nebraska All-Star Football Game has tested positive for COVID-19.

The game was called off and his East teammates are being quarantined, KNEB Radio in Scottsbluff reported. The volleyball game will go on as planned at 5 p.m. CDT due to no exposure.

“We know these are the times that we are in and knew when planning these games, this might be possible,” said Dave Hoxworth, a West Nebraska committee member. “The cancellation is in accordance with our response plan and we have and will continue working closely with health officials to continue to mitigate risk.”

East players have been identified as close contacts and will be self-quarantining for 14 days and monitored twice-a-day by health officials. Anyone showing symptoms will be tested for COVID-19.

“The committee has worked very closely with our team to put in place all precautions to reduce risk off the field. This is a no-fault situation that was handled very proactively by all involved. We encourage kindness and understanding as we traverse these uncertain times,” said Kim Engel, Panhandle Public Health District Director.