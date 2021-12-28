West Point-Beemer girls wrestling wins Winnebago Invitational

It may have taken a story from her coach’s glory days to convince Claire Paasch that heavyweight was the place for her, but the West Point-Beemer junior looks right at home.
Paasch cruised to individual gold and the second-ranked Cadets impressed on their way to the team title of Tuesday’s Winnebago Invitational.
“The girls rose to the top,” West Point-Beemer coach Ray Maxwell said.
Both literally and figuratively.
Maxwell said four of the Cadets’ 11 starters were up one weight class higher after the holiday break. That group combined for 55.5 of the team’s 123 total points.
“I was really pleased with them wrestling heavy and us still winning this tournament,” Maxwell said. “It was definitely one that we needed to take part in just to see other people from all over the state.”
The 41-team field featured eight of NEWrestle’s Top 10 teams, including the top four.
Paasch racked up four pins on the day, all in less than one minute. Her 34-second fall over Janiyah Earth of Winnebago put the cherry on top of her team’s performance. Maxwell called it a “lights out” showing by Paasch.
“I can’t say anything better,” Maxwell said. “She’s just dominated everybody that’s she’s wrestled.”
And to think it took some convincing to get her to that spot in the lineup.
Maxwell said he told Paasch, who weighed in Tuesday at 193, about a high school teammate that wrestled at heavyweight despite being outweighed by more than 100 pounds at times. That teammate, Maxwell said, went on to finish second at state.
Paasch still had her doubts.
“I was scared at first,” she said. “Actually I was terrified, because I saw the big girls last year.”
The heavyweight limit of 285 from a season ago was changed to 235 this year. It’s been a welcomed bump up for Paasch, who said she’s much more comfortable at heavyweight than she would be at 185.
She sees her biggest advantages in both quickness and endurance.
“I think she’s built for it,” Maxwell said, “and she’s got the speed for that level. Strength, leverage ... that’s kind of up her alley.”
Behind a gold medal performance from senior Rylee Hoppe at 132 pounds, Norfolk finished second in the team race, 36 points behind West Point-Beemer. Defending state champion South Sioux City, ranked third, and No. 6 Wahoo tied for third place.
Omaha Westside sophomore Regan Rosseter continued her dominating ways, pinning Diana Cervantes of West Point-Bemmer late in the first round of their 126-pound final.
Rosseter, ranked the No. 1 pound-for-pound girls wrestler in the state by NEWrestle, improved to 19-0 on the season, with all 19 of her wins coming via fall.
Not to be outdone, Amherst’s Reagan Gallaway — second on the pound-for-pound list — followed suit with her 16th pin of an unbeaten junior campaign, rolling to the gold medal at 138 pounds. Gallaway has finished each of her matches in the first period.
Yutan sisters Aubrie and Alexis Pehrson won bracket titles at 114 and 120, respectively, in impressive fashion. The top-ranked freshmen are a combined 49-1 this season.
Emma Stice of Papillion-La Vista moved to 18-0 on the season with her second-period pin for the title at 145. Stice racked up four falls on the day, with the first three in a combined 105 seconds.
Weeping Water’s Riley Hohn knocked off top-ranked Ichell Rivas of Wayne 10-3 in their 100-pound tilt. It was a bit of payback for Hohn, ranked No. 2, who had lost to Rivas earlier in the season.
Freshman Maycee Peacher of Bennington won the other final between the top two in the state, pinning Weeping Water’s Raelyn Wilson in the second period at 107.
Fellow unbeaten No. 1’s Yohaly Quinones of South Sioux City, Wahoo’s Kaylee Ricketts and Makenna Schramm of Fairbury also won individual titles.
Team scores: West Point-Beemer 123, Norfolk 87, South Sioux City 71, Wahoo 71, Weeping Water 64.5, Papillion-La Vista 58, Millard South 57.5, Yutan 56, Winnebago 56, Harrisburg 46.5, Fremont 45.5, Omaha Westside 45, Platteview 43, Schuyler 42.5, Amherst 42, Bennington 40, Valentine 37.5, Omaha Burke 35, Omaha Northwest 34.5, Johnson Count 34, Fairbury 33, Viborg-Hurley 31, Wayne 29, Ainswort 27, Conestoga 26.5, Lennox 26.5, Louisville 26, Hemingford 23, Wisner-Pilger 22, Crete 21.5, Stanton 19.5, BRLD 19, Scribner-Snyder 17, Omaha Skutt 16, Beatrice 15, Columbus 11, Summerland 11, Battle Creek 9, Omaha Bryan 8.5, High Plains 3, Cedar Buffs 0.
Championship matches: 100: Riley Hohn, Weeping Water, dec Ichell Rivas, Wayne, 10-3. 107: Maycee Peacher, Bennington, pin Raeyln Wilson, Weeping Water, 2:31. 114: Aubrie Pehrson, Yutan, dec Jolyn Pozehl, Ainsworth, 4-1. 120: Alexis Pehrson, Yutan, pin Tiearra Pollard, Norfolk, 2:27. 126: Regan Rosseter, Omaha Westside, pin Diana Cervantes, West Point-Beemer, 1:58. 132: Rylee Hoppe, Norfolk, forf Lesley Rodriguez, Norfolk. 138: Reagan Gallaway, Amherst, pin Emma Richards, Valentine, 0:42. 145: Emma Stice, Papillion-La Vista, pin Alexis Fischer, Lennox (S.D.), 2:22. 152: Yohaly Quinones, South Sioux City, pin Daysha Jones, Louisville, 2:25. 165: Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo, pin Rowyn Wiltgen, Millard South, 4:22. 185: Makenna Schramm, Fairbury, pin Darian Earth, Winnebag, 4:10. Heavyweight: Claire Paasch, West Point-Beemer, pin Janiyah Earth, Winnebago, 0:34.