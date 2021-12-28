West Point-Beemer girls wrestling wins Winnebago Invitational

And to think it took some convincing to get her to that spot in the lineup.

Maxwell said he told Paasch, who weighed in Tuesday at 193, about a high school teammate that wrestled at heavyweight despite being outweighed by more than 100 pounds at times. That teammate, Maxwell said, went on to finish second at state.

Paasch still had her doubts.

“I was scared at first,” she said. “Actually I was terrified, because I saw the big girls last year.”

The heavyweight limit of 285 from a season ago was changed to 235 this year. It’s been a welcomed bump up for Paasch, who said she’s much more comfortable at heavyweight than she would be at 185.

She sees her biggest advantages in both quickness and endurance.

“I think she’s built for it,” Maxwell said, “and she’s got the speed for that level. Strength, leverage ... that’s kind of up her alley.”

Behind a gold medal performance from senior Rylee Hoppe at 132 pounds, Norfolk finished second in the team race, 36 points behind West Point-Beemer. Defending state champion South Sioux City, ranked third, and No. 6 Wahoo tied for third place.