West Point GACC defeats Kearney Catholic twice to win Class C softball title
SOFTBALL

West Point Guardian Angels Central Catholic worked it's way up through the losers' bracket to win the Class C state softball title.

GACC defeated Wahoo Neumann earlier in the day (9-1), then took on Kearney Catholic for the championship.

The Bluejays defeated the Stars 7-3 in the first game, before winning 12-0 in three innings to clinch the title.

Photos: 2020 Nebraska state softball title games

1 of 9
