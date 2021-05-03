Westside baseball celebrates former coach, but Papillion-La Vista celebrates a win

Papillion-La Vista did its best to spoil the party Monday night at Omaha Westside.

The Monarchs defeated the Warriors 4-2 on Bob Greco Night, a salute to the longtime coach who stepped down in 2019. His Warriors compiled 573 wins, seven state championships and six American Legion state titles.

“We all know coach Greco as a great guy,” Papio coach Nate McCabe said. “But we still wanted to win.”

Greco and his family were honored before the game, and he threw out the first pitch. The former coach talked about his strong desire to win and how upset he got after losses, twice forgetting to bring his daughters home from the ballpark.

“We obviously wanted to win today for coach Greco,” first-year Westside coach Otis Seals said. “It was great to have him back and to see so many of his former players here.”

The Monarchs received a strong pitching performance from Gage Ingram to move their record to 18-12. The senior allowed three hits and struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings to win his sixth game this spring.

“My fastball was really moving today,” he said. “We’re playing well right now, and we’re on a pretty good roll.”