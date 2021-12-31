Westside claims first Metro Holiday tournament since 2003

Omaha Westside has gotten over the top.

To coach Jim Simons, beating Millard North and then Bellevue West to capture the school’s first Metro Conference Holiday Tournament championship in 18 seasons shows it.

“To beat both of them in back-to-back games is really meaningful for our guys in our program, especially our seniors. They've been here for four years. We've been close at this level but to be able to get over the top is meaningful,’’ Simons said after Friday night’s 76-68 win over Bellevue West in the title game at Baxter Arena. “But at the end of the day, as we talked about coming over here, our goals are to play our best in March.

“This is a great accomplishment, a great feather in the cap of our kids, but we got to keep moving forward, keep pushing forward, and that'll be really key for us.”

To topple No. 1 Bellevue West (9-2), which had been unbeaten against Nebraska competition, No.3 Westside (10-1) outscored the Thunderbirds 16-0 in a four-minute stretch in the third quarter.

“Obviously, we got a bunch of stops, which helped,’’ Simons said. “We were able to get the ball in transition, and let the ball do the work. You know, they get their hands on a lot of balls and get a ton of tips and deflections for us.

“The first half, it was kind of a slog. It was hard for us to get the thing moving. I thought we did a much better job during that run of getting out in transition, letting the ball do the work and getting good looks.”

Westside’s first 12 points in the run came by the 3s. A 3 by Payson Gillespie. A 3 by Logan Wilson. A 3-point play by Gillespie. A 3 by Reggie Thomas. Then Tate Odvody finished with back-to-back baskets.

On the other end, Bellevue West was drawing blanks. A turnover, two missed free throws after an offensive rebound, back-to-back misses, a missed 3 and an offensive foul for a pick on their inbounds pass left the Thunderbirds stuck on 30 until William Kyle scored with 3:42 left in the period.

Odvody led the Warriors with 20 points.

“He played a great tournament,’’ Simons said of the 6-foot-4 junior. “He’s able to score in so many different ways for us. He’s a tremendous shooter from the perimeter, he’s strong enough to score in the inside. He's a great cutter off the ball. He’s really tough matchup for people.

“He was hurt most of last year, even when he was playing with a variety of different injuries and this is kind of the first time people have gotten to see him play fully healthy.”

For having a rare day off between the semifinals and final, the teams combined for a ragged first half. Twelve turnovers by West, seven by West. Odvody had six of his 10 first-half points during a 15-7 surge that put the Warriors into the lead until two free throws by West junior Josiah Dotzler were good for a 28-28 tie late in the second quarter.

Dotzler had 24 points and William Kyle had 14 points and nine rebounds. Not until the final two minutes did the Thunderbirds make it a two-possession game, then had only one missed 3 that could have cut the Warriors lead to four.

“It's like we got a little bit of separation and then we did a little too much celebrating,’’ Simons said. “They are so good in their transition offense. They just come right back at you. But it was the resiliency of our kids and their ability to buy into doing it together.”

Omaha Westside (10-1);16;14;28;18—76

Bellevue West (9-2);6;12;20;20—68

OW: Chandler Meeks 4-7 4-6 13, Logan Wilson 4-8 2-2 14, Reggie Thomas 3-9 2-4 9, Tate Odvody 7-11 6-6 20, Payson Gillespie 2-4 3-3 8, Caleb Benning 1-2 0-2 0, Charlie Davis 1-1 0-0 3, CJ Mitchell 0-3 1-2 1, Kevin Stubblefield 2-2 2-3 7. Totals 24-47 20-28 76.

BW: Evan Inselman 1-2 0-0 2, Jaden Jackson 2-6 6-6 10, Jaxon Stueve 0-2 0-2 0, Josiah Dotzler 7-14 9-11 24, William Kyle 5-9 4-4 14, TK Barnett 1-2 2-2 5, Eldon Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Jadyn Cascio Jensen 0-0 2-2 2, John Mitchell 3-4 3-4 9, Robbie Garcia 1-1 0-0 2.

3-point goals: OW 8-16 (Meeks 1-1, Wilson 4-8, Thomas 1-2, Odvody 0-1, Gillespie 1-3), BW 2-11 (Jackson 0-4, Dotzler 1-4, Barnett 1-2, Mitchell 0-1). Total fouls: OW 24, BW 23. Fouled out: none. Technicals: none. Turnovers: OW 12, BW 17. Rebounds: OW 25 (Gillespie 5), BW 27 (Kyle 9). Field-goal percentage: OW .510, BW .487. Free-throw percentage: OW .714, BW .787.

Millard South 49, Omaha Benson 40

Gage Stenger had 14 points and Will Cooper 11 for the Patriots (5-3).

Omaha Benson (2-5);12;16;4;8—40

Millard South (5-3);9;14;8;18--49

OB: Tiger McNair 14, Cortez Gonzalaus 14, DJ Sterling 6, Ke’Von Newsome 4, Chiok John 2

MS: Gage Stenger 14, Will Cooper 11, Lance Rucker 9, Maal Jal 6, Bradon Cannon 5, Austin Trotter 2, Jackson Crain 2.

Omaha North 70, Omaha Northwest 45

KeShaun Williams led the 5-4 Vikings with 23 points and Mason Strong added 15.

Omaha Northwest (0-8);16;10;9;10—45

Omaha North (5-4);25;11;15;19--70

ONW: Isaiah Forte-Williams 14, Mehki Marks 14, Michael Hassenstab 9, Walton Busby 5, Jaiden Biesendorfer-Jacobsen 2, Maison Johnson 1.

ON: Keshaun Williams 23, Mason Strong 15, Rondale Thomas 11, Rual Lew 7, Mynor Strong 5, Daleron Thomas 4, Ky’Aire Gregory 2, Ace Moore 2, De’Shawn Higgins 1

All-tournament team

Tate Odvody, Chandler Meeks, Omaha Westside; Josiah Dotzler, , Bellevue West; Jasen Green, Millard North; Jay Dawson, Omaha Central

Woods in Orlando game

Omaha Central all-stater Deshawn Woods, who’s committed to Missouri but apparently is waiting until February’s national letter of intent to sign, is the only Nebraskan playing in Sunday’s Under Armour Next All-America game.

ESPN will show the game from Orlando, Florida, at 1 p.m. Sunday.​