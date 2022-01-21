Westside did not report Gretna to NSAA, superintendent says

Someone turned in the Gretna football team for using what the NSAA ultimately deemed to be an ineligible player. But it wasn't Omaha Westside, according to the school's superintendent.

That decision — upheld on appeal Thursday by the NSAA board of directors — led to the rare vacation of the Dragons’ state football title.

Since then, social media speculation percolated about who reported Gretna for the violation.

Mike Lucas, Westside's superintendent, said Thursday on Twitter that it wasn't him or anyone else from Westside, which lost to Gretna in the Class A final.

“I did NOT have anything to do with the Gretna/NSAA situation,” Mike Lucas posted on Twitter. “Westside did NOT turn them in.”

In his tweet, Lucas included social media posts implicating Lucas as the person who triggered the NSAA’s investigation. Lucas said the posts are “completely false.”

“Gretna beat us,” Lucas wrote. “We’ve had plenty of other things to worry about since then.”