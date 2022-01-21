 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Westside did not report Gretna to NSAA, superintendent says
0 Comments
alert topical
FOOTBALL

Westside did not report Gretna to NSAA, superintendent says

  • Updated
  • 0

Check out the final Nebraska high school football ratings for the season, by World-Herald staff writer Stu Pospisil.

Someone turned in the Gretna football team for using what the NSAA ultimately deemed to be an ineligible player. But it wasn't Omaha Westside, according to the school's superintendent.

That decision — upheld on appeal Thursday by the NSAA board of directors — led to the rare vacation of the Dragons’ state football title.

Since then, social media speculation percolated about who reported Gretna for the violation.

Mike Lucas

Mike Lucas

Mike Lucas, Westside's superintendent, said Thursday on Twitter that it wasn't him or anyone else from Westside, which lost to Gretna in the Class A final.

“I did NOT have anything to do with the Gretna/NSAA situation,” Mike Lucas posted on Twitter. “Westside did NOT turn them in.”

In his tweet, Lucas included social media posts implicating Lucas as the person who triggered the NSAA’s investigation. Lucas said the posts are “completely false.”

“Gretna beat us,” Lucas wrote. “We’ve had plenty of other things to worry about since then.”

NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar told The World-Herald on Thursday the complaint about Gretna came from a “member school.” Bellar didn’t disclose the school, and Gretna’s two-hour-long appeal hearing was held in closed session.

sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Innovative insulation unveiled for Team USA ahead of Winter Olympics

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert