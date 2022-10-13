Westside gets past Millard South in overtime thriller

The way Cam Kozeal and Anthony Rezac played Thursday night, it was fitting their game had eight lead changes and went to overtime.

Rezac and No. 4 Omaha Westside prevailed 41-34 in the televised game at Phelps Field.

​Rezac threw to Trevor Spady for a 5-yard touchdown to start overtime, then Ty Keifer ended the game with a goal-line interception of Kozeal on Millard South’s second down.

Westside’s quarterback had a career game with 286 yards passing and 155 yards rushing, accounting for all five touchdowns for the 7-1 Warriors, whose last home loss was to Millard South in 2019. Three runs, including an 89-yarder, and two passes, one to national long jump champion Jaylen Lloyd and to Spady.

Kozeal threw for 227 yards and a touchdown and ran for three scores. Although the loss dropped the unranked Patriots to 4-4, it was their first loss with him playing – he missed a month of the season while playing for the USA Baseball U18 national team that won the world championship. With the Vanderbilt pledge under center, Millard South will be a team nobody wants to see in the playoffs that are now just two weeks away.

Millard South scored twice in the first quarter, then gave up two touchdowns to Rezac and a Tristan Alvano field goal as Westside led 17-14 at halftime.

The lead-trading continued at a frenetic pace through the fourth quarter. Millard South went ahead 34-31 with 5:42 left on Kozeal's 1-yard run three plays after he broke three tackles while scrambling and found a wide-open Gavin Nunnally at the 1.

But the Patriots couldn’t pick up the extra point, not getting off the kick and forced to throw to the end zone.

Westside tied the game with 27 seconds left on Alvano's 31-yard field goal, his second kick of the game in three tries.

Millard South (4-3);14;0;14;6;0--34

At Omaha Westside (6-1);0;17;7;7;7--41

MS: Cam Kozeal 1 run (Simon McClannan kick)

MS: Lance Rucker 6 pass from Gavin Nunnally (McClannan kick)

OW: Anthony Rezac 2 run (Tristan Alvano kick)

OW: Rezac 89 run (Alvano kick)

OW: FG Alvano 31

MS: Kozeal 38 run (McClannan kick)

OW: Rezac 12 run (Alvano kick)

MS: Amarion Jackson 23 pass from Kozeal (McClannan kick)

OW: Jaylen Lloyd 14 pass from Rezac (Alvano kick)

MS: Kozeal 1 run (PAT failed)

OW: FG Alvano 31

OW: Trevor Spady 5 pass from Rezac

Friday’s top five

Top 10 No. 7 Grand Island (5-2) vs. No. 3 Omaha North (6-1), 7 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium: Islanders are the best team North has seen since Week One. Grand Island will have to shorten the game to keep Sebastian Circo, Te’Shawn Porter and the North offense cooling their heels.

Top 10 No. 5 Omaha Creighton Prep (4-3) vs. Papillion-La Vista (4-3), 7 p.m. at Papillion-La Vista Stadium: Both teams are playoff-bound. Prep is coming off a bye week.

Class B No. 1 Bennington (7-0) vs. No. 10 Elkhorn North (5-2), 4 p.m. at Elkhorn Stadium: The Wolves will have to be at their best to derail Bennington’s 20-game winning streak.

Class C-1 No. 2 Pierce (7-0) at No. 3 Boone Central (6-1), 7 p.m. at Albion: Boone’s only loss is to No. 1 Aurora. The Cardinals’ defense will be a good test for Pierce, which has simply been outscoring teams.

Class C-1 No. 5 Omaha Roncalli (6-1) at No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood (6-1), 7 p.m.: Another position-week game in Class C-1, as is No. 6 McCook’s visit to No. 7 Adams Central. Two solid quarterbacks will be on display here, Brady McGill of Roncalli and Dane Jacobsen of Ashland.

