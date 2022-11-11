Westside heading back to Memorial Stadium for fourth straight Class A final

Omaha Westside coach Paul Limongi had one primary message Friday night following a 38-7 semifinal playoff win over Grand Island.

"We're not done yet," he told his jubilant squad. "Let's get this thing done."

The 11-1 Warriors will advance to the Class A final for the fourth straight year and will get their rematch against Gretna. The Dragons won last year's championship game 7-3 but later had to vacate the title for using an ineligible player.

Limongi, in his first season as head coach, credited his team for stepping up against the Islanders.

"That was our best game of the year," he said. "We're just happy to be able to keep playing."

Westside built a 38-point lead and the defense had a shutout going until 4:30 left in the game when Grand Island quarterback Cohen Evans threw a 79-yard touchdown pass to Jace Chrisman.

"Our defense played well," Limongi said. "We challenged them and they responded."

Junior quarterback Anthony Rezac led the way, throwing for one touchdown and running for another. He completed 12 of 15 passes for 121 yards and rushed 12 times for 67.

Not even the cold — 23 degrees with a wind chill temperature of 12 — slowed down the host Warriors.

"It was a little chilly," Rezac said. "But we're used to it."

Limongi said Rezac, whose brother Teddy caught seven passes for 63 yards and a touchdown, is something special.

"He's the best quarterback in the state," the coach said. "There's nobody else I'd rather have running the offense."

Westside led 10-0 after the first quarter on a 42-yard field goal by Tristan Alvano and an 8-yard TD run by Jahmez Ross.

The lead grew to 24-0 by halftime on a Curt Cubrich 3-yard touchdown run and Teddy Rezac's 18-yard TD catch on third and goal.

Ty Dingman scored on a 2-yard run in the third quarter and Anthony Rezac leaped over the pile on a 1-yard TD jaunt early in the fourth.

The Islanders spoiled the shutout but that didn't take away from the defensive effort of the Warriors, who had yielded just 93 yards in total offense before surrendering the long TD pass.

The only other negative for Westside was a second-quarter ankle injury to senior wide receiver Jaylen Lloyd. He did not return and the early prognosis did not sound positive.

​It's on to the final once again for the Warriors, who received one more message from their coach after the game.

"Unfinished business," Limongi said. "Let's get one more."

The Islanders finish 9-3.

Grand Island (9-3) ............. 0 0 0 7 - 7

Omaha Westside (11-1) ... 10 14 7 7 - 38

OW: FG 42 Tristan Alvano

OW: Jahmez Ross 8 run (Alvano kick)

OW: Curt Cubrich 3 run (Alvano kick)

OW: Teddy Rezac 18 pass from Anthony Rezac (Alvano kick)

OW: Ty Dingman 2 run (Alvano kick)

OW: Anthony Rezac 1 run (Alvano kick)

GI: Jace Chrisman 79 pass from Cohen Evans (Heider Alba Meda kick)