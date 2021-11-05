Westside rolls past Burke into state semifinals

Westside opened scoring after safety Caleb Benning, on Burke’s opening drive, intercepted a Katskee sky ball at his own 49. Dominic Rezac then converted a third-and-six with an 18-yard toss to the right. Anthony then found Grant Guyett for a six-yard touchdown.

Dominic Rezac struck again on the 49-yard run, which also came on third down. After initially getting around the edge of Burke’s defense, he cut back into the teeth of it, zooming past every defender but Bulldog Devon Jackson, the sprinter and Oregon recruit who couldn’t quite tackle Rezac before he crossed the goal line. Westside knew Burke’s outside linebackers would blitz hard off the edge, Anthony Rezac said, and repped the toss play all week to take advantage of it.

Burke’s lone scoring drive – 11 plays, 62 yards – happened largely because of a Katskee 39-yard draw on fourth down. John Worden hit a 35-yard field goal after the Bulldogs stalled inside the Westside 20. Burke’s subsequent attempt to recover a shorter kickoff failed, and the Warriors drove 56 yards in eight plays for their third touchdown of the first half, a nine-yard pass from Anthony Rezac to Guyett, who caught his 16th touchdown of the season.