Westside rolls past Burke into state semifinals

Westside had the toss play. Burke didn’t. That was one key difference in the Warriors’ 42-3 Friday night rout of the Bulldogs in the Class A playoffs.
Another: Westside had the defense. Burke didn’t.
Another: Westside had the Rezac Brothers. Burke didn’t.
Anthony Rezac, the quarterback, completed 13 of 17 passes for 145 yards and four touchdowns. Dominic Rezac, the running back, caught two of those touchdown passes in the second half and rushed for 112 yards, including a 49-yard toss pitch for a score late in the first quarter.
In front of a reported-estimated 2,000 fans at Phelps Field, that was more than enough for the Warriors (11-0) to win their 23rd straight game and advance to the semifinals, where they’ll play the team that last beat them in 2019, Bellevue West.
“They’re a great team,” Anthony Rezac said of the T-Birds, which beat Grand Island 52-20. “We’ll have to come ready to play and show what we can do.”
Burke, which had just 121 total yards and struggled to get much going outside of a few runs from quarterback Cooper Katskee, finished its season 8-3. Still, the Bulldogs were one of Westside’s best opponents this season, and the Warriors, coach Brett Froendt said, played their best game.
“Our kids had the gameplan locked in and executed it really well,” Froendt said. “Any formation they got into, we had a couple different looks and had a couple different things to go to, and the kids were flawless in their execution. It’s good, this time of year, to see that, because we had a complicated plan going in.”
Westside opened scoring after safety Caleb Benning, on Burke’s opening drive, intercepted a Katskee sky ball at his own 49. Dominic Rezac then converted a third-and-six with an 18-yard toss to the right. Anthony then found Grant Guyett for a six-yard touchdown.
Dominic Rezac struck again on the 49-yard run, which also came on third down. After initially getting around the edge of Burke’s defense, he cut back into the teeth of it, zooming past every defender but Bulldog Devon Jackson, the sprinter and Oregon recruit who couldn’t quite tackle Rezac before he crossed the goal line. Westside knew Burke’s outside linebackers would blitz hard off the edge, Anthony Rezac said, and repped the toss play all week to take advantage of it.
Burke’s lone scoring drive – 11 plays, 62 yards – happened largely because of a Katskee 39-yard draw on fourth down. John Worden hit a 35-yard field goal after the Bulldogs stalled inside the Westside 20. Burke’s subsequent attempt to recover a shorter kickoff failed, and the Warriors drove 56 yards in eight plays for their third touchdown of the first half, a nine-yard pass from Anthony Rezac to Guyett, who caught his 16th touchdown of the season.
Westside’s defense, which has only allowed 11 points in the last four games, kept the heat on Katskee, who was sacked twice and tackled behind the line of scrimmage several more times on option plays. Katskee threw two interceptions – both by Benning - and nearly two more in the second half. Burke had little success running the ball. Anthony Rezac threw 13 and 23-yard touchdowns to his older brother, who, much like the toss plays, outran Burke defenders to the edge. Rezac’s quarterback rating, Froendt said after the game, is well over 200 for the season, better than Cole Payton’s 170 from last year.
“He learns fast, he’s such an intelligent kid,” Froendt of Anthony Rezac, who has 15 touchdowns and zero interceptions this season. He’s completed 72.3% of his passes, too. “He grows as the game goes, and that’s fun to see.”
Burke (8-3);0;3;0;0—3
At Westside (11-0);14;7;7;0—28
OW: Grant Guyett 6 pass from Anthony Rezac (Tristan Alvano kick)
OW: Dominic Rezac 49 run (Alvano kick)
OB: John Worden 35 FG
OW: Guyett 9 pass from Anthony Rezac Alvano kick)
OW: Dominic Rezac 13 pass from Anthony Rezac (Alvano kick)
OW: Dominic Rezac 23 pass from Anthony Rezac (Alvano kick)
OW: Jahmez Ross 45 run (Alvano kick)
