Westside's AJ Shefsky holds off comeback, pain to reach Metro Conference tennis final

AJ Shefsky won nine straight games during his semifinal at the Metro Conference tournament Wednesday.

Still, the Omaha Westside junior had to win clutch points late to secure his No. 1 singles victory over Omaha Creighton Prep freshman Rowan Lunning, claiming a 6-3, 6-3 win.

Shefsky, playing his third match of the day, dealt with leg cramps down the stretch. He trailed 3-2 in the first set before winning the last four games and the first five of the second.

But after that, Lunning was able to move inside the baseline and hit forehand winners to cut his deficit to 5-3. Then with Shefsky serving the next game, Lunning had two break points that Shefsky held off before winning the game with his third match point. Shefsky hit groundstrokes deeper into the court in the final game to take away Lunning’s angles.

Shefsky, the second seed at No. 1 singles, will play in Thursday’s 2:30 p.m. final against top-seeded Andrew Nelson of Elkhorn South, who lost two games in three matches Wednesday. Nelson edged Shefsky 9-7 in their only matchup this fall.

“Andrew’s a great player, I have a lot of respect for him on and off the field,” Shefsky said. “I just need to bring my all, play the way I know I can play. That’s what it’s going to take to beat a good player like Andrew.”

Two years ago as a freshman, Shefsky was the state champ at No. 2 singles. He went 21-12 and placed eighth at No. 1 singles last year, but is 25-6 and he’s hitting the ball with more pace this season.

“The thing I probably improved the most is my power and my mental game,” Shefsky said. “Last year was a tough transition from 2s to 1 singles. It took me a year to figure it out.”

Shefsky’s team figures to be in the hunt for the team title.

Defending champ Creighton Prep put both doubles teams in the finals and leads with 30 points. Elkhorn South has 26.5 and Westside has 26.

Team scoring: Omaha Creighton Prep 30, Elkhorn South 26.5, Omaha Westside 26, Millard West 19.5, Bellevue West 17.5, Papillion-La Vista 17, Papio South 16, Millard South 16, Millard North 11.5, Bellevue East 10.5, Gretna 9, Omaha North 4.5, Omaha Northwest 4, Omaha Burke 4, Omaha Benson 2, Buena Vista 2, Omaha Central 2, Omaha South 2, Omaha Westview .5, Omaha Bryan .5.

Semifinals — No. 1 singles: Andrew Nelson, ES, def. Ben Boudreau, MS, 6-1, 6-0. AJ Shefsky, OW, def. Rowan Lunning, CP, 6-3, 6-3. No. 2 singles: Miles Mollring, MW, def. Ben Clausen, Prep, 6-4, 6-2. Bryce Ripley, BW, def. Andrew Lozier, PL, 7-6 (6), 6-3. No. 1 doubles: Jack Efaw-Jack Dombrowski, Prep, def. Alex Kugler-JT Evans, OW, 6-4, 6-4. Hayden Kelberlau-Ryan Fitton, ES, def. Payton Lemon-Tanner Hosick, BW, 6-2, 6-4. No. 2 doubles: Riley Schrader-Trenton Andringa, PS, def. Shiv Lele-Caleb Yeh, MN, 6-2, 6-1. Ben Bryant-Leo Owen, Prep, def. Luke David-Hugo Bowden, OW, 6-2, 6-0.