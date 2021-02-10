Westside's Cade Haberman hopes third time's the charm at state wrestling tournament

The state’s biggest triple threat is hoping the third time’s the charm.
Omaha Westside senior Cade Haberman begins his final wrestling postseason on Saturday when the Class A No. 7 Warriors travel to Grand Island for the District A-2 tournament.
It’ll be the last time he tries to qualify for a state tournament. Five days later his career on the mat will be over.
“Kind of crazy to think about,” Haberman said. “I’ve been doing this since kindergarten.”
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound Haberman, a Northern Illinois football signee, is ranked No. 1 at heavyweight on Huskermat’s big board, a compilation of the best wrestlers in the state at each weight no matter the class.
But that’s somewhere he’s been before.
Going into districts a year ago, Haberman was also atop every major poll and was heavily favored to win only the second heavyweight title in Westside history.
That’s when everything changed.
Millard South’s Isaac Trumble made the jump from 220 pounds to heavyweight in order to help the Patriots fill their entire lineup for state.
Trumble, who remains unbeaten in his first season at North Carolina State, pinned Haberman in the first period of finals at both district and state tournaments.
It was a sudden and abrupt end just one win away from a gold medal for the second straight season—Haberman also lost in the state finals as a sophomore.
He admits it “didn’t sit well,” for a few days.
“He handles it a lot better now knowing that Mr. Trumble is an ACC wrestler of the week,” Westside coach Michael Jernigan said with a laugh. “But Cade takes every setback as a learning experience. And that was no different.”
Said Haberman: “It sucked but you can’t complain. He’s just a great wrestler. I’m a competitive dude, I don’t like losing. Every time I lose it’s a tough pill to swallow. That kind of stuff is the kind of stuff you stash for later. It fuels you.”
Jernigan, also an assistant on the football team, gets a front row seat to Haberman’s dominance for much of the year. Game plans have to account for him. Double and triple teams are the rule, not the exception.
But through it all is a relentless motor.
“It’s like a grizzly bear chasing you down that you don’t know is coming for you,” Jernigan said
He’s a mauler on the mat, too.
Haberman is a combined 108-8 over his last three seasons, including a 27-0 senior campaign. In fact, Jernigan says he still gets phone calls from college wrestling coaches asking if Haberman is sold on football.
Spoiler alert for those coaches: he is.
“I love wrestling,” Haberman said, “but football is a different love.”
Both are part of what he hopes are a golden season. Haberman has set a goal to win state titles in all three sports—he also does both throwing events on the Westside track team.
The Warriors won the Class A football championship in November to get the first one out of the way.
“Those are lofty goals,” Jernigan said. “With a young man like him it’s completely attainable.”