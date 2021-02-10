Westside's Cade Haberman is hoping third times the charm at state wrestling tournament

It was a sudden and abrupt end just one win away from a gold medal for the second straight season — Haberman also lost in the state finals as a sophomore.

He admits it “didn’t sit well,” for a few days.

“He handles it a lot better now knowing that Mr. Trumble is an ACC wrestler of the week,” Westside coach Michael Jernigan said with a laugh. “But Cade takes every setback as a learning experience. And that was no different.”

Said Haberman: “It sucked but you can’t complain. He’s just a great wrestler. I’m a competitive dude, I don’t like losing. Every time I lose it’s a tough pill to swallow. That kind of stuff is the kind of stuff you stash for later. It fuels you.”

Jernigan, also an assistant on the football team, gets a front row seat to Haberman’s dominance for much of the year. Gameplans have to account for him. Double and triple teams are the rule, not the exception.

But through it all is a relentless motor.

“It’s like a grizzly bear chasing you down that you don’t know is coming for you,” Jernigan said

He’s a mauler on the mat, too.