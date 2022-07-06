Westside's Caleb Benning primed for strong year as one of state’s top defensive prospects

Caleb Benning starts the conversation with a smile and six words — “What a difference a year makes.”

Toward the end of last summer, Benning was hindered by a back injury that forced him to miss the start of the 2021 football season. But on the field, you’d be hard pressed to notice anything was slowing the Omaha Westside sophomore.

As a receiver, Benning finished with 11 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns. He added a pair of scores via a kick and punt return. On defense, Benning racked up 55 solo tackles, four interceptions and flourished as one of the top safeties in the state for the Class A runners-up.

He was a first-team All-Nebraska selection, and will look to do the same his junior year. But this time, he heads into the season healthy.

“I broke a bone in my back last summer, so this summer has been really good to push myself, and I’m feeling really good,” Benning said. “But there’s also been a lot more recovery and rest, and I’ve been taking time off when I need it.

“It’s been great though. I’ve done a great job with my coaches and they have been talking to each other making sure I’m doing OK, too. They know I’m going to work hard when I work, but I’ve been trying to take days off when I need it and just be smart about it.”

The three-star prospect is one of the top 2024 recruits in the state and regarded as one of the top defensive backs in the region. So far, he has five Power Five offers: Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota, Vanderbilt and Nebraska.

As the son of ex-Husker running back and two-time national champion Damon Benning, it’s that Nebraska offer — which came last Thanksgiving — that generates a lot of the attention locally.

But Benning said he doesn't feel extra pressure or rush to make a decision. This summer he has visited Vanderbilt and Stanford, and his recruitment should continue to heat up in the coming months. Especially with a strong junior year.

“I try not to get too caught up in all of it,” Benning said. “This summer we’re just trying to focus on building and taking the next step as a team. I’m trying to focus more on that than my recruiting, but (the recruiting process) has been a fun experience for sure.”

The Warriors finished 12-1 last season, losing to Gretna in the Class A final. And Benning played a key role on a defense that was instrumental in the Warriors' success. He’ll look to lead them back this season.

Though the start of the season is still nearly two months away, Benning and Westside got a small taste of competition recently at the Nebraska Preps 7 tournament.

When Benning’s name came up in conversation around the event, there were multiple facets of the 5-foot-11 junior’s game that stood out. His football IQ at the forefront, but also his range, ball skills and routes he takes — part of which comes from playing both sides of the ball.

Then there’s the athleticism, which Benning has also shown on the basketball court. He’s not the only talented member of Westside’s 2024 class, either.

“We’ve got a bunch of dogs and weapons at just about every position,” he said. “We’re going to play fast again and we’ll have subs ready if we need it. Yeah, we’ve had a lot of (roster turnover), but we’ve got that next man up and we’ll be ready.

“We’ve just been trying to fix up some little details though that in my opinion cost us a state championship. But we’re getting those cleaned up and we don’t want to overlook anything heading into this season.”

The other focus this summer has been adjusting to a new coach in Paul Limongi, who comes to Westside after 16 years at Omaha Burke.

“I love it and I think everybody here loves it,” Benning said of playing for Limongi. “He’s well respected everywhere in this city and he brings a lot of energy and toughness, and that’s what he preaches to us. It helps us work and I think he has and is going to continue to help elevate my game, too.”

Benning has already elevated his game to among the state’s best. Now he hopes to take another step this fall.

“Sometimes it’s hard to believe,” he said. “At one point I was worried about my future. But I kept staying on track and pushing, and putting in work. I just let God take care of the rest and it’s all coming together now.”