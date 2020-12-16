Westside's Koby Bretz, Cade Haberman and Cole Payton 'grateful' to sign with Division I programs

While Avante Dickerson didn’t sign his college papers Wednesday, three of his Omaha Westside teammates did.

In front of their parents and many of their fellow seniors, including Dickerson, Koby Bretz (Nebraska), Cade Haberman (Northern Illinois) and Cole Payton (North Dakota State) used their custom-made Warrior pens on Division I football’s national letter of intent day during a ceremony in the school gym.

Payton said he still had college coaches contacting him after he pledged to North Dakota State. “But I wasn’t going to flip. Ever since I committed, it’s been Bison 100%.”

Bretz said that didn’t happen to him after committing to NU.

“Which I’m grateful for,” he said, “because I just think that would have been a lot of pressure and everything. I’m glad that I wasn’t really put in that situation.”

At Northern Illinois, Haberman will join former Bellevue West running back Jay Ducker from last year’s recruiting class. Former Omaha Burke assistant Dan Jackson started recruiting Haberman while an assistant at South Dakota State before hired by the Huskies in 2019.