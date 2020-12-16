Westside's Koby Bretz, Cade Haberman and Cole Payton 'grateful' to sign with Division I programs

While Avante Dickerson didn’t sign his college papers Wednesday, three of his Omaha Westside teammates did.
In front of their parents and many of their fellow seniors, including Dickerson, Koby Bretz (Nebraska), Cade Haberman (Northern Illinois) and Cole Payton (North Dakota State) used their custom-made Warrior pens on Division I football’s national letter of intent day during a ceremony in the school gym.
Payton said he still had college coaches contacting him after he pledged to North Dakota State. “But I wasn’t going to flip. Ever since I committed, it’s been Bison 100%.”
Bretz said that didn’t happen to him after committing to NU.
“Which I’m grateful for,” he said, “because I just think that would have been a lot of pressure and everything. I’m glad that I wasn’t really put in that situation.”
At Northern Illinois, Haberman will join former Bellevue West running back Jay Ducker from last year’s recruiting class. Former Omaha Burke assistant Dan Jackson started recruiting Haberman while an assistant at South Dakota State before hired by the Huskies in 2019.
“We definitely have a good pipeline from the state and coach Jackson has been trying to set that up,” Haberman said. “Coach (Thomas) Hammock has been a big supporter of the Corn-Huskies.”
Omaha Creighton Prep’s signing ceremony included NU scholarship player AJ Rollins and walk-on Alex Bullock, Arkansas grayshirt punter Pat Foley and Max Kobs, who signed with FCS non-scholarship Valparaiso.
At Elkhorn South, Teddy Prochazka signed with NU as a scholarship player and Sam Hoskinson as a walk-on. Mahki Nelson-Douglas is another Northern Illinois signee and Storm linebacker Bo Wieseler conducted his signing with Wayne State virtually while under COVID-19 quarantine.
Bellevue West’s Keagan Johnson signed with Iowa, following older brothers CJ and Cade into Division I football.
Wyoming signed three from the state. Tyce Westland from Pleasanton was the first in his class to commit to Cowboys coach Craig Bohl, and is slated as a defensive end. Inside linebacker Sam Scott from Omaha Skutt played one season for the SkyHawks after moving in from Omaha North. Tommy Wroblewski from St. Paul is slotted as a defensive back.
From Norris, NU is picking up James Carnie in football and CJ Hood in baseball. The Titans’ Molly Ramsey is headed to Kansas State for volleyball.
Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg signed with Nebraska, Millard South quarterback TJ Urban with Air Force and Omaha Roncalli lineman Nolan Gorczyca with Buffalo.
Other signings
Bellevue East: Scott DeRosier, UNK wrestling.
Elm Creek: Whitney Bauer, Hastings basketball.
Gretna: Shaina Russell, Midland volleyball; Sidney Hauptman, Nebraska Wesleyan volleyball; Carter Hinman, Concordia soccer.
Johnson-Brock: Jordan Koehler, Southeast CC basketball.
Norris: Grace Dowding, Doane softball; Bryson Schultz, Barton (Kansas) Community College baseball; Alexis Wiggins, Creighton softball; Blake Hosic, Mount Olive volleyball; Kalli Kroeker, Wayne State volleyball; Brianna Stai, Central Missouri basketball.
North Platte: Baylee Steele, UNO golf; Michaela Wright, Briar Cliff softball; Cameron Sutherland, Midland football.
Omaha Brownell Talbot: Austin Vetter, Quincy lacrosse.
Omaha Creighton Prep: Justin Sitti, Morningside basketball.
