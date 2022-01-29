Westside's Nate Germonprez breaks records at Warrior Swimming and Diving Invitational

Even on the day when he set his first state record and took ownership of his eighth school record, Nate Germonprez still was convinced he could have done better.
The Omaha Westside junior was once again peerless in the pool Saturday with a four-gold performance at Westside’s Warrior Swimming and Diving Invitational. Each of those victories also produced a new meet record.
The Westside boys and girls swept the team titles. The boys defeated Elkhorn 572-488.5, with Kearney third at 378, while the girls defeated defending meet and state champion Omaha Marian 636-410.
Germonprez began his day at 5:30 a.m., arriving at Westside to begin warming up for the event that still was four hours from start time. He’d heard things might be crowded when team warmups began at 8 a.m.
“We were only going to get two lanes to warm up in, so that was going to be about 15 people per lane,” Germonprez said. “So, I just used the whole group warmup as a secondary warmup.”
When it came time for Germonprez’s first event, the Texas commit proved he was more than ready to race.
As the leadoff leg on Westside’s 200-yard medley relay team, Germonprez spent most of his 50 backstroke leg underwater en route to posting a 22.10, a time that was 4.29 seconds faster than the next leadoff swimmer. The Warriors won that event in 1:35.01.
There wasn’t much time for Germonprez to rest as what might be his best event — the 200 freestyle — was next. He was ranked No. 9 all time in this event entering the meet, but by going 3.25 seconds faster Saturday, Germonprez grabbed his first state record by winning in 1:36.72.
That’s the kind of performance you’d expect from the nation’s No. 3-ranked recruit in the Class of 2023.
“The freestyle right now is just naturally excelling over my other strokes because it’s the one I’ve been training the most,” Germonprez said. “I had a good junior (national) meet in December, especially in the 200 free.
“I didn’t have a tech suit on when I swam that 1:39 at a dual meet. This is about where I expected to be at a bigger invitational. There’s definitely more energy here, but I definitely wish I could have been faster.”
The 200 freestyle was the only event, entering Saturday’s meet, in which Germonprez didn’t already have the school record. His state-record time eclipsed that Westside record of 1:39.24 set by Chuck Sharpe in 1977, a mark that stood as the state record for 36 years.
Germonprez was most disappointed that he didn’t go faster in his victory in the 100 butterfly. Already ranked No. 2 all time after posting a 48.48 at December’s Lincoln Southeast Invitational, Germonprez set his third meet record by touching first in 48.23.
“For me it’s not about owning the school records, it’s about swimming faster than I have every time,” Germonprez said. “It’s been a while since I had a best time in the 100 fly. I’ve been chasing that for a while. It’s just another learning moment to get faster.”
Germonprez said his best 100 fly time was a 47.5 from club season in November 2020. Where he needed to be better was in the first half of the race. Germonprez said the 22.30 for the first 50 wasn’t good enough.
“Today it was a mid-low 22, and my best time out was a 21.6,” Germonprez said “That would have put me right there, right at my best time. I’m pretty well aerobically trained, so I don’t think the back end (25.93) was too slow. Maybe I just need a bit more fly training because I’ve been doing a lot of free training.”
Germonprez ended his day by swimming a 20.05 50 free anchor leg to rally the Warriors to a come-from-behind win over Elkhorn in the 200 freestyle relay. Westside won in 1:26.67, 0.80 seconds ahead of Elkhorn to break the 20-year-old meet record of 1:28.22 set by Omaha Creighton Prep in 2002.
Westside senior Jack Ellison bettered a 26-year-old meet record by winning the 500 freestyle in 4:39.63. The previous record was set by Westside’s Tsim Schneider in 1996.
Both of Marian’s freestyle relay quartets topped meet records set nearly two decades ago by previous Marian teams. Josie Hood, Molly Von Seggern, Katy Foley and Easton Glandt won the 200 free relay in 1:37.81 to replace the 1:38.21 by a Marian foursome in 2006.
Then it was Foley, Glandt, Von Seggern and Hood pulling away in the final two legs of the 400 free relay to win in 3:35.74, 0.66 seconds faster than Marian’s 2004 quartet.
BOYS
Team scoring: Omaha Westside 572, Elkhorn 488.5, Kearney 378, Grand Island 210.5, Lincoln Pius X 198, Bellevue West 162, Omaha Central 142, Hastings 123, Ralston/Omaha Gross 44, Scottsbluff/Gering 42.
Event winners: 1,000-yard freestyle: Matt Uehling, Elkhorn, 10:21.06. 200 medley relay: Omaha Westside (Nate Germonprez, Kaden Guzman, Jude Lowe, Colin Davis), 1:35.01 (meet record, betters own 1:36.93, 2020). 200 freestyle: Germonprez, 1:36.72 (state record, betters 1:37.29 by Jacob Molacek, Omaha Creighton Prep, 2013; meet record, betters 1:42.44 by Jonathan Novinski, Grand Island, 2017). 200 individual medley: Jack Ellison, Westside, 1:58.38. 50 freestyle (tie): Guzman and Jacob Horner, Elkhorn, 22.07. 1-meter diving: Zach Shaddy, BW, 397.10 points. 100 butterfly: Germonprez, 48.23 (No. 2 all time, betters own 48.48; meet record, betters 51.23 by Matthew Novinski, Grand Island, 2016). 100 freestyle: Davis, 47.70. 500 freestyle: Ellison, 4:39.63 (meet record, betters 4:43.79 by Tsim Schneider, Westside, 1996). 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Westside (Guzman, Davis, Aidan Cunningham), 1:26.67 (meet record, betters 1:28.22 by Omaha Creighton Prep, 2002). 100 backstroke: Davis, 51.37. 100 breaststroke: Guzman, 58.61. 400 freestyle relay: Elkhorn (Horner, Blake Forsberg, Matt Uehling, Ryan Mayo), 3:18.05.
GIRLS
Team scoring: Omaha Westside 636, Omaha Marian 410, Elkhorn 300, Grand Island 249.5, Omaha Central 225, Hastings 144, Lincoln Pius X 133.5, Bellevue West 121, Kearney 118, Ralston/Omaha Gross 69, Scottsbluff/Gering 16, Bellevue East 10.
Event winners: 1,000-yard freestyle: Alaira Hadford, Marian, 11:09.00. 200 medley relay: Omaha Marian (Lauren Mendlick, Easton Glandt, Josie Hood, Katy Foley), 1:50.30. 200 freestyle: Molly Von Seggern, Marian, 1:57.93. 200 individual medley: Hood, 2:11.64. 50 freestyle: Kate Stevens, Westside, 24.74. 1-meter diving: Nettie Knapton, Marian, 368.95 points. 100 butterfly: Von Seggern, 59.43. 100 freestyle: Piper Hagen, Westside, 54.05. 500 freestyle: Natalie Harris, Westside, 5:21.16. 200 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Hood, Von Seggern, Foley, Glandt), 1:37.81 (meet record, betters own 1:38.21, 2006). 100 backstroke: Katie Novinski, GI, 59.76. 100 breaststroke: Olivia Elbert, Westside, 1:08.74). 400 freestyle relay: Omaha Marian (Foley, Glandt, Von Seggern, Hood), 3:35.74 (meet record, betters own 3:36.40, 2004).