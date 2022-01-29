Westside's Nate Germonprez breaks records at Warrior Swimming and Diving Invitational

There wasn’t much time for Germonprez to rest as what might be his best event — the 200 freestyle — was next. He was ranked No. 9 all time in this event entering the meet, but by going 3.25 seconds faster Saturday, Germonprez grabbed his first state record by winning in 1:36.72.

That’s the kind of performance you’d expect from the nation’s No. 3-ranked recruit in the Class of 2023.

“The freestyle right now is just naturally excelling over my other strokes because it’s the one I’ve been training the most,” Germonprez said. “I had a good junior (national) meet in December, especially in the 200 free.

“I didn’t have a tech suit on when I swam that 1:39 at a dual meet. This is about where I expected to be at a bigger invitational. There’s definitely more energy here, but I definitely wish I could have been faster.”

The 200 freestyle was the only event, entering Saturday’s meet, in which Germonprez didn’t already have the school record. His state-record time eclipsed that Westside record of 1:39.24 set by Chuck Sharpe in 1977, a mark that stood as the state record for 36 years.