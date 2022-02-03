Westside's Nate Germonprez has performance in every individual event on all-time swimming charts

Omaha Westside junior Nate Germonprez now has a performance in every individual event on The World-Herald’s all-time Top 10 swimming charts.

The Texas commit debuted at No. 10 all-time Thursday in the 50-yard freestyle in Westside’s dual with Ralston/Omaha Gross. Germonprez won the event at Westside in 20.83 seconds, a time that replaces the 20.88 by former Omaha Creighton Prep standout Billy Kunkel at No. 10.

Germonprez has produced four of his eight chart-busting performances in dual or triangular meets. Along with Thursday’s 50 freestyle, he also joined the all-time lists in the 100 breaststroke in a Jan. 4 dual with Omaha Central and the 500 freestyle and 100 backstroke in a triangular with Millard North and Bellevue West on Jan. 11.

Not only is Germonprez on the all-time Top 10 charts in every event, he is both the season leader and Westside school record holder in all eight individual events.

Next up for Germonprez will be the Feb. 11-12 Metro Conference championship meet at Millard West before the Feb. 25-26 state championship meet at the Devaney Center in Lincoln.

