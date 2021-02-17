What can fans and athletes expect during Nebraska state wrestling?

Changes have been made to other upcoming state tournaments, too, said Jay Bellar, executive director of the NSAA.

For the state swimming and diving championships Feb. 25-27, no fans will be allowed at state swimming, though limited fans will be allowed for the diving competition. After discussing plans with University of Nebraska-Lincoln officials, they realized the number of swimmers in the competition would put the Bob Devaney Sports Center at max capacity, Bellar said.

“We had two decisions: Cut the number of swimmers able to compete to have parents or not have fans,” Bellar said. “We didn’t want to take away the opportunity for the kids so we went that way.”

State swimming and diving championships will air on NET as well as netNebraska.org and on the NET Nebraska app.

Girls and boys state basketball tournaments, also in Lincoln, are shifting from three-day tourneys to five days of play. The girls tournament runs March 2-6, followed by the boys tournament March 9-13.

One silver lining of the changes: More teams will get the chance to play at Pinnacle Bank Arena than in previous years, Bellar said. Games will be played at the arena as well as at three Lincoln high schools.