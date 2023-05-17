Stu Pospisil breaks down what to watch at the Class A and B state track meet on Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

* * *

Class A boys discus, 9 a.m.: Sam Cappos of Lincoln East (Arizona State), Caiden Fredrick of Papillion-La Vista South (South Dakota State) and state leader J’Dyn Bullion of Bellevue West hope the wind is right for them to get to 200 feet, which Bullion did during the season. Cappos is trying for the golden double in the throws.

Class B girls high jump, 9:30 a.m.: Sidney junior Karsyn Leeling is No. 4 all-time at 5-10.

Class A boys long jump, 11:30 a.m.: Last chance for Jaylen Lloyd of Omaha Westside, who’s hit 25 feet in summer competition while winning national titles, to take down the state record of 25-¼ by Robert Rands.

Class A girls 800 meters, 1:30 p.m.: Berlyn Schutz of Lincoln East leads a field that includes Jaci Sievers of Elkhorn South and Claire White of Westside. Sievers is trying for a 3,200-800-1,600 triple.

Class B girls 400, 3:55 p.m.: Waverly’s Alonna Depalma leads a fast field in which the top seven on the season charts, including defending champion Sydney Stodden of Elkhorn North, are from the Eastern Midlands Conference.

Class A girls 100 high hurdles, 3:05 p.m.: Kate Campos of Lincoln Pius X is No. 1 on the all-time chart at 13.70, but that was wind-aided. Her state-record target time is 13.87. But she must come out of the blocks in an unfamiliar spot — lane 3 — as hers was only the third-fastest time in the heats.

Class A boys 100, 3:25 p.m.: Jack Gillogly of Omaha Creighton Prep, the state leader at 10.51, was second in qualifying to Kennie Williams of Lincoln High. Defending champion Lloyd thinks with the right conditions, it’ll take a 10.4 to win. Does he have it in him?

Class A girls 1,600, 4:20 p.m.: What do the Big Three from the 800 have left in the longer of their two races in the finals? Schutz again is the season leader and No. 5 all-time. Sievers’ best time, No. 4, is from last year. The target is the 4:49.3 by Elizabeth Lange of Lincoln Pius X from 2003.

Class A girls 200, 5:15 p.m.: Lademi Davies of Omaha Westside could be poised to collect her fourth Class A gold of the meet — providing she prevails in the triple jump and 100 — and wait until Saturday to see whether those hold up for all-class gold.

Class A boys 200, 5:15 p.m.: Gillogly tries to lower his state record of 20.90. His prelim time of 21.43 was just off the meet record of 21.4 by Broken Bow’s Kent McCloughan that has stood since 1961.

All 1,600 relays, 5:50 p.m.: Could there be team titles hanging in the balance? How fast can the likes of Elkhorn North’s girls, Waverly’s boys and Prep go in the final event of the larger-schools meet.

Photos: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, day 1