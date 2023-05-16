Stu Pospisil breaks down the Class A and B state track meet that will take place Wednesday and Thursday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Parking, shuttles: No parking on Burke High School grounds, Park at Westroads Mall (northeast lots) and take free shuttles to the stadium.

Tickets: Daily admission $11.50 adults, $8.35 students ages 5-high school (fees included), Go to gofan,co/app/school/NSAA or use debit/credit only ticket kiosks at the stadium’s four main entrances.

Wednesday schedule — Field events: 9 a.m.: Class B girls pole vault, Class B girls discus. 9:30: Class A boys high jump, Class A girls long jump, Class B boys triple jump, Class A boys shot. 11:30: Class B boys high jump, Class B girls long jump, Class A boys triple jump, Class B boys shot. Noon: Class A girls pole vault, Class A girls discus

​Track events (order: B girls, A girls, B boys, A boys) — 1:30 p,m,: 3,200 relay finals, 2:25: Girls 100 hurdles heats, 2:45: Boys 110 hurdles heats, 3:05: 100 heats, 4: 400 heats, 4:40: 3,200 finals, 5:40: 300 hurdles heats, 6:30: 200 heats

Thursday schedule — Field events: 9 a.m.: Class A boys pole vault, Class A boys discus. 9:30: Class B girls high jump, Class B boys long jump, Class A girls triple jump, Class B girls shot. 11:30: Class A girls high jump, Class A boys long jump, Class B girls triple jump, Class A girls shot. Noon: Class B boys pole vault, Class B boys discus

Track finals (order: B girls, A girls, B boys, A boys) — 1:30: 800, 2:10: 400 relay, 3:05: Girls 100 hurdles, 3:15: Boys 110 hurdles, 3:25: 100, 3:50: 400, 4:15: 1,600, 4:50: 300 hurdles, 5:10: 200, 5:45: 1,600 relay

2022 team champions: Class A boys, Fremont; Class A girls, Lincoln Southwest; Class B boys, Sidney; Class B girls, Elkhorn North

Team scoring projections (based on season-best marks)

Boys

All-class grand championship: Omaha Creighton Prep 69, Millard West 54, Bellevue West 38, Omaha Westside 37, Lincoln East 31, Waverly 28, Papillion-La Vista South 22, Fremont 21, Kearney 21, Elkhorn North 18.

Class A: Omaha Creighton Prep 87, Millard West 74, Omaha Westside 54, Lincoln East 52, Bellevue West 50.5, Kearney 45.5, Gretna 30, Lincoln High 30, Papillion-La Vista South 29, Omaha Central 26.

Stu’s view: Prep’s Jack Gillogly could be wearing four golds at the end, two from sprints and two from relays. Solid support from his relay teammates in individual races would return the Junior Jays to the top for the first time since 2017 and the fourth time overall.

Class B: Waverly 73.8, McCook 47, Elkhorn North 42, Blair 41, Chadron 30, Platteview 29.8, Elkhorn 26, Hastings 26, Boone Central 24.8, Columbus Lakeview 24.

Stu’s view: Waverly seems positioned well for a first state title in boys track with solid relays, especially the Vikings’ 1,600 quartet. McCook is strongest in the long and triple jumps.

Girls

All-class grand championship: Papillion-La Vista South 46, Lincoln East 43, Omaha Westside 42, Elkhorn South 36, Bennington 29.5, Norris 27, Lincoln Pius X 25, Waverly 22.5, Gering 21, Sidney 19.

Stu’s view: Can Papio South’s relays generate enough points to hold off Lincoln East’s distance crew and Westside’s duo of Lademi Davies in the sprints and jumps and Claire White in the distances? East holds a wild card in junior sprinter Regan Barnard.

Class A: Papillion-La Vista South 79, Elkhorn South 55.5, Lincoln East 55, Omaha Westside 52, Papillion-La Vista 44, Lincoln Pius X 39, Omaha Burke 34, Gretna 33.5, Omaha North 29, Lincoln Southwest 28.

Stu’s view: If Papio South’s depth meets the projections, the Titans could have their first girls track crown. Elkhorn South also could be using depth to be in the pack.

Class B: Norris 84, Bennington 58, Elkhorn North 58, Waverly 44.5, Sidney 41, Seward 37, Grand Island Northwest 36.4, Gothenburg 29, Holdrege 19. (N-77-78)

Stu’s view: Elkhorn North and Bennington went 1-2 last year, but Norris should vault their Eastern Midlands Conference rivals for the Titans’ first girls track title since their double in 1977 and 1978.

Class A boys to watch

Jack Gillogly, Omaha Creighton Prep: The state record-holder in the 200 (20.90) also leads the state in the 100 (10.51) and runs legs on the 400 relay that is No. 2 all-time (41.59( and the 1,600 relay primed to get on that all-time chart.

Jaylen Lloyd, Omaha Westside: Is the national long jump champion healthy enough to be the state’s first 25/50 man? He’s No. 1 all-time in the triple jump (50-3½). He’s gone 25 feet in the summer, but his in-season best is 24-6. Can he take down Robert Rands’ 25-¼ from 2005?

Sam Cappos, Lincoln East; Caiden Fredrick, Papillion-La Vista South; J’Dyn Bullion, Bellevue West: Cappos is No. 6 all-time in the shot (64-½ ) and Fredrick No. 6 all-time in the discus (199-7) and each could be a double-gold winner. Bullion is No. 5 in the discus (200-6). The rings will be the places to be the next two mornings.

Class B boys to watch

Carsen Staehr, Aurora; Adam Dugger, McCook: Watch them make splashes in the jumping pits. Staehr leads the triple jump (47-11½) and Dugger the long jump (23-8¾). Can one of them double up?

Braxton Smith, Waverly: The sophomore is the all-class leader in the 400 and leads off the Class B state-record 1,600 relay (3:18.79).

Kalen Knott, Seward; Jacob Horner, Elkhorn North: They are the all-class state leaders in their main events – the pole vault for Knott (15-3) and 300 hurdles for Horner (38.24).

Class A girls to watch

Kate Campos, Lincoln Pius X: She’s the state’s all-time best hurdler with times of 13.70 (wind-aided) in the 100s and 42.39 for the 300s.

Jaci Sievers, Elkhorn South: The Tennessee signee is fourth all-time in the 1,600 (4:51.67 from 2022) and third in the 3,200 (10:23.39).

Lademi Davies, Omaha Westside: The No. 1 scholar in Westside’s senior class will defend her gold in the long jump. She’s No. 4 all-time in that event (19-10½ from last year) and holds the same rank in the 100 meters (11.78) and 200 (24.37).

Amari Laing, Millard South: The state leader in the long jump is only the second to cross 20 feet (20-2¼).

Berlyn Schutz, Lincoln East: Has the fastest time this season in the 1,600 (4:51.73), which ranks fifth, racing against Sievers and will be ion the 3,200 relay that threatens to go low on the all-time chart.

Class B girls to watch

Karsyn Leeling, Sidney: Tied for No. 4 all-time in the high jump at 5-10, she’s also Class B’s leader in the triple jump (37-4½).

Madison Seiler, Gering: She’s the class leader in the 1,600 (5:02.07) and the 3,200 (10:49.88).

Jaci Rexilius, Lincoln Christian: At districts, she went onto the all-time list in the 100 in a tie for ninth (11.94).