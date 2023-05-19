Stu Pospisil breaks down the Classes C and D state track meet on Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium.

Class C boys discus, 9 a.m.: Nathan Baldwin of Sutton is going for a third consecutive win and is in the 190-foot club.

Class C boys pole vault, 9 a.m.: Top football prospect Carter Nelson of Ainsworth is tied for the class lead. An Alabama assistant coach is expected to be in the crowd.

Class C girls triple jump, 9:30 a.m.: Ella Gardner of Superior, the Class C long jump champion, tries for the horizontal jumps double. If she can top her season best of 38-1½ by five inches, she would be the all-class gold medalist and keep Lademi Davies of Omaha Westside from getting her four all-class golds.

Class C girls 400, 3:55 p.m.: A nifty head-to-head tussle between Story Rasby of Sutherland and Bryn McNair of Chase County, who in the morning will be defending her all-class gold in the high jump.

Class C boys 1,600, 4:30 p.m.: Carson Noecker of Hartington Cedar Catholic, already with two Class C golds, will be running for a third (maybe a fourth if he wins the 800). And it’s possible he could add the all-class gold here to the one he claimed Friday in the 3,200.​

