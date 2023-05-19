Stu Pospisil breaks down the Classes C and D state track meet on Saturday at Omaha Burke Stadium.
Class C boys discus, 9 a.m.: Nathan Baldwin of Sutton is going for a third consecutive win and is in the 190-foot club. Class C boys pole vault, 9 a.m.: Top football prospect Carter Nelson of Ainsworth is tied for the class lead. An Alabama assistant coach is expected to be in the crowd. Class C girls triple jump, 9:30 a.m.: Ella Gardner of Superior, the Class C long jump champion, tries for the horizontal jumps double. If she can top her season best of 38-1½ by five inches, she would be the all-class gold medalist and keep Lademi Davies of Omaha Westside from getting her four all-class golds.
Class C girls 400, 3:55 p.m.: A nifty head-to-head tussle between Story Rasby of Sutherland and Bryn McNair of Chase County, who in the morning will be defending her all-class gold in the high jump. Class C boys 1,600, 4:30 p.m.: Carson Noecker of Hartington Cedar Catholic, already with two Class C golds, will be running for a third (maybe a fourth if he wins the 800). And it’s possible he could add the all-class gold here to the one he claimed Friday in the 3,200.
Gillogly kept his hopes for four state titles at the 2023 track meet alive after anchoring Prep's record-setting 400 relay and taking this 100 race with a 10.43!
Photos: Nebraska high school state track and field meet, day 3
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker wins the boys Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker leads the boys Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington Cedar Catholic's Carson Noecker laps West Point GACC's Kolton Kralik in the boys Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Runners prepare for the girls Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton's Jordyn Arens leads the girls Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas' Gianna Frasher, Doniphan-Trumbull's Anna Fitzgerald and Cornerstone's Brekyn Kok compete in the girls Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton's Jordyn Arens helps David City Aquinas' Gianna Frasher following the girls Class C 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cambridge's Carson Trompke, left, and Wallace's Trey Robertson fist bump ahead of the boys Class D 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wallace's Trey Robertson leads the boys Class D 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Wallace's Trey Robertson wins the boys Class D 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cambridge's Carson Trompke, facing, and Wallace's Trey Robertson hug after placing second and first, respectively, in the boys Class D 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
From left, Bertrand's Marcus Hernandez, Wausa's Luke Woockman and Nebraska Christian's Jacob Swanson battle for third place in the boys Class D 3200 meter run on the first day of the NSAA Class C and D state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper competes in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday. Pieper broke the meet record with a throw of 63-07.50.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek's Trent Uhlir competes in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday. Uhlir broke the meet record with a throw of 61-06.25 until Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper broke the meet record with a throw of 63-07.50
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Cross County's Alex Noyd competes in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek's Jacob Ottis competes in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek's Trent Uhlir watches where his throw landed during the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday. Uhlir broke the meet record with a throw of 61-06.25 until Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper broke the meet record with a throw of 63-07.50
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Norfolk Catholic's Kade Pieper, left, shakes hands with Battle Creek's Trent Uhlir, right, after they set back-to-back meet records in the Class C boys shot put at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday. Pieper broke the meet record with a throw of 63-07.50 after Uhlir threw 61-06.25.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Ainsworth's Carter Nelson waits to compete before the Class C boys high jump at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
The championship podium at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Competitors sleep on the field in between events at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
A reflection of Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen can be seen in coach Adam Driver's glasses while she competes during the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen kisses her cross necklace before competing in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen points to the sky before competing in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen chalks her hands up before competing in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen competes in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen celebrates after clearing 11 feet in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Kearney Catholic's Alyssa Onnen celebrates after clearing 11 feet in the Class C pole vault at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Parkview's Viktar Kachalouski competes during the Class D boys high jump at the NSAA state track and field championships in Omaha on Friday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!