What to watch for this spring from Nebraska high school track and field athletes

Lauren Harris and Jenna Muma lost their chances to be four-time gold medalists to the coronavirus pandemic.
But they do have their senior year, which is more than the Class of 2020 had.
Omaha Marian’s Harris in the 400 and Lincoln East’s Muma in the 1,600 are among the athletes to watch this year in Nebraska high school track and field.
The most decorated boys athlete coming back is Elkhorn South senior Reid Nelson, who was Class A’s high jump and long jump champion in 2019 as a sophomore. Ready to go for a state record is Brady Koolen of Lincoln Southeast, who cleared 16-4.75 in the pole vault Feb. 28 in the offseason Adidas Indoor Nationals. He cleared 14-4 at the 2019 state meet to take third in Class A.
Beyond them, the track season starts as a guessing game. Papillion-La Vista coach Joe Pilakowski operates the Nebraska Track and Field Coaches website and created the statewide, all-class Nebraska Track and Field Festival that will be April 20 at Papillion-La Vista Stadium.
From the website netrackfest.weebly.com comes this list of some athletes to watch in each class (edited for brevity and clarity):
Class A girls
Jenna Muma, Lincoln East: She represents the bevy of Spartans who should do great things from the 800 to 3,200.
Elli Dahl, Fremont: Can the 3,200 gold medalist in 2019 can repeat some of her ninth-grade magic now as a junior?
Kate Dilsaver, Lincoln Southwest: Helped lead the Silverhawks to a 106-point state meet in 2019 and is the defending 100 and 200 champion.
Lauren Harris, Omaha Marian: She can do everything from the jumps to the sprints.
Norah Sis, Papillion-La Vista: The Creighton volleyball recruit cleared 5-8 in the high jump for the 2018 gold.
Class A boys
Tristan Gray, Omaha North: Sixty feet in the shot is not out of the question.
Liam Chot, Lincoln North Star: Look for the future Temple distance runner to be on the same special level in 2021.
Reid Nelson, Elkhorn South: Only boy returner with two class titles under his belt.
Kymani Sterling, North Platte: Had success in 2019 in the 200 and 400 at state.
Devon Jackson, Omaha Burke: He was on the Bulldogs’ gold-medal 400 relay as a ninth grader.
Class B girls
Jordan Soto-Stopak, Boone Central: Ran under 12:00 in the 3,200 as a sophomore and will have a crop of newcomers pushing her.
Jessica Moss, Syracuse: Should contend for another gold in the high jump.
Anna Vedral, Wahoo Neumann: She was blossoming into a great hurdler as a sophomore and has one last shot at upholding the school and family hurdle legacy.
Madison Seiler, Gering: Her blistering sub-19:00 at Class B cross country makes this sophomore one to watch from the Panhandle.
Jaeden Bunda, Omaha Skutt: Finished second to Seiler at cross country.
Class B boys
Jaydon Welsh, Hastings: He’s the only sub-4:35 1,600 and 10:00 3,200 runner returning in Class B, coupled with a top-five finish at cross country.
Trey Dickey, Seward: By the end of his sophomore season, he became one of the best discus throwers in Class B.
Isaac Richards, Omaha Skutt: Was Class B cross country champion and led the SkyHawks to the team title.
Diego Rodriguez, Beatrice: This 6-6 high jumper is the most dynamic jumper returning in Class B.
Ethan Riley, Minden: A 13-10 personal best as a sophomore sets the floor for new heights.
Class C girls
Shayla Meyer, Superior: She was just starting to figure out the throws at the end of the 2019 season, adding over 30 feet in the discus during the season.
Renae Brummels, Battle Creek: She continues the jump tradition at Battle Creek after winning Class C’s triple jump in 2019.
Ashlei McDonald, Johnson County: Won the 3,200 as a sophomore and finished third in the 1,600.
Grace Oberg, Kearney Catholic: Peaked at the right time in 2019, running her best by far in the 1,600 and 3,200 to be in the top five at state.
Jordan Arens, Crofton: Ninth-grader, judging by her Class D cross country title, shouldn’t have a problem on the track in the Class C distance events.
Class C boys
Chase Snyder, Boyd County: Sophomore success in the throws is rare with the strength and technique required, but this Boyd County product already has 50-plus and 150-plus tosses to build on.
Carson Noecker, Hartington: He went out in 4:44 at state cross country, winning the all-class gold with an amazing 15:22 for a sophomore.
Koa McIntyre, Fremont Bergan: The clear favorite in Class C sprints.
Payton Davis, David City Aquinas: Led the Monarchs to the Class D cross country title and had success as a sophomore at state track in the long distances.
Arthur Pille, Oakland-Craig: He was moving up among the state's better hurdlers as a sophomore in 2019.
Class D girls
Hunter Weibelhaus, North Central: Could contend with Norah Sis and Jessica Moss for the all-class gold in the high jump.
Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis: Nebraska basketball signee won the 800 her first two years, in 2019 at 2:20.
Samantha Moore, Mullen: Placed in both hurdle events in 2019.
Carli Bailey, Ansley-Litchfield: Part of a talented hurdles field in Class D.
Jordyn Carr, Allen: Took second in the long jump in 2019 as a freshman.
Class D boys
Aaron Mick, BDS: As a sophomore, he cleared 13-10 in the pole vault.
Jackson McIntyre, Central Valley: Top Class D returning sprinter, winning the 200 in 2019.
Collin Arehart, Ansley-Litchfield: He was likely to drop below 2:00 in the 800 as a junior last year before losing the season.
Julien Hearn, Neligh-Oakdale: Another northeast Nebraska high jumper who cleared 6-6 as a sophomore.
Carson Rohde, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller: Could be the only returner in the Class D shot and discus (silver in 2019).