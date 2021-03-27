What to watch for this spring from Nebraska high school track and field athletes

Lauren Harris and Jenna Muma lost their chances to be four-time gold medalists to the coronavirus pandemic.

But they do have their senior year, which is more than the Class of 2020 had.

Omaha Marian’s Harris in the 400 and Lincoln East’s Muma in the 1,600 are among the athletes to watch this year in Nebraska high school track and field.

The most decorated boys athlete coming back is Elkhorn South senior Reid Nelson, who was Class A’s high jump and long jump champion in 2019 as a sophomore. Ready to go for a state record is Brady Koolen of Lincoln Southeast, who cleared 16-4.75 in the pole vault Feb. 28 in the offseason Adidas Indoor Nationals. He cleared 14-4 at the 2019 state meet to take third in Class A.

Beyond them, the track season starts as a guessing game. Papillion-La Vista coach Joe Pilakowski operates the Nebraska Track and Field Coaches website and created the statewide, all-class Nebraska Track and Field Festival that will be April 20 at Papillion-La Vista Stadium.

From the website netrackfest.weebly.com comes this list of some athletes to watch in each class (edited for brevity and clarity):

Class A girls