TRACK AND FIELD

What to watch Saturday at Nebraska state track and field meet

  Updated
Here's what you can't miss Saturday at the Nebraska high school state track and field meet.

Class C boys

200 final, 5:10 p.m.: Wyoming football signee Koa McIntyre may be trying for the 100-200 but will have to fend off Caden Denker of David City. Hot 2024 football prospect Carter Nelson from Ainsworth also is running.

Class C girls

100 hurdles final, 2:25 p.m.: Adrianna Rodencal of Lincoln Lutheran, looking to win four events for the second straight year, ran a wind-aided 14.25 in prelims. With the gold-medal lead at 14.52 by Lincoln Pius X’s Kate Campos, Rodencal could get the Class C record and the win if the wind cooperates.

400 final, 4 p.m.: Sutherland freshman Story Rasby and Chase County junior Bryn McNair outpaced the rest in qualifying. Both will have started their day with the 800.

Class D boys

200 final, 5:10 p.m.: Isaiah Zelasney of Osceola tripled in the sprints last year as a sophomore and could do it again this time. This would be the ultimate race for his pursuit.

Class D girls

100 hurdles final, 2:25 p.m.: Regan Nordhausen of Axtell will push defending champion Macy Richardson of Sterling.​

stu.pospisil@owh.com, twitter.com/stuOWH

