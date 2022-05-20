What to watch Saturday at Nebraska state track and field meet

Here's what you can't miss Saturday at the Nebraska high school state track and field meet.

* * *

Class C boys

200 final, 5:10 p.m.: Wyoming football signee Koa McIntyre may be trying for the 100-200 but will have to fend off Caden Denker of David City. Hot 2024 football prospect Carter Nelson from Ainsworth also is running.

Class C girls

100 hurdles final, 2:25 p.m.: Adrianna Rodencal of Lincoln Lutheran, looking to win four events for the second straight year, ran a wind-aided 14.25 in prelims. With the gold-medal lead at 14.52 by Lincoln Pius X’s Kate Campos, Rodencal could get the Class C record and the win if the wind cooperates.

400 final, 4 p.m.: Sutherland freshman Story Rasby and Chase County junior Bryn McNair outpaced the rest in qualifying. Both will have started their day with the 800.

Class D boys

200 final, 5:10 p.m.: Isaiah Zelasney of Osceola tripled in the sprints last year as a sophomore and could do it again this time. This would be the ultimate race for his pursuit.

Class D girls

100 hurdles final, 2:25 p.m.: Regan Nordhausen of Axtell will push defending champion Macy Richardson of Sterling.​

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.