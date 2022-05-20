What to watch Saturday at Nebraska state track and field meet

Here's what you can't miss Saturday at the Nebraska high school state track and field meet.
Class C boys 200 final, 5:10 p.m.: Wyoming football signee Koa McIntyre may be trying for the 100-200 but will have to fend off Caden Denker of David City. Hot 2024 football prospect Carter Nelson from Ainsworth also is running. Class C girls 100 hurdles final, 2:25 p.m.: Adrianna Rodencal of Lincoln Lutheran, looking to win four events for the second straight year, ran a wind-aided 14.25 in prelims. With the gold-medal lead at 14.52 by Lincoln Pius X’s Kate Campos, Rodencal could get the Class C record and the win if the wind cooperates. 400 final, 4 p.m.: Sutherland freshman Story Rasby and Chase County junior Bryn McNair outpaced the rest in qualifying. Both will have started their day with the 800. Class D boys
200 final, 5:10 p.m.: Isaiah Zelasney of Osceola tripled in the sprints last year as a sophomore and could do it again this time. This would be the ultimate race for his pursuit. Class D girls 100 hurdles final, 2:25 p.m.: Regan Nordhausen of Axtell will push defending champion Macy Richardson of Sterling.
Photos: Nebraska state track and field meet, Friday
Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal competes in the class C 100 meter hurdles in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Friday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bloomfield's Madison Abbenhaus (front), Sterling's Macy Richardson, Lawrence-Nelson's Sydney Biltoft compete in the class D 100 meter hurdles in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Friday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Axtell's Reagan Nordhausen competes in the class D 100 meter hurdles in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Friday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans watch the boys the class C 4x800 meter relay in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Friday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Crofton's 4x800 Jordyn Arens competes in the Class C during the Nebraska state track and field tournament at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington CC's Carson Arens competes in the class C 4x800 meter relay in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Friday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington CC's Carson Noecker competes in the class C 4x800 meter relay in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Friday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington CC's Carson Noecker competes in the class C 4x800 meter relay in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Friday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
North Platte St. Patrick's Dax Connick competes in the Class C 4x800 during the Nebraska state track and field tournament at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
David City Aquinas' Gianna Frasher hugs teammate Bianca Romshek after taking third place in the Class C 4x800 during the Nebraska state track and field tournament at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawk fans watch the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Friday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Hastings St. Cecilia Bluehawk fans watch the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Friday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Oakland-CraigÕs LJ McNeill competes in the class C triple jump in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Friday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lincoln Lutheran's Adrianna Rodencal competes in the Class C 100-meter hurdles during the Nebraska state track and field tournament at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Hartington CC's Carson Noecker competes in the Class C 4x800 during the Nebraska state track and field tournament at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bridgeport's Olivia Loomis-Goltl competes in the Class C long jump during the Nebraska state track and field tournament at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Homer's Skylar Moe competes in the Class C long jump during the Nebraska state track and field tournament at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Friends and family cheer on Battle CreekÕs Landon Olson in the class C high jump in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Friday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
MeridianÕs Kaylee Pribyl competes in the class D pole vault in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Thursday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
MeridianÕs Kaylee Pribyl talks with her coach while competing in the class D pole vault in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Thursday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
AxtellÕs Jesse Bertrand competes in the class D pole vault in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Thursday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
AinsworthÕs Cameryn Goochey competes in the class C long jump in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Friday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
ValentineÕs Kailee Kellum competes in the class C long jump in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Friday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisner-PilgerÕs Lindsey Kniefl competes in the class class C long jump in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Friday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Wilber-ClatoniaÕs Mason Combs competes in the class C high jump in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Friday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
Battle Creek's Landon Olson competes in the class C high jump in the Nebraska state high school track and field tournament on Friday.
MEGAN NIELSEN, THE WORLD-HERALD
A fan of Battle Creek's Landon Olson holds up a sign during his Class C long jump attempt during the Nebraska state track and field tournament at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Meridian's Kaylee Pribyl competes in the Class D pole vault during the Nebraska state track and field tournament at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sandhills/Thedford's Seth Scranton competes in the Class D triple jump during the Nebraska state track and field tournament at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St Francis assistant coach Chris Braun high fives pole vaulter Shelby Gilsdorf during the Nebraska state track and field tournament at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Humphrey St Francis' Shelby Gilsdorf competes in the Class D pole vault during the Nebraska state track and field tournament at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
Sandhills/Thedford's Tenley Rasmussen braids Martina Falcomer's hair during the Nebraska state track and field tournament at Burke Stadium in Omaha on Friday.
LILY SMITH/THE WORLD-HERALD
