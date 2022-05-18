What to watch Thursday at Nebraska state track and field meet

Here's what you can't miss Thursday at the Nebraska high school state track and field meet.

* * *

Boys

Class B 800, 1:45 p.m.: Cole Murray of Waverly is first and Tanner Cooper of Norris second on the Class B charts, second and fourth overall, and the winner’s time could make the Class A field sweat on a 90-degree afternoon.

Class A 800, 1:45 p.m.: The key race for Notre Dame-bound Gabe Hinrichs of Elkhorn South in his pursuit of the rare gold-medal distance triple. Trying for the derailment include Thomas Griesen of Lincoln Pius X and Tyson Baker and Braden Taylor from Fremont. Baker is in the first heat.

Class A 100, 3:30 p.m.: It could be a photo finish again as Jaylen Lloyd of Omaha Central and Malachi Coleman of Lincoln East have the first of their two duels in a matter of 90 minutes. They’ll be back against at 5:10 for the 200 final. Vince Genatone from North Platte gives the 100 race a third sprinter on the all-time charts.

Class B 400, 4 p.m.: He’s been running like his last name, Sidney senior Mitchell Deer, who has the fastest time of the season at 49.18. He might steal a gold from Class A.

Class A 1,600 relay, 6:15 p.m.: Class A leader Fremont may have to load this up if the Tigers are in team title contention. Class B Waverly has the fastest time.

Girls

Class B 800, 1:30 p.m.: Elkhorn South is primed for a big day, starting here with Sydney Stodden and Britt Prince coming in with the best times behind Arlington’s Keelianne Green. Both will be back, along with Grace Heaney, in the 400.

Class A 800, 1:30 p.m.: How this race unfolds, again with the heat, could impact the 1,600 later in the afternoon. Stella Miner from Omaha Westside and Brianna Rinn from Lincoln Southwest have all-time chart marks. Lucy Dillon of Fremont also will contend.

Class A 400 relay, 2:10 p.m.: Lincoln High’s Dajaz DeFrand begins her busy afternoon on the No. 6 all-time relay (47.92). Neryah Hekl can blaze almost as fast as the future Florida State sprinter.

Class A 1,600, 4:20 p.m.: The speed duel of all time over four laps is possible with Miner, Rinn, Elli Dahl from Fremont, 3,200 gold-medal leader Jaci Sievers from Elkhorn South in the field. All four have broken 5 minutes in the mile during their careers. But Dahl and Sievers will not have been in the 800.

