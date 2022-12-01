What you need to know about Nebraska boys basketball in Classes A, B and the Omaha area

Stu Pospisil has everything you need to know about the Nebraska high school boys basketball teams in Classes A and B and the Omaha area.

* * *

Class A

BELLEVUE EAST

Last season: 4-20

Coach: Chad Mustard, ninth year

Returning starters: Ammi Williams, 5-9, so.; Ryan Lenser, 6-4, sr.; Eli Robinson, 6-4, sr.

Outlook: “We will be an inexperienced team to start the year. We need our older guys to be solid while our younger guys adjust to varsity competition. Good schedule with plenty of competitive games.”

BELLEVUE WEST

Last season: 25-4, state runner-up

Coach: Doug Woodard, 25th year

Returning starters: Josiah Dotzler, 6-3, sr.; Jaden Jackson, 6-1, jr.; Jacob Arop, 6-6, jr.

Outlook: “Many shooters to space the floor. Great hands and instincts defensively. We have more ways to score than in past years and maybe deepest team we have had. Must be always willing to share ball and buy in defensively. Great kids so that should be a go.

COLUMBUS

Last season: 6-18

Coach: Jordan Hitchcock, third year

Returning starters: Tanner Esch, 6-0, jr.

Outlook: “We are young but excited to gain experience and compete as a team . as a coaching staff we are proud of the work our guys put in this offseason and look forward to seeing the fruits of their .”

ELKHORN SOUTH

Last season: 16-9, state qualifier

Coach: JJ Zumbrennen, new

Returning starters: Jackson Moeller Swan, 6-1, sr.; Alec Noonan, 6-2, sr.

Outlook: “A great group of seniors are the catalysts to this team. Return two starters with lots of playing time from last year and others came off the bench and have varsity experience. Very solid team fundamentally. Will look to push the pace and play aggressively defensively. Overall great group of kids who play really hard and want to win.”

FREMONT

Last season: 9-15

Coach: Mark Williams, 19th year

Returning starters: none

Outlook: “Lots of new faces of varsity level but exciting young talent

GRAND ISLAND

Last season: 9-15

Coach: Jeremiah Slough, eighth year

Returning starters: none

Outlook: “A very inexperienced group has dedicated an entire offseason to lessen the learning curve and develop a skill set that will be competitive in Class A basketball. Kazadi Mukama (6-7 senior), will lead the way with the firepower to score from all three levels. Riley Plummer and Colton Marsh will highlight a backcourt full of athleticism and the ability to stretch the defense.”

GRETNA

Last season: 19-7, state semifinalist

Coach: Brad Feeken, 20th year

Returning starters: Landon Pokorski, 6-2, jr.; Alex Wilcoxson, 6-1, jr.; Alec Wilkins, 6-3, jr.; Jeff Rozelle, 6-6, sr.

Outlook: “The Dragons have a very experienced team returning, but will need to continue to grow throughout the season to reach expectations of the program.”

KEARNEY

Last season: 12-11

Coach: Drake Beranek, eighth year

Returning starters: Jack Dahlgren, 6-3, sr.

Outlook: “We have some guys with experience, some guys without experience and some young kids that have a chance to be good. We are excited to compete in practice and see how it all comes together throughout the year. We've had some tough draws for postseason matchups the last couple of years. It will be important for us to get off to a good start and keep that momentum rolling in order to give ourselves the best chance to get back down to PBA.”

LINCOLN EAST

Last season: 14-9

Coach: Jeff Campbell

Returning starters: Carter Templemeyer, 6-2, sr.; Jared Townsley, 6-3, sr.; Christian Melessa, 6-3, sr.; Carter Mick, 6-2, jr.; Connor Hamilton, 6-1, sr.

Outlook: “Depth is something we will be continually developing as the season rolls on. We might be a bit undersized on the inside but will compete hard and try and make teams defend the entire court. Senior leadership will be key in setting the expectations for how our less experienced compete.”

LINCOLN HIGH

Last season: 5-18

Coach: Dan Noble, 14th year.

Returning starters: Collin Nick, 6-6, sr.; Vincent Garrett Jr., 6-2, sr.; Bryson Faines, 6-8, sr.; Andrew Gaines, 6-0, sr.; Marcelus McCulley, 6-2, sr.; Elvis Nguyen, 6-1, sr. Kui Diu, 6-2, sr.

Outlook: “Last year's injuries developed depth for this year's team. We return a veteran squad. Size should also prove to be an advantage this year.”

LINOLN NORTH STAR

Last season: 9-15

Coach: Lee Steinbrook, new

Returning starters: Antallah Sandlin’el, 6-8, sr.; Brennon Clemmons, 6-8, sr.

Outlook: “With Antallah and Brennon returning, we’re looking to build around them with a nice group of young guards. Tough early schedule should test us and let us know where we are pretty quickly. Nice group is working really hard and we'll be competitive.”

LINCOLN NORTHEAST

Last season: 18-7

Coach: Monte Ritchie, fifth year

Returning starters: Jalen Lang, sr.; Porter Bazil, sr.; Christian Winn, sr.

Outlook: “Lost a lot of production from graduating seniors. Good group of juniors that will need to step in and fill void. Will need to continue to improve throughout the season.

LINCOLN PIUS X

Last season: 18-8, state qualifier)

Coach: Adam Brill, new

Returning starters: Jackson Kessler, 5-10, sr.

Outlook: “A talented but inexperienced group at the varsity level. Jackson is the lone returning starter while Treyson Anderson had nice role coming off the bench. Both will fill new roles. The group of guys filling out the roster had a great JV season and took steps forward this summer and fall. We look to build on that growth while gaining experience as the season goes on.”

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST

Last season: 10-13

Coach: Joey Werning, second year.

Returning starters: Wade Voss, 6-7, sr.; Bangot Dak, 6-9, sr.; Taye Moore, 6-0, jr.; D’Marius Shumaker, 5-10, so.

Outlook: “We are long athletic and deep. Returning majority of our production from last year . We plan on taking a big jump and contend for a district title.”

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST

Last season: 16-8

Coach: Alex Bahe

Returning starters: Rylan Smith, 6-1, sr.; Lukas Helms, 6-6, sr.

Outlook: “We will look to replace the leadership and scoring ability of two starters in Ben Hunzeker and Grant Mielak. Rylan returns as a third year starting point guard and Concordia commit Lucas Helms also returns to the lineup. The young combination of Chuck Love, Bhan Buom and Braden Frager looks to build on strong seasons last year.”

MILLARD NORTH

Last season: 26-2, state champion

Coach: Mike Etzelmiller, new

Returning starters: Neal Mosser, 6-3, jr.; Elijah Gaeth, 6-3, jr.

Outlook: “With only two returners and 12 points combined (average) from a second state championship team, needless to say we will look a little different but our goals will not be. With a couple guys that we return, a few younger guys that will gain some experience quickly and a few kids that have transferred in I believe we will be able to compete with the best in Class A.”

MILLARD SOUTH

Last season: 13-11

Coach: Tim Leuschen, ninth year

Returning starters: Lance Rucker, 6-4, sr.; Will Cooper, 6-6, jr.; Austin Trotter, 6-4, sr.

Outlook: “We return 68% of our scoring, led by leading returning scorers Lance Rucker and Will Cooper. Transfer Ben Boudreau, who averaged nine points last season at Papio, will provide additional scoring and playmaking and returning starter Austin Trotter will play a huge role. We also return much of our rebounding. Building depth will be key to success.”

MILLARD WEST

Last season: 10-13

Coach: Bill Morrison, 14th year

Returning starters: Cole Kirschner, 6-0, sr.; Peyton Moore, 6-5, sr.; Zach Grandgennet, 6-2, sr.; Max Frohloff, 5-11, jr.

Outlook: “We have enough returning to be competitive. We will need to build team depth to raise in the ranks. Very tough schedule.”

NORFOLK

Last season: 4-20

Coach: Ben Bohn, new

Returning starters: Jack Borgmann, 6-4, sr.; Tanner Eisenhauer, 6-0, jr.; Chase Swanson, 5-10, so.

Outlook: “We look to work every day to compete to be the best team we can possibly be.”

NORTH PLATTE

Last season: 13-9

Coach: Matt Kaminski, 12th year

Returning starters: River Johnston, 6-2, sr.; Carter Kelley, 6-7, sr.

Outlook: “Return a solid nucleus of production from last year spearheaded by River Johnston and Carter Kelley. Developing depth will be a priority.”

OMAHA BENSON

Last season: 4-18

Coach: Chauncey Lambert, second year

Returning starters: Chiok John, 6-3, jr.; Kevon Newsome, 6-1, jr.; Ronald Harlan, 6-1, jr.

Outlook: “Looking for a big season out of returning players. Attention to details, defense and fast pace will be critical to our success.”

OMAHA BRYAN

Last season: 6-17

Coach: Galen Gullie, second year

Returning starters: Amare Bynum, 6-8, so.; Mat Tut, 6-7, sr.; Elijah McCulllough, 5-11, sr.

Outlook: Three returning starters could help the Bears to more wins.

OMAHA BUENA VISTA

Coach: Noah Borgmann, new

Returning starters: none

Outlook: “We are very young with only 17 kids on the team and eight are sophomores. With this being the first year of our school, we are trying to lay a strong foundation and culture that will prepare us for success in the future. Our goal is to reach our full potential as players, coaches and students by the end of the season.”

OMAHA BURKE

Last season: 4-18

Coach: Cody Fisher, third year

Returning starters: Dakarai Davis, 5-10, sr.; Zeb Svoboda, 6-2, sr.; Reed Emsick, 6-2, sr.; David Boatman, 6-5, sr. Terrence Nelson, 5-10, sr.

Outlook: “We have 10 seniors and 12 players who have had varsity experience over the last two years. We look forward to continuing the growth that we have seen by the players over the last two years and are excited to see the development of the team over the course of the season.”

OMAHA CENTRAL

Last season: 19-8, state qualifier

Coach: Bruce Chubick II, new

Returning starters: Awit Mamer, 6-3, sr.

Outlook: “Developing depth and getting locked in on defense will be essential to the success of the team.”

OMAHA CREIGHTON PREP

Last season: 18-8, state semifinalist

Coach: Josh Luedtke, 21st year

Returning starters: Joey Rieschl, 6-0, sr.; PJ Newbill, 6-1, sr.

Outlook: “Pretty typical Prep team. Hard nosed, disciplined and will compete. No social media superstars or D1 guys just blue collar players.”

OMAHA NORTH

Last season: 14-11

Coach: Thomas Liechti, fifth year

Returning starters: Daleron Thomas, jr.; Rual Lew, sr.

Outlook: “We have some pieces. We are relatively young but have a good amount of experience and size. The amount of growth received throughout the course of our season will ultimately be the deciding factor for how we perform.”

OMAHA NORTHWEST

Last season: 0-23

Coach: Thaddeus Perry, second year

Returning starters: Mehki Marks, 6-3, sr.; Jaiden Biesendorfer-Jackson, 6-2, sr.; Michael Hassenstab, 6-2, sr.

Outlook: “We have a very young team but we return one of the best players in our conference and Mehki Marks. Our upperClassmen will have to do a great job leading us each night as our freshmen get used to playing varsity basketball. I am really excited about the opportunity Hassenstab and Biesendorfer-Jackson getting to showcase their improvement from last year.”

OMAHA SOUTH

No report

OMAHA WESTSIDE

Last season: 24-3, state qualifier

Coach: Jim Simons, sixth year

Returning starters: Tate Odvody, 6-4, sr.

Outlook: “Return four players (Odvody, CJ Mitchell, Caleb Benning, Kevin Stubblefield) who all played significant minutes on last year's team. Several players are recovering from offseason injuries, which has limited their preseason preparation but we expect to be at full strength by mid January. I anticipate we will be a much better team in January and February as we develop chemistry and get healthier.”

PAPILLION-LA VISTA

Last season: 10-13

Coach: Will Pope, new

Returning starters: none

Outlook: “We will be young and inexperienced. Looking to find identity early and grow and improve.”

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH

Last season: 16-8

Coach: Joel Hueser, 20th year

Returning starters: Bryson Bahl, 6-4, so.; Devyn Jones, 6-0, sr.; Reece Kircher, 5-10, so.

Outlook: “We will rely heavily on our returning letterman and their leadership. How quickly these young players embrace this role will have a lot to do with our success. We are looking forward to coaching this team. They are selfless and play really well together.”

Class B

ALLIANCE

No report

BEATRICE

Last season: 17-7, state semifinalist

Coach: Clark Ribble, fifth year

Returning starters: Tucker Timmerman, 6-3, sr.; Shelton Crawford, 6-0, sr.; Luke Feist, 6-3, sr.; Crew Meints, 6-1, jr.

Outlook: “We bring back a strong nucleus from last year's team. We were looking to grow throughout the season, develop leadership, play with toughness and be playing our best at the end of the season.”

BENNINGTON

Last season: 19-7, state qualifier

Coach: Luke Olson, 12th year

Returning starters: Trey Bird, 6-2, sr.; Isaac Conner, 6-2, sr.; Dylan Casart, 6-3, sr.

Outlook: “Team is coming off short preparation after a successful football season. An athletic group needs to learn how to score and defend consistently. Athletic at most possessions, skill level and shooting are of areas of improvement early. Developing a consistent rotation and figuring out the top six to eight players should make for a competitive practice environment.”

BLAIR

Last season: 15-10, state qualifier

Coach: Chris Whitwer, seventh year

Returning starters: J’Shawn Unger, 6-5, jr.

Outlook: “We lost nine seniors. However there are capable players ready for their chance to step into varsity roles. Constant hard work and improvement will be crucial throughout the year for this team to achieve their goals.”

CRETE

Last season: 11-14

Coach: Tony Siske, third year

Returning starters: Jabin Gardiner, 6-4, sr.; Mason Crumbliss, 6-4, sr.; Tadd teBrink, 5-11, sr.; Aidan McDowell, 6-4, jr.; Lane Wendelin, 6-3, jr.

Outlook: “Return all five starters and four others with varsity experience. Some of these players have been playing varsity for the last two years. Three other players will be competing for varsity playing time as well. Practices have been very competitive as there are multiple players competing for spots at each position. Depth, defense and rebounding should be strength for this team.

ELKHORN

Last season: 12-11

Coach: Nick Thompson, new

Returning starters: Ethan Yungtum, 6-5, sr.; Dyllan Bertucci, 5-10, sr.; Colin Comstock, 6-2, jr.

Outlook: “We have talent and depth. If we can adjust to the different style of play we can be very good in my opinion.”

ELKHORN MOUNT MICHAEL

Last season: 10-12

Coach: Derrik Spooner, eighth year

Returning starters: Harrison Long, 5-8, jr.; Chop Paljor, 6-6, sr.; Kume Duop, 6-3, jr.

Outlook: “We replace our leading scorer and point guard with role players would look to take a step. Continue improving throughout the season and look to play our best basketball in February and March.”

ELKHORN NORTH

Last season: 8-14

Coach: Andy King, third year

Returning starters: Carson Ripley, 6-0, sr.

Outlook: “Incredibly young but deep roster with a lot of versatility.”

GERING

Last season: 9-14

Coach: Kyle Cotton, fourth year

Returning starters: Max Greeley, 6-0, sr.; Kaden Bohnsack, 6-3, sr.; Jacob Van Anne, 6-1, sr.; Uriah Ybarra, 6-2, jr.; Jackson Howard, 6-2, jr.

Outlook: Bulldogs return last year’s lineup.

GRAND ISLAND NORTHWEST

Last season: 8-17

Coach: Chip Bahe, seventh year

Returning starters: Trevyn Keene, 5-10, sr.; Cooper Garrett, 6-3, sr.

Outlook: “Look for us to be very inexperienced, yet very similar to last season, a very hard working group. We bring back only two starters but three others saw quality varsity action. This team is a proud group of athletes that enjoyed a good fall season at Northwest on the football field.”

HASTINGS

No report

LEXINGTON

Last season: 5-17

Coach: Zach Jones, sixth year

Returning starters: Daud Daud, 5-9, sr.; Dru Truax, 6-1, sr.; Kaden West, 6-0, sr.; Jase Carpenter, 5-10, sr.; Greyson Strauss, 6-1, sr.

Outlook: “We will bring back multiple players with several years of experience. It will be key to establish a defensive identity to create good opportunities on the offensive end. They are a good group that will improve greatly once they learn to win.”

MCCOOK

Last season: 20-7

Coach: Joe Imus, fourth year.

Returning starters: Evan Humphrey, 6-2, sr.; Adam Dugger, 6-2, sr.

Outlook: “We lost a good senior Class that had some nice height in two 6-5 players and one 6-6. Returning two first team all conference players and another player with starting experience will give us a solid foundation to build around. We have a ton of guys who will be competing for starting spots as well as our rotation. We have three guys who have proved they can play at a high level, but our success is going to be determined by how well inexperienced players are able to step up.”

NORRIS

Last season: 9-16

Coach: Jimmy Motz, third year

Returning starters: Wyatt Wubbels, 6-4, sr.; Barret Boesiger, 6-0, so.

Outlook: “We return two starters. Wubbels and Boesiger have a lot of experience and will be a nice place to build around. The roster is young, but there are players pushing for varsity time. Freshman Chris Garner Jr. could make an immediate impact right away with his versatility. His dad is former Husker Bernard Gardner. A lot of mystery with this team entering the season.”

OMAHA GROSS

Last season: 4-18

Coach: Terrence O’Donnell, new

Returning starters: Jackson Drake, 6-0, sr.; Charlie Palodino, 5-11, sr.; Colby Duncan, 6-1, jr.

Outlook: “This team has very good depth and athleticism. There are many multisport athletes who experienced great team success on the football field and we are hopeful that when they knock the rust off, that winning will become contagious. The team’s success will rely on our ability to be disruptive defensively and convert points from our defense. Half-court offensive execution will rely on quick ball movement and simple strong decision-making to create opportunities for each other.”

OMAHA RONCALLI

Last season: 22-4, state champion

Coach: J.J. Stoffel, eighth year

Returning starters: Brent Heller, 5-10, sr.; Brady McGill, 6-3, jr.

Outlook: “We have a good group returning from last year. The boys will play extremely tough throughout the season.”

OMAHA SKUTT

Last season: 24-2, state runner-up

Coach: Kyle Jurgens, 10th year.

Returning starters: Jake Brack, 6-9, sr.; JJ Ferrin, 6-2, sr.

Outlook: “This team has a good core group of seniors but we'll need to have some new guys step up. With the right work ethic we hope to be competitive in the postseason.”

PLATTEVIEW

Last season: 21-7, state semifinalist

Coach: Tim Brotzki, 10th year.

Returning starters: Connor Millikan, 6-1, sr.; Alex Draper, 6-1, sr.; Ezra Stewart, 6-0, sr.

Outlook: “We return three three-year starters led by all-state guard Connor Millikan. Trey Moseman transferred from Millard South and will step in to be an immediate contributor. Sophomore Class is promising with great length with three kids over 6-4.”

PLATTSMOUTH

Last season: 8-15

Coach: Kevin Tilson, eighth year.

Returning starters: none

Outlook: “There will be many new faces on the court. Early season experiences will be important as the season moves along.”

RALSTON

Last season: 9-14

Coach: Bo Buettenback, sixth year

Returning starters: Rex Buettenback, 6-4, sr.; Max Hoffman, 6-3, sr.

Outlook: “Should be around .500 but could surprise some people if we finish out games. Last year we struggled to win when ahead in the fourth quarter or the second-half. Have a couple really good pieces that will make us competitive . We were fortunate enough to get a couple transfers that will help improve our team.”

SCHUYLER

Last season: 3-19

Coach: Rod Ruybalid, new

Returning starters: Gavin Bywater, 6-0, sr.; Rico Rodriguez, 6-0, jr.; Alan Morales, 6-2, jr.

Outlook: “We have some quickness and athleticism. We'll have to work hard to overcome a height deficit.”

SCOTTSBLUFF

Last season: 21-6, state qualifier

Coach: Scott Gullion, seventh year

Outlook: “We return two starters who have each started since sophomore year and two others who have played significant minutes from last year's team. We will also add a transfer and a few guys that will get their first varsity action. We will have decent size and length. Our success will be dependent on defense and rebounding and playing efficiently on offense. I like how well our guys play together. I think we have multiple scoring options.”

SEWARD

Last season: 12-13

Coach: Trevor Menke, third year

Returning starters: Drew Covalt, sr.

Outlook: “Look to see some new faces for us this season after graduating six gritty seniors last season that helped lead the Blue Jays to a district final appearance. We play in a very competitive Central Conference. We will lack experience with the varsity level but will rely on the depth of our roster and many learning opportunities the schedule presents to grow as a team.”

SOUTH SIOUX CITY

Last season: 9-14

Coach: Nelson Wilson, second year

Returning starters: Anthony Earth, 5-10, sr.; Carsten Calvillo, 6-0, sr.; Manny Paul, 6-6, sr.

Outlook: “We return three starters and have a wealth of playing experience returning. After two campaigns where the program managed just three wins total we were able to get nine last season. We ended the regular season on a four-game winning streak.”

WAVERLY

Last season: 16-10, state qualifier

Coach: Garrett Borcher, new

Returning starters: AJ Heffelfinger, 5-10, sr.; Preston Harris, 5-10, sr.

Outlook: “We are excited to begin the season. We have a mix of experienced and new faces who look to contribute to this year's team. We hope to build off the past two years in which we have been a semifinal and quarterfinal finishing team, respectively, in the Class B state tournament. More importantly we aspire to be the team that plays with great effort night in and night out.”

YORK

Last season: 15-10

Coach: Scott Lamberty, 22nd year

Returning starters: Garrett Ivey, 6-1, sr.; Ryan Seevers, 6-0, sr.; Marshall McCarthy, 5-11, sr.; Leyton Snodgrass, 6-5, so.; Austin Phinney, 6-4, sr.

Outlook: “I think that this can be a versatile team with a lot of interchangeable parts. We need to be more consistent from the 3-point line and be more physical on the defensive end. I think we can be a pretty deep team but we need to build the chemistry throughout the season.”

Omaha area

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD

Last season: 27-1, state champion

Coach: Jacob Mohs, 11th year

Returning starters: Brooks Kissinger, 6-3, sr.; Cougar Konzem, 6-4, sr.

Outlook: “We return a lot of talented players who want to compete at a high level. Sharing the ball on offense, improving defensively, establishing roles and staying healthy will be important for us to reach our potential.”

BOYS TOWN

Last season: 7-14

Coach: Tom Krehbiel, 22nd year

Returning starters: Nyree Poteet, 5-9, so.; Zach Taylor, 5-11, sr.; DaShawn Games, 6-2, jr.; Malachi Washington, 6-6, sr.; Antron Izzard, 6-2, sr.

Outlook: “All starters return with an addition of a very good guard who should give us a lot of experience. We need to greatly improve on every aspect of defense to compete with the best teams on our schedule and our Class. We hope to be tough to beat in February.

CONESTOGA

Last season: 11-13

Coach: Jason Ahrens, 10th year

Returning starters: Jack Welch, 6-1, sr.; Noah Simones, 6-1, jr.

Outlook: “We return our top two scorers but lose others around them. We hope to be competitive in conference.”

DOUGLAS COUNTY WEST

Last season: 15-9

Coach: Chip Daehling, ninth year

Returning starters: Parker Gaston, 6-1, sr.

Outlook: “We have a deep well-rounded team. We will look to set the tone on the defensive end as we look to improve upon last season’s successes.”

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK

Last season: 8-17

Coach: Aaron Pryor, fifth year

Returning starters: Reid Fletcher, 6-3, sr.; Nate Rust, 6-1, sr.; Henry Coleman, 6-3, sr.; Tyson Mans, 6-1, jr.; Braden Mommens, 6-2, sr.

Outlook: “With no seniors last year we bring back the entire roster. Hoping the experience of this year’s senior Class that includes multi-year starters can serve as the foundation for success . The challenging schedule should prepare the team for tough conference and district play.”

FORT CALHOUN

Last season: 21-7, state semifinalist

Coach: TJ O’Connor, fourth year

Returning starters: Grayson Bouwman, 6-2, jr.; Austin Welchert, 5-9, sr.

Outlook: “We will be breaking a lot of new faces and could be young in some spots. We will compete hard and hopefully be playing our best basketball come February.”

LOUISVILLE

Last season: 11-13

Coach: Adam Vogt, sixth year

Returning starters: Sam Luellen, 6-0, jr.; Cash Biesterfeld, 6-5, jr.

Outlook: “We will be very young and inexperienced with only three seniors on the roster. They are a talented group that will only get better as they gain experience.”

OMAHA CONCORDIA

Last season: 22-4, state qualifier

Coach: Ken Kulus, 11th year

Returning starters: none

Outlook: “We are young and inexperienced but very talented. We will have some early challenges to overcome but we are talented enough to be a top 10 team this season.”

MEAD

Last season: 16-11, state qualifier

Coach: Blaine Hilgenkamp, new

Returning starters: Beau LaCroix, 6-3, sr.; Lu

Outlook: “Should have a nice combination of newcomers and experienced players along with two players returning from season-ending injuries last year.”

WAHOO

Last season: 23-3, state qualifier

Coach: Kevin Scheef, 22nd year

Returning starters: Owen Hancock, 6-3, sr.; Marcus Glock, 6-2, jr. Garrett Grandgenett, 6-4, sr.; Kamron Kasischke, 6-2, sr.; Anthony Simon, 6-5, sr.

Outlook: “We lost three seniors from a year ago. We return a lot of experience. Staying healthy is always a key. Sharing the ball, playing great defense, having great team chemistry will determine how successful we are.”

WAHOO NEUMANN

Last season: 7-16

Coach: John Kreikemeier, third year

Returning starters: Turner Ahrens, 5-10, sr.; Connor Schutt, 6-6, jr.

Outlook: “Must work to gel early and build confidence throughout the year to battle in a tough subdistrict that has multiple top 10 teams.”

WEEPING WATER

Last season: 8-15

Coach: Matt Mortimer, second year

Returning starters: Haden Nash, 6-3, sr.; Riggs Wilson, 5-11, jr.; Salour Rhoads, 5-11, jr

Outlook: “We do not have a ton of height but we are extremely fast. I have a solid athletic group that is very competitive. After taking over midstream last year and putting in place a more uptempo style that took a bit for the kids to get comfortable with, we finished strong making it to a subdistrict final losing by 2 to Mead. I look for us to continue building off our late season success and should be a solid team this season.”​