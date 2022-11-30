 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
What you need to know about Nebraska girls basketball in Classes A, B and the Omaha area

  • 0

2022-23 Nebraska high school girls basketball players to watch

Mike Patterson has everything you need to know about the Nebraska high school girls basketball teams in Classes A and B and the Omaha area.

* * *

Class A

BELLEVUE EAST

Coach: Brittany Wilson, 4th year. 2021-22: 19-7, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Mya Skoff, 5-11, G; Mackenzie Reimer, 5-11, F. Sophomores: Jayla Wilson, 5-8, G.

Outlook: Key loss for the Chieftains was graduation of rebounding machine Baylee Egan; the return of Skoff (17.8 ppg) is a major plus. 

BELLEVUE WEST

Coach: Dane Bacon, 5th year. 2021-22: 18-7, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Juniors: Ahnica Russell-Brown, 5-8, G; Kenzie Melcher, 5-10, G.

Outlook: Replacing graduated starters Taryn Wharton (13.5 ppg) and Danielle Peterson (9.3) won’t be easy; two starters are back from last year’s state tourney squad. 

COLUMBUS

Coach: Scott Schaefer, 2nd year. 2021-22: 7-16.

Returning starters: Seniors: Ellie Thompson, 5-9, F. Juniors: Carly Gaedeke, 5-4, G.

Outlook: The Discoverers hope to take another step forward in the second year under coach Schaefer.

FREMONT

Coach: Kelly Flynn, 5th year. 2021-22: 27-2, state champion.

Returning starters: None.

Outlook: A new era begins for the Tigers following the school’s first state title and the graduation of All-Nebraska guard Taylor McCabe; Flynn has 597 career wins, sixth on the all-time list. 

GRAND ISLAND

Coach: Kathryn Langrehr, 1st year. 2021-22: 1-26.

Returning starters: Seniors: Hailey Kenkel, 5-8, F; Mya Gawrych; Nya Khor, 5-11, F. Juniors: Elli Ward; Nya Wal, 5-7, G.

Outlook: Nowhere to go but up for new coach Langrehr; seniors will need to carry the squad.

GRETNA

Coach: Makayla Doggett, 1st year. 2021-22: 12-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Aidan Pohlmann, 5-9, G. Juniors: Ava Boyce, 5-4, G; Emma Martin, 5-6, G; Lexi Cerone, 5-6, G; Brooke Rose, 5-10, F

Outlook: The Dragons begin a new era under Doggett following the retirement of longtime coach Jerome Skrdla (601 career wins). 

KEARNEY

Coach: JD Carson, 1st year. 2021-22: 13-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Tatum Rusher, 5-8, G; Haidyn Skeen, 6-0, F; Madison Province, 5-10, F. Sophomores: Kelsey Hatcher, 5-7, G.

Outlook: Bearcats move on under former assistant and new coach Carson; Rusher averaged almost 13 points last season. 

LINCOLN EAST

Coach: Alex McCleary, 1st year. 2021-22: 14-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Lillie Shaw, 5-6, G; Ellie Bovaird, 5-9, G; Kaylee Denker, 6-1, F. Juniors: Keaton Musiel, 5-9, G/F.

Outlook: The Spartans have a new coach in McCleary, who takes over for longtime coach Dennis Prichard (500 career wins); Musiel (9 ppg) will be sidelined for awhile after knee surgery. 

LINCOLN HIGH

Coach: Dominique Kelley, 5th year. 2021-22: 23-3, state semifinalist.

Returning starters: Seniors: Briauna Robinson, 5-7, G; Kiana Wiley, 5-7, G; Dyvine Harris, 5-6, G; Nya Jock.

Outlook: The Links, who return four senior starters from last year’s state tourney squad, loom as the primary challenger to Millard South for Class A supremacy. 

LINCOLN NORHTHEAST

Coach: Charity Iromuanya, 4th year. 2021-22: 15-9.

Returning starters: Seniors: Jaeden Webb, 5-9, G. Juniors: Yelaniya Bradley, 5-5, G; Doneelah Washington, 6-1, C; Serena Heeren, 6-0, C; Khadijah Phillips, 5-7, G.

Outlook: The Rockets return four starters from the squad that finished one win short of state last season, losing to Lincoln High in a district final. 

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST

Coach: Isaiah Dell, 4th year. 2021-22: 10-13.

Returning starters: Seniors: Anna Long, 5-10, F. Juniors: Kya Branch, 5-7, G; Nya Dak, 6-2, C; Samantha Searcey, 5-5, G; Catrice Olds, 5-9, F.

Outlook: Once-mighty Knights hope to take another step forward despite the presence of just one senior.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST

Coach: Tim Barada, 2nd year. 2021-22: 21-6, state finalist.

Returning starters: Seniors: Brinly Christensen, 6-0, F; Aniya Seymore, 5-6, G. Juniors: Kennadi Williams, 5-3, G.

Outlook: Silver Hawks will miss Williams — daughter of Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams — who will be sidelined all season by offseason knee surgery.

LINCOLN PIUS X

Coach: Ryan Psota, 5th year. 2021-22: 19-7, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Adison Markowski, 5-9, G; Lily Hodge, 5-5, G; Madilyn Navrkal, 5-10, F. Juniors: Sara Iburg, 5-10, G.

Outlook: The Thunderbolts should be state contenders once again with the return of four starters, including four-year starter Markowski. 

MILLARD NORTH

Coach: Chris Paulson, 3rd year. 2021-22: 18-7.

Returning starters: Seniors: Ellie McCarville, 5-9, G; Kayla Preston, 6-0, F; Mya Sohl, 5-9, F. Sophomores: Sam Harley, 5-10, G; Avril Smith, 6-1, F.

Outlook: Look for the Mustangs, who fell just short of state last year, to use their depth to great advantage; definitely a team to watch. 

MILLARD SOUTH

Coach: Bryce Meyers, 10th year. 2021-22: 27-1, state semifinalist.

Returning starters: Seniors: Mya Babbitt, 5-8, G; Cora Olsen, 5-9, G; Khloe Lemon, 5-10, F; Juliana Jones, 5-10, F; Lexi Finkenbiner, 5-11, F; Miranda Kelly, 5-11, F.

Outlook: The Patriots will give it another go for their first state title since 1996 as double-digit scorers Babbitt, Olsen and Lemon return for one final year; the preseason Class A favorite.

MILLARD WEST

Coach: Marc Kruger, 9th year. 2021-22: 15-9.

Returning starters: Seniors: Grace Kelley, 5-8, G; Libby Hoffman, 5-7, G. Juniors: Taylor Hansen, 5-10, F. Sophomores: Norah Gessert, 6-0, G; Neleigh Gessert, 6-0, G

Outlook: The Wildcats return seven of their top eight, including the high-scoring Gessert twins; addition of Millard North transfer Callie Ott also should help.

NORFOLK

Coach: Ben Ries, 1st year. 2021-22: 6-17.

Returning starters: Seniors: Cameryn Skiff, 5-10, F.

Outlook: The new guy on the sideline is Ries, who earned his chops as Norfolk’s boys basketball coach and most recently as athletic director; he takes over for Jared Oswald. 

NORTH PLATTE

Coach: Tyson Hammond, 5th year. 2021-22: 12-10.

Returning starters: Juniors: Clancy Brown, 5-9, G; Ellie Blakely, 5-8, G; Macie Freeze, 5-5, G.

Outlook: Young Bulldogs can build around Brown, who averaged 17.4 ppg last season. 

OMAHA BURKE

Coach: Melvin Blair, 1st year. 2021-22: 4-18.

Returning starters: Juniors: Alysha DuBose, 5-7, G; Najya O’Neal, 5-3, G. Sophomores: Shaylee George, 5-5, G.

Outlook: New coach Blair takes over for Randall Howard; Bulldogs return three starters, on the positive side. 

OMAHA CENTRAL

Coach: Michael Kroupa, 4th year. 2021-22: 24-4, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Juniors: Inia Jones, 5-6, G.

Outlook: Eagles graduated much of their firepower from last year’s 24-win squad; point guard Jones (10 ppg) has multiple Division I offers. 

OMAHA MARIAN

Coach: Tom Tvrdy, 2nd year. 2021-22: 8-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Ashley Wilwerding, 5-10, F; Sophie Shaffer, 5-6, G. Juniors: Maggie Tynan, 6-3, C; McKenna Stover, 5-10, G.

Outlook: Crusaders seek to keep improving in the second year under Tvrdy, the longtime Seward coach; few teams have the height inside the Crusaders enjoy with the 6-3 Tynan. 

OMAHA NORTH

Coach: Michaela Dailey, 7th year. 2021-22: 2-18.

Returning starters: Juniors: NyAsia Thomas, 5-9, G/F; Ella Holtzclaw, 5-6, G. Sophomores: Milani Drake, 5-6, G.

Outlook: Young Vikings hope to continue moving forward; freshmen and sophomores will be counted on immediately. 

OMAHA NORTHWEST

Coach: Joseph Nash, 2nd year. 2021-22: 8-15.

Returning starters: None.

Outlook: Huskies might be hard-pressed to repeat last year’s eight-win season. 

OMAHA SOUTH

Coach: Neil Askew, 4th year. 2021-22: 4-18.

Returning starters: Seniors: Savannah Appel, 5-4, G; Tamara Lopez, 5-4, F. Juniors: Freda Mia Moore, 5-5, G.

Outlook: Packers return three starters who will be counted on for leadership; freshman class has potential. 

OMAHA WESTSIDE

Coach: Steve Clark, 12th year. 2021-22: 13-11.

Returning starters: Sophomores: Kimora Jenkins, 5-4, G.

Outlook: Rebuilding Warriors will be very young; the return of starting point guard Jenkins is a good place to start. 

OMAHA WESTVIEW

Coach: Jason Simons.

Outlook: The first-year program will build under Simons, the longtime coach at Wahoo Neumann.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA

Coach: Cody Trofholz, 2nd year. 2021-22: 7-16.

Returning starters: Seniors: Brooklynn Holloway, 5-10, F. Sophomores: Rease Murtaugh, 5-5, G; Taliyah Jackson, 5-8, G.

Outlook: Monarchs seek to bounce back after a rare losing season; young players will be called on to step up.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH

Coach: Andy Gerlecz, 12th year. 2021-22: 13-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Taylor Mauch, 5-7, G; Clare Ullery, 5-10, G.

Outlook: The Titans graduated seven from last year’s squad that lost to Millard South in the district final.

Class B

BEATRICE

Coach: Jalen Weeks, 5th year. 2021-22: 16-6, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Riley Schwisow, 5-8, G; Avery Barnard, 5-6, G. Juniors: Addie Hatcliff, 5-7, G; Ellie Jurgens, 6-0, F.

Outlook: The Lady Orange graduated just three from last year’s state tourney squad.

BENNINGTON

Coach: John O’Connor, 8th year. 2021-22: 10-14.

Returning starters: None.

Outlook: The Badgers graduated five senior starters and will start over this season; young players will be counted on immediately. 

BLAIR

Coach: Matt Aschoff, 8th year. 2021-22: 18-7, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Juniors: Leah Chance, 5-7, G; Sophomores: Addie Sullivan, 5-11, F.

Outlook: The Bears reached state last year for the first time since 1998 but the transfer of sophomore guard Molly Ladwig (11.4 ppg as a freshman) will make a return difficult. 

CRETE

Coach: Britt Ehlers, 1st year. 2021-22: 9-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Mack Steuer, 5-8, G; Marli Stones, 5-6, G. Juniors: Marin Rasgorshek, 6-1, F.

Outlook: The Cardinals move on under new coach Ehlers, who takes over for John Larsen – the state’s all-time wins leader with 638; Rasgorshek averaged 12 ppg last season. 

ELKHORN

Coach: Jennifer Wragge, 17th year. 2021-22: 13-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Anna Janvrin, 5-9, F; Lauren Buddecke, 5-5, G; Kaelyn Andersen, 5-4, G.

Outlook: The Antlers, who lost to Beatrice in a district final last year, graduated much of their offense; veteran coach Wragge still finds a way to make her team competitive.

ELKHORN NORTH

Coach: Ann Prince, 3rd year. 2021-22: 26-1, state champion.

Returning starters: Seniors: Grace Thompson, 5-11, G; Hannah Nadgwick, 5-11, C. Juniors: Britt Prince, 5-11, G.

Outlook: The return of All-Nebraska first-teamer Prince (24.1 ppg) makes the Wolves the preseason favorite to three-peat; Fremont transfer McKenna Murphy (12.7 ppg) will make a difference, though Nadgwick is out after knee surgery. 

GERING

Coach: Steve Land, 18th year. 2021-22: 12-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Nickie Todd, 6-0, C; Carleigh Pszanka, 6-0, F. Juniors: Navaeh Hraska, 5-8, G. Sophomores: Gabby Moreno, 5-10, G.

Outlook: The Bulldogs return four starters for longtime coach Land; Todd and Pszanka both averaged about 10 ppg last season. 

GRAND ISLAND NORTHWEST

Coach: Derek Lindsey, 1st year. 2021-22: 13-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Avyn Urbanski, G; Whitney Loman, F; Kobye Costilla, G.

Outlook: Lindsey takes over as coach for Russ Moerer; Vikings will seek to navigate tough early schedule.

HASTINGS

Coach: Liz Vanderpool, 1st year. 2021-22: 8-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Emma Synek, 5-7, G. Juniors: Emma Landgren, 5-10, G; Jessalyn Quintero, 5-7, G.

Outlook: Former assistant Vanderpool takes over for 15-year head coach Greg Mays. 

LEXINGTON

Coach: Robb Koerting, 5th year. 2021-22: 7-16.

Returning starters: Seniors: Marissa Garcia, 5-6, G.

Outlook: A lot of new faces for the Minutemaids, who must replace four starters – including Sarah Treffer (20.0 ppg).

MCCOOK

Coach: Amy Scheil, 6th year. 2021-22: 11-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Shawna Wilkinson, 5-7, G; Joy Rippen, 5-9, G; Tori Honn, 5-9, F. Sophomores: Brooklynn Gillen, 5-5, G.

Outlook: Bison hope to use speed and depth to their advantage.

NEBRASKA CITY

Coach: Scott Kinnison, 1st year. 2021-22: 3-21.

Returning starters: Sophomores: Tarryn Godsey, 5-11, C.

Outlook: Kinnison takes over for Justin Parr as head coach; Pioneers are young and inexperienced, so this appears to be a rebuilding year.

NORRIS

Coach: Wally Johnson, 1st year. 2021-22: 21-5, state semifinalist.

Returning starters: Seniors: Gracie Kircher, 5-11, G/F; Sage Burbach, 6-0, F/C; Anistyn Rice, 5-11, F.

Outlook: A new era for the Titans as Johnson replaces Mark Hagerman (316 wins) as head coach; the return of three senior starters helps.

OMAHA DUCHESNE

Coach: Ryan Reese, 1st year. 2021-22: 12-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Nicky Huss, F. Juniors: June Mullen, G; Caroline Shanahan, G; Elle Shanahan, G.

Outlook: Truman State signee Huss, who averaged 11.1 ppg last season, is the daughter of Creighton men’s basketball assistant Alan Huss; Reese takes over as head coach. 

OMAHA MERCY

Coach: Nicole Lenczowski, 3rd year. 2021-22: 5-17.

Returning starters: Seniors: Sydney Crampton, 5-5, G. Juniors: Clara Behounek, 5-6, G. Sophomores: Melina Nelson, 5-7, G.

Outlook: The Monarchs have the experience but must overcome the loss of graduated center Willa Tokporo and her double-double averages.

OMAHA SKUTT

Coach: Kip Colony, 5th year. 2021-22: 26-2, state runner-up.

Returning starters: Seniors: Julia Connealy, 5-9, C; Juniors: Peyton McCabe, 5-4, G; Addison Burt, 5-7, G. Sophomores: Presley Douglas, 5-6, G; Mia McMahon, 5-4, G.

Outlook: SkyHawks graduated three from last year’s 26-win squad, but top scorer McCabe (17.9 ppg) is back; addition of Blair transfer Molly Ladwig (11.5 ppg) makes Skutt a threat to challenge once again for a state title. 

RALSTON

Coach: Paul Markley, 8th year. 2021-22: 7-16.

Returning starters: Seniors: Brooke Tejral, 5-6, G. Juniors: Lexi Paskach, 5-6, G.

Outlook: Small but scrappy Rams hope to use their athleticism to their advantage.

SCHUYLER

Coach: Jason Wehner, 1st year. 2021-22: 1-21.

Returning starters: Seniors: KT Tzunux, 5-1, G; Niurka Castro, 5-4, G. Sophomores: Addison Vavricek, 5-8, F.

Outlook: The Warriors move on under new coach Wehner; Tzunux led last year’s team in scoring, rebounding and assists. 

SCOTTSBLUFF

Coach: David Bollish, 10th year. 2021-22: 22-4.

Returning starters: Seniors: Payton Burda, 5-9, G; Anna Kelley, 5-7, G; Taryn Spady, 5-7, G; Marley Laucomer, 5-4, G. Juniors: Paige Horne, 6-0, F.

Outlook: The Bearcats set a school record for wins last season but came up just short of state, losing 50-48 to Waverly in the district final; a very motivated team with the return of five starters. 

SEWARD

Coach: Beth Bohuslavsky, 4th year. 2021-22: 6-19.

Returning starters: Seniors: Eden Schulz, 5-8, G. Juniors: Haylie Sloup, 5-5, G; Ona Stutzman, 5-6, G. Sophomores: Kelsey Miller, 6-1, F.

Outlook: The Bluejays have the athleticism but need someone to step up as a scorer; Bohuslavsky was the school’s point guard when Seward won 104 straight games (2008-12). 

SIDNEY

Coach: Tyler Shaw, 17th year. 2021-22: 19-8.

Returning starters: Seniors: Reese Riddle, G/F; Rheagan Stanley, G.

Outlook: The Lady Raiders won 18 last year but lost to Blair in the district final; the graduation of three key seniors won’t help the cause but team hopes to be playing its best in February and March.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY

Coach: Steve Selk, 4th year. 2021-22: 7-16.

Returning starters: Juniors: Brooklyn Heineman, 5-7, G; Abbi Aitken, 5-10, F.

Outlook: Young Cardinals return Heineman and Aitken, who were 1-2 in most offensive categories last season; Selk is a former Elkhorn South assistant.

WAVERLY

Coach: John Cockerill, 7th year. 2021-22: 12-12, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Paige Radenslaben, 5-6, G; Anna Clarke, 5-11, G/F. Sophomores: Parker Christiansen, 6-0, G/F; Annie Harms, 5-6, G.

Outlook: The Vikings return four starters from their state tourney squad of a year ago.

YORK

Coach: Matt Kern, 17th year. 2021-22: 21-5, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Juniors: Kiersten Portwine, 5-5, G.

Outlook: Dukes graduated three from last year’s state tourney squad, including do-everything forward Masa Scheierman; other players will need to step up.

Omaha area 

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD

Coach: Dave Hubert, 2nd year. 2021-22: 11-13.

Returning starters: Seniors: Presley Harms, 6-0, F. Juniors: Paige Comstock, 5-6, G; Alivia Pike, 5-10, F; Emma Keith, 5-8, G.

Outlook: Pike averaged 11 points last season for the Bluejays; Hubert is a former head coach at Papillion-La Vista and assistant at Gretna.

CONESTOGA

Coach: Mark Skiles, 1st year. 2021-22: 8-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Jameson Yost, 5-6, G; Sophia Ackerman, 6-1, C; MacKaylee Madsen, 5-9, G; Alison Gansemer, 5-9, G.

Outlook: The Cougars move on under new coach Skiles; the return of four senior starters helps. 

DOUGLAS COUNTY WEST

Coach: Russ Ninemire, 4th year. 2021-22: 12-9.

Returning starters: Seniors: Keira Murdock, 5-10, C; Claire Koile, 5-10, F; Ellesia Guardipee, 5-3, G. Juniors: Olivia Malousek, 5-5, G; Grace Holm, 5-8, G.

Outlook: Ninemire, in his 46th year of coaching, has more wins (618) than any other active coach; Falcons return five starters. 

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK

Coach: Paul Dwyer. 2021-22: 23-4, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Ella Zierott, 5-6, G.

Outlook: The Knights graduated their top two scorers from last year’s state tourney squad; solid freshman class will help.

MEAD

Coach: Lyle Havelka, 4th year. 2021-22: 13-11.

Returning starters: None.

Outlook: The Raiders have just one returning letter winner, so they’ll be asking a lot of their young players. 

OMAHA BROWNELL TALBOT

Coach: Brad Dunlap, 4th year. 2021-22: 10-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Katherine Thaden, 5-8, G; Briley George, 5-9, C; Paige Birch, 5-6, G. Juniors: Lia Li, 5-7, G.

Outlook: Young squad will build around Thaden, who averaged 16.5 ppg last season; the Raiders are seeking their first-ever trip to state. 

OMAHA GROSS

Coach: Linda Walker, 2nd year. 2021-22: 10-13.

Returning starters: Seniors: Savana Sweeney, 5-5, G.

Outlook: Young players will need to step up quickly for Walker, the longtime Wahoo coach who has 383 career wins. 

OMAHA RONCALLI

Coach: Pat Stoffel, 1st year. 2021-22: 10-13.

Returning starters: Seniors: Whitney Meier, G/F; Gracie Jensen, G/F; Zoey Rauterkus, G. Juniors: Morgan Mancuso, G; Alice Cunningham, G/F; Madeline McChesney, G.

Outlook: New coach Stoffel takes over for longtime coach Don Jensen; Mancuso averaged 12.2 points last season.

PLATTEVIEW 

Coach: Kevin Freeman, 1st year. 2021-22: 15-11.

Returning starters: Juniors: Emily Wiebelhaus, 5-7, G; Kate Roseland, 5-10, F; Baylee Tex, 5-6, G; Hannah Tagel, 5-5, G. Sophomores: Lilly Stobbe, 5-6, G.

Outlook: Freeman takes over the head coaching duties from Gary Wood; Trojans rely on a strong junior class.

WAHOO

Coach: Sean Forbes, 2nd year. 2021-22: 18-7.

Returning starters: Seniors: Sammy Leu, 5-9, G; Autumn Iversen, 5-7, G.

Outlook: The Warriors came up one win short of state last year, losing to BRLD in a district final; Leu averaged almost 14 points.

WAHOO NEUMANN

Coach: Rick Ahrens, 1st year. 2021-22: 12-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Kinslee Bosak, 5-9, G. Juniors: Caitlin McGuigan, 5-8, G.

Outlook: Cavaliers athletic director Ahrens takes over as head coach following the departure of Jason Simons to Omaha Westview.

YUTAN

Coach: Clay Carlton, 3rd year. 2021-22: 18-8.

Returning starters: Seniors: Laycee Josoff, 5-7, G/F. Juniors: Maura Tichota, 5-9, G/F; Haley Kube, 5-6, G; Ellie Lloyd, 5-8, F.

Outlook: Chieftains seek to build on their 18-win season that ended one win short of state; Tichota averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds last season.

mike.patterson@owh.com, 402-444-1350, twitter.com/MPattersonOWH

Mike covers high school sports, primarily volleyball in the fall, girls basketball in the winter and baseball in the spring and summer. He also reports on horse racing for The World-Herald. Follow him on Twitter @MPattersonOWH. Phone: 402-444-1350.

