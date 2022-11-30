What you need to know about Nebraska girls basketball in Classes A, B and the Omaha area

Mike Patterson has everything you need to know about the Nebraska high school girls basketball teams in Classes A and B and the Omaha area.

Class A

BELLEVUE EAST

Coach: Brittany Wilson, 4th year. 2021-22: 19-7, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Mya Skoff, 5-11, G; Mackenzie Reimer, 5-11, F. Sophomores: Jayla Wilson, 5-8, G.

Outlook: Key loss for the Chieftains was graduation of rebounding machine Baylee Egan; the return of Skoff (17.8 ppg) is a major plus.

BELLEVUE WEST

Coach: Dane Bacon, 5th year. 2021-22: 18-7, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Juniors: Ahnica Russell-Brown, 5-8, G; Kenzie Melcher, 5-10, G.

Outlook: Replacing graduated starters Taryn Wharton (13.5 ppg) and Danielle Peterson (9.3) won’t be easy; two starters are back from last year’s state tourney squad.

COLUMBUS

Coach: Scott Schaefer, 2nd year. 2021-22: 7-16.

Returning starters: Seniors: Ellie Thompson, 5-9, F. Juniors: Carly Gaedeke, 5-4, G.

Outlook: The Discoverers hope to take another step forward in the second year under coach Schaefer.

FREMONT

Coach: Kelly Flynn, 5th year. 2021-22: 27-2, state champion.

Returning starters: None.

Outlook: A new era begins for the Tigers following the school’s first state title and the graduation of All-Nebraska guard Taylor McCabe; Flynn has 597 career wins, sixth on the all-time list.

GRAND ISLAND

Coach: Kathryn Langrehr, 1st year. 2021-22: 1-26.

Returning starters: Seniors: Hailey Kenkel, 5-8, F; Mya Gawrych; Nya Khor, 5-11, F. Juniors: Elli Ward; Nya Wal, 5-7, G.

Outlook: Nowhere to go but up for new coach Langrehr; seniors will need to carry the squad.

GRETNA

Coach: Makayla Doggett, 1st year. 2021-22: 12-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Aidan Pohlmann, 5-9, G. Juniors: Ava Boyce, 5-4, G; Emma Martin, 5-6, G; Lexi Cerone, 5-6, G; Brooke Rose, 5-10, F

Outlook: The Dragons begin a new era under Doggett following the retirement of longtime coach Jerome Skrdla (601 career wins).

KEARNEY

Coach: JD Carson, 1st year. 2021-22: 13-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Tatum Rusher, 5-8, G; Haidyn Skeen, 6-0, F; Madison Province, 5-10, F. Sophomores: Kelsey Hatcher, 5-7, G.

Outlook: Bearcats move on under former assistant and new coach Carson; Rusher averaged almost 13 points last season.

LINCOLN EAST

Coach: Alex McCleary, 1st year. 2021-22: 14-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Lillie Shaw, 5-6, G; Ellie Bovaird, 5-9, G; Kaylee Denker, 6-1, F. Juniors: Keaton Musiel, 5-9, G/F.

Outlook: The Spartans have a new coach in McCleary, who takes over for longtime coach Dennis Prichard (500 career wins); Musiel (9 ppg) will be sidelined for awhile after knee surgery.

LINCOLN HIGH

Coach: Dominique Kelley, 5th year. 2021-22: 23-3, state semifinalist.

Returning starters: Seniors: Briauna Robinson, 5-7, G; Kiana Wiley, 5-7, G; Dyvine Harris, 5-6, G; Nya Jock.

Outlook: The Links, who return four senior starters from last year’s state tourney squad, loom as the primary challenger to Millard South for Class A supremacy.

LINCOLN NORHTHEAST

Coach: Charity Iromuanya, 4th year. 2021-22: 15-9.

Returning starters: Seniors: Jaeden Webb, 5-9, G. Juniors: Yelaniya Bradley, 5-5, G; Doneelah Washington, 6-1, C; Serena Heeren, 6-0, C; Khadijah Phillips, 5-7, G.

Outlook: The Rockets return four starters from the squad that finished one win short of state last season, losing to Lincoln High in a district final.

LINCOLN SOUTHEAST

Coach: Isaiah Dell, 4th year. 2021-22: 10-13.

Returning starters: Seniors: Anna Long, 5-10, F. Juniors: Kya Branch, 5-7, G; Nya Dak, 6-2, C; Samantha Searcey, 5-5, G; Catrice Olds, 5-9, F.

Outlook: Once-mighty Knights hope to take another step forward despite the presence of just one senior.

LINCOLN SOUTHWEST

Coach: Tim Barada, 2nd year. 2021-22: 21-6, state finalist.

Returning starters: Seniors: Brinly Christensen, 6-0, F; Aniya Seymore, 5-6, G. Juniors: Kennadi Williams, 5-3, G.

Outlook: Silver Hawks will miss Williams — daughter of Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams — who will be sidelined all season by offseason knee surgery.

LINCOLN PIUS X

Coach: Ryan Psota, 5th year. 2021-22: 19-7, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Adison Markowski, 5-9, G; Lily Hodge, 5-5, G; Madilyn Navrkal, 5-10, F. Juniors: Sara Iburg, 5-10, G.

Outlook: The Thunderbolts should be state contenders once again with the return of four starters, including four-year starter Markowski.

MILLARD NORTH

Coach: Chris Paulson, 3rd year. 2021-22: 18-7.

Returning starters: Seniors: Ellie McCarville, 5-9, G; Kayla Preston, 6-0, F; Mya Sohl, 5-9, F. Sophomores: Sam Harley, 5-10, G; Avril Smith, 6-1, F.

Outlook: Look for the Mustangs, who fell just short of state last year, to use their depth to great advantage; definitely a team to watch.

MILLARD SOUTH

Coach: Bryce Meyers, 10th year. 2021-22: 27-1, state semifinalist.

Returning starters: Seniors: Mya Babbitt, 5-8, G; Cora Olsen, 5-9, G; Khloe Lemon, 5-10, F; Juliana Jones, 5-10, F; Lexi Finkenbiner, 5-11, F; Miranda Kelly, 5-11, F.

Outlook: The Patriots will give it another go for their first state title since 1996 as double-digit scorers Babbitt, Olsen and Lemon return for one final year; the preseason Class A favorite.

MILLARD WEST

Coach: Marc Kruger, 9th year. 2021-22: 15-9.

Returning starters: Seniors: Grace Kelley, 5-8, G; Libby Hoffman, 5-7, G. Juniors: Taylor Hansen, 5-10, F. Sophomores: Norah Gessert, 6-0, G; Neleigh Gessert, 6-0, G

Outlook: The Wildcats return seven of their top eight, including the high-scoring Gessert twins; addition of Millard North transfer Callie Ott also should help.

NORFOLK

Coach: Ben Ries, 1st year. 2021-22: 6-17.

Returning starters: Seniors: Cameryn Skiff, 5-10, F.

Outlook: The new guy on the sideline is Ries, who earned his chops as Norfolk’s boys basketball coach and most recently as athletic director; he takes over for Jared Oswald.

NORTH PLATTE

Coach: Tyson Hammond, 5th year. 2021-22: 12-10.

Returning starters: Juniors: Clancy Brown, 5-9, G; Ellie Blakely, 5-8, G; Macie Freeze, 5-5, G.

Outlook: Young Bulldogs can build around Brown, who averaged 17.4 ppg last season.

OMAHA BURKE

Coach: Melvin Blair, 1st year. 2021-22: 4-18.

Returning starters: Juniors: Alysha DuBose, 5-7, G; Najya O’Neal, 5-3, G. Sophomores: Shaylee George, 5-5, G.

Outlook: New coach Blair takes over for Randall Howard; Bulldogs return three starters, on the positive side.

OMAHA CENTRAL

Coach: Michael Kroupa, 4th year. 2021-22: 24-4, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Juniors: Inia Jones, 5-6, G.

Outlook: Eagles graduated much of their firepower from last year’s 24-win squad; point guard Jones (10 ppg) has multiple Division I offers.

OMAHA MARIAN

Coach: Tom Tvrdy, 2nd year. 2021-22: 8-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Ashley Wilwerding, 5-10, F; Sophie Shaffer, 5-6, G. Juniors: Maggie Tynan, 6-3, C; McKenna Stover, 5-10, G.

Outlook: Crusaders seek to keep improving in the second year under Tvrdy, the longtime Seward coach; few teams have the height inside the Crusaders enjoy with the 6-3 Tynan.

OMAHA NORTH

Coach: Michaela Dailey, 7th year. 2021-22: 2-18.

Returning starters: Juniors: NyAsia Thomas, 5-9, G/F; Ella Holtzclaw, 5-6, G. Sophomores: Milani Drake, 5-6, G.

Outlook: Young Vikings hope to continue moving forward; freshmen and sophomores will be counted on immediately.

OMAHA NORTHWEST

Coach: Joseph Nash, 2nd year. 2021-22: 8-15.

Returning starters: None.

Outlook: Huskies might be hard-pressed to repeat last year’s eight-win season.

OMAHA SOUTH

Coach: Neil Askew, 4th year. 2021-22: 4-18.

Returning starters: Seniors: Savannah Appel, 5-4, G; Tamara Lopez, 5-4, F. Juniors: Freda Mia Moore, 5-5, G.

Outlook: Packers return three starters who will be counted on for leadership; freshman class has potential.

OMAHA WESTSIDE

Coach: Steve Clark, 12th year. 2021-22: 13-11.

Returning starters: Sophomores: Kimora Jenkins, 5-4, G.

Outlook: Rebuilding Warriors will be very young; the return of starting point guard Jenkins is a good place to start.

OMAHA WESTVIEW

Coach: Jason Simons.

Outlook: The first-year program will build under Simons, the longtime coach at Wahoo Neumann.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA

Coach: Cody Trofholz, 2nd year. 2021-22: 7-16.

Returning starters: Seniors: Brooklynn Holloway, 5-10, F. Sophomores: Rease Murtaugh, 5-5, G; Taliyah Jackson, 5-8, G.

Outlook: Monarchs seek to bounce back after a rare losing season; young players will be called on to step up.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH

Coach: Andy Gerlecz, 12th year. 2021-22: 13-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Taylor Mauch, 5-7, G; Clare Ullery, 5-10, G.

Outlook: The Titans graduated seven from last year’s squad that lost to Millard South in the district final.

Class B

BEATRICE

Coach: Jalen Weeks, 5th year. 2021-22: 16-6, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Riley Schwisow, 5-8, G; Avery Barnard, 5-6, G. Juniors: Addie Hatcliff, 5-7, G; Ellie Jurgens, 6-0, F.

Outlook: The Lady Orange graduated just three from last year’s state tourney squad.

BENNINGTON

Coach: John O’Connor, 8th year. 2021-22: 10-14.

Returning starters: None.

Outlook: The Badgers graduated five senior starters and will start over this season; young players will be counted on immediately.

BLAIR

Coach: Matt Aschoff, 8th year. 2021-22: 18-7, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Juniors: Leah Chance, 5-7, G; Sophomores: Addie Sullivan, 5-11, F.

Outlook: The Bears reached state last year for the first time since 1998 but the transfer of sophomore guard Molly Ladwig (11.4 ppg as a freshman) will make a return difficult.

CRETE

Coach: Britt Ehlers, 1st year. 2021-22: 9-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Mack Steuer, 5-8, G; Marli Stones, 5-6, G. Juniors: Marin Rasgorshek, 6-1, F.

Outlook: The Cardinals move on under new coach Ehlers, who takes over for John Larsen – the state’s all-time wins leader with 638; Rasgorshek averaged 12 ppg last season.

ELKHORN

Coach: Jennifer Wragge, 17th year. 2021-22: 13-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Anna Janvrin, 5-9, F; Lauren Buddecke, 5-5, G; Kaelyn Andersen, 5-4, G.

Outlook: The Antlers, who lost to Beatrice in a district final last year, graduated much of their offense; veteran coach Wragge still finds a way to make her team competitive.

ELKHORN NORTH

Coach: Ann Prince, 3rd year. 2021-22: 26-1, state champion.

Returning starters: Seniors: Grace Thompson, 5-11, G; Hannah Nadgwick, 5-11, C. Juniors: Britt Prince, 5-11, G.

Outlook: The return of All-Nebraska first-teamer Prince (24.1 ppg) makes the Wolves the preseason favorite to three-peat; Fremont transfer McKenna Murphy (12.7 ppg) will make a difference, though Nadgwick is out after knee surgery.

GERING

Coach: Steve Land, 18th year. 2021-22: 12-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Nickie Todd, 6-0, C; Carleigh Pszanka, 6-0, F. Juniors: Navaeh Hraska, 5-8, G. Sophomores: Gabby Moreno, 5-10, G.

Outlook: The Bulldogs return four starters for longtime coach Land; Todd and Pszanka both averaged about 10 ppg last season.

GRAND ISLAND NORTHWEST

Coach: Derek Lindsey, 1st year. 2021-22: 13-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Avyn Urbanski, G; Whitney Loman, F; Kobye Costilla, G.

Outlook: Lindsey takes over as coach for Russ Moerer; Vikings will seek to navigate tough early schedule.

HASTINGS

Coach: Liz Vanderpool, 1st year. 2021-22: 8-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Emma Synek, 5-7, G. Juniors: Emma Landgren, 5-10, G; Jessalyn Quintero, 5-7, G.

Outlook: Former assistant Vanderpool takes over for 15-year head coach Greg Mays.

LEXINGTON

Coach: Robb Koerting, 5th year. 2021-22: 7-16.

Returning starters: Seniors: Marissa Garcia, 5-6, G.

Outlook: A lot of new faces for the Minutemaids, who must replace four starters – including Sarah Treffer (20.0 ppg).

MCCOOK

Coach: Amy Scheil, 6th year. 2021-22: 11-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Shawna Wilkinson, 5-7, G; Joy Rippen, 5-9, G; Tori Honn, 5-9, F. Sophomores: Brooklynn Gillen, 5-5, G.

Outlook: Bison hope to use speed and depth to their advantage.

NEBRASKA CITY

Coach: Scott Kinnison, 1st year. 2021-22: 3-21.

Returning starters: Sophomores: Tarryn Godsey, 5-11, C.

Outlook: Kinnison takes over for Justin Parr as head coach; Pioneers are young and inexperienced, so this appears to be a rebuilding year.

NORRIS

Coach: Wally Johnson, 1st year. 2021-22: 21-5, state semifinalist.

Returning starters: Seniors: Gracie Kircher, 5-11, G/F; Sage Burbach, 6-0, F/C; Anistyn Rice, 5-11, F.

Outlook: A new era for the Titans as Johnson replaces Mark Hagerman (316 wins) as head coach; the return of three senior starters helps.

OMAHA DUCHESNE

Coach: Ryan Reese, 1st year. 2021-22: 12-12.

Returning starters: Seniors: Nicky Huss, F. Juniors: June Mullen, G; Caroline Shanahan, G; Elle Shanahan, G.

Outlook: Truman State signee Huss, who averaged 11.1 ppg last season, is the daughter of Creighton men’s basketball assistant Alan Huss; Reese takes over as head coach.

OMAHA MERCY

Coach: Nicole Lenczowski, 3rd year. 2021-22: 5-17.

Returning starters: Seniors: Sydney Crampton, 5-5, G. Juniors: Clara Behounek, 5-6, G. Sophomores: Melina Nelson, 5-7, G.

Outlook: The Monarchs have the experience but must overcome the loss of graduated center Willa Tokporo and her double-double averages.

OMAHA SKUTT

Coach: Kip Colony, 5th year. 2021-22: 26-2, state runner-up.

Returning starters: Seniors: Julia Connealy, 5-9, C; Juniors: Peyton McCabe, 5-4, G; Addison Burt, 5-7, G. Sophomores: Presley Douglas, 5-6, G; Mia McMahon, 5-4, G.

Outlook: SkyHawks graduated three from last year’s 26-win squad, but top scorer McCabe (17.9 ppg) is back; addition of Blair transfer Molly Ladwig (11.5 ppg) makes Skutt a threat to challenge once again for a state title.

RALSTON

Coach: Paul Markley, 8th year. 2021-22: 7-16.

Returning starters: Seniors: Brooke Tejral, 5-6, G. Juniors: Lexi Paskach, 5-6, G.

Outlook: Small but scrappy Rams hope to use their athleticism to their advantage.

SCHUYLER

Coach: Jason Wehner, 1st year. 2021-22: 1-21.

Returning starters: Seniors: KT Tzunux, 5-1, G; Niurka Castro, 5-4, G. Sophomores: Addison Vavricek, 5-8, F.

Outlook: The Warriors move on under new coach Wehner; Tzunux led last year’s team in scoring, rebounding and assists.

SCOTTSBLUFF

Coach: David Bollish, 10th year. 2021-22: 22-4.

Returning starters: Seniors: Payton Burda, 5-9, G; Anna Kelley, 5-7, G; Taryn Spady, 5-7, G; Marley Laucomer, 5-4, G. Juniors: Paige Horne, 6-0, F.

Outlook: The Bearcats set a school record for wins last season but came up just short of state, losing 50-48 to Waverly in the district final; a very motivated team with the return of five starters.

SEWARD

Coach: Beth Bohuslavsky, 4th year. 2021-22: 6-19.

Returning starters: Seniors: Eden Schulz, 5-8, G. Juniors: Haylie Sloup, 5-5, G; Ona Stutzman, 5-6, G. Sophomores: Kelsey Miller, 6-1, F.

Outlook: The Bluejays have the athleticism but need someone to step up as a scorer; Bohuslavsky was the school’s point guard when Seward won 104 straight games (2008-12).

SIDNEY

Coach: Tyler Shaw, 17th year. 2021-22: 19-8.

Returning starters: Seniors: Reese Riddle, G/F; Rheagan Stanley, G.

Outlook: The Lady Raiders won 18 last year but lost to Blair in the district final; the graduation of three key seniors won’t help the cause but team hopes to be playing its best in February and March.

SOUTH SIOUX CITY

Coach: Steve Selk, 4th year. 2021-22: 7-16.

Returning starters: Juniors: Brooklyn Heineman, 5-7, G; Abbi Aitken, 5-10, F.

Outlook: Young Cardinals return Heineman and Aitken, who were 1-2 in most offensive categories last season; Selk is a former Elkhorn South assistant.

WAVERLY

Coach: John Cockerill, 7th year. 2021-22: 12-12, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Paige Radenslaben, 5-6, G; Anna Clarke, 5-11, G/F. Sophomores: Parker Christiansen, 6-0, G/F; Annie Harms, 5-6, G.

Outlook: The Vikings return four starters from their state tourney squad of a year ago.

YORK

Coach: Matt Kern, 17th year. 2021-22: 21-5, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Juniors: Kiersten Portwine, 5-5, G.

Outlook: Dukes graduated three from last year’s state tourney squad, including do-everything forward Masa Scheierman; other players will need to step up.

Omaha area

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD

Coach: Dave Hubert, 2nd year. 2021-22: 11-13.

Returning starters: Seniors: Presley Harms, 6-0, F. Juniors: Paige Comstock, 5-6, G; Alivia Pike, 5-10, F; Emma Keith, 5-8, G.

Outlook: Pike averaged 11 points last season for the Bluejays; Hubert is a former head coach at Papillion-La Vista and assistant at Gretna.

CONESTOGA

Coach: Mark Skiles, 1st year. 2021-22: 8-15.

Returning starters: Seniors: Jameson Yost, 5-6, G; Sophia Ackerman, 6-1, C; MacKaylee Madsen, 5-9, G; Alison Gansemer, 5-9, G.

Outlook: The Cougars move on under new coach Skiles; the return of four senior starters helps.

DOUGLAS COUNTY WEST

Coach: Russ Ninemire, 4th year. 2021-22: 12-9.

Returning starters: Seniors: Keira Murdock, 5-10, C; Claire Koile, 5-10, F; Ellesia Guardipee, 5-3, G. Juniors: Olivia Malousek, 5-5, G; Grace Holm, 5-8, G.

Outlook: Ninemire, in his 46th year of coaching, has more wins (618) than any other active coach; Falcons return five starters.

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK

Coach: Paul Dwyer. 2021-22: 23-4, state qualifier.

Returning starters: Seniors: Ella Zierott, 5-6, G.

Outlook: The Knights graduated their top two scorers from last year’s state tourney squad; solid freshman class will help.

MEAD

Coach: Lyle Havelka, 4th year. 2021-22: 13-11.

Returning starters: None.

Outlook: The Raiders have just one returning letter winner, so they’ll be asking a lot of their young players.

OMAHA BROWNELL TALBOT

Coach: Brad Dunlap, 4th year. 2021-22: 10-14.

Returning starters: Seniors: Katherine Thaden, 5-8, G; Briley George, 5-9, C; Paige Birch, 5-6, G. Juniors: Lia Li, 5-7, G.

Outlook: Young squad will build around Thaden, who averaged 16.5 ppg last season; the Raiders are seeking their first-ever trip to state.

OMAHA GROSS

Coach: Linda Walker, 2nd year. 2021-22: 10-13.

Returning starters: Seniors: Savana Sweeney, 5-5, G.

Outlook: Young players will need to step up quickly for Walker, the longtime Wahoo coach who has 383 career wins.

OMAHA RONCALLI

Coach: Pat Stoffel, 1st year. 2021-22: 10-13.

Returning starters: Seniors: Whitney Meier, G/F; Gracie Jensen, G/F; Zoey Rauterkus, G. Juniors: Morgan Mancuso, G; Alice Cunningham, G/F; Madeline McChesney, G.

Outlook: New coach Stoffel takes over for longtime coach Don Jensen; Mancuso averaged 12.2 points last season.

PLATTEVIEW

Coach: Kevin Freeman, 1st year. 2021-22: 15-11.

Returning starters: Juniors: Emily Wiebelhaus, 5-7, G; Kate Roseland, 5-10, F; Baylee Tex, 5-6, G; Hannah Tagel, 5-5, G. Sophomores: Lilly Stobbe, 5-6, G.

Outlook: Freeman takes over the head coaching duties from Gary Wood; Trojans rely on a strong junior class.

WAHOO

Coach: Sean Forbes, 2nd year. 2021-22: 18-7.

Returning starters: Seniors: Sammy Leu, 5-9, G; Autumn Iversen, 5-7, G.

Outlook: The Warriors came up one win short of state last year, losing to BRLD in a district final; Leu averaged almost 14 points.

WAHOO NEUMANN

Coach: Rick Ahrens, 1st year. 2021-22: 12-11.

Returning starters: Seniors: Kinslee Bosak, 5-9, G. Juniors: Caitlin McGuigan, 5-8, G.

Outlook: Cavaliers athletic director Ahrens takes over as head coach following the departure of Jason Simons to Omaha Westview.

YUTAN

Coach: Clay Carlton, 3rd year. 2021-22: 18-8.

Returning starters: Seniors: Laycee Josoff, 5-7, G/F. Juniors: Maura Tichota, 5-9, G/F; Haley Kube, 5-6, G; Ellie Lloyd, 5-8, F.

Outlook: Chieftains seek to build on their 18-win season that ended one win short of state; Tichota averaged 9.4 points and 6.2 rebounds last season.