Where Nebraska high school athletes have signed to play college sports

Below is a list of the Nebraska high school athletes who signed with colleges since December. Did we miss anyone? Let us know by emailing Stu Pospisil at stu.pospisil@owh.com
Bancroft-Rosalie: Elliott Nottleman, Wayne State football.
Beatrice: Avery Barnard, Wichita State softball; Tucker Timmerman, Nebraska baseball; Deegan Nelson, Morningside football; Caden Eggleston, Morningside wrestling; Hayden Richards, Southeast CC wrestling; Riley Schwisow, Sioux Falls softball; Emily Allen, Doane volleyball; Jaelynn Kosmos, Concordia track; Jordyn Kleveland, Hastings track; Autumn Bartlett, Southeast CC wrestling.
Bellevue Cornerstone: Ashton Hughes, Northwestern College cross country/track.
Bellevue East: Mackenzie Reimer, Concordia basketball.
Bellevue West: Zach Shaddy, Virginia Tech diving; J'Dyn Bullion, Wayne State football; Carson Ames, Morningside football; Gio Contreras, Peru State football; Caleb Jacobmeier, Iowa Western CC football; Grant Moraski, Sioux Falls wrestling; Kaden Watanabe, Graceland football; Donovann Whitfield, Iowa Western CC football; Bryce Woodard, York baseball.
Central Valley: Zandar Wolf, Southwest Minnesota State football.
Columbus: Liam Blaser, Chadron State football; Connor Martinez, Dakota Wesleyan basketball; Joey Long, Northeast CC soccer.
Cozad: Eli Boryca, Midland football; Jaden Cervantes, Doane track and field; Jaden Vollenweider, Doane track and field.
Cross County: Trevor Bolton, Doane football; Jackson Lindburg, Concordia track and field.
Douglas County West: Claire Smock, Briar Cliff softball.
Elkhorn: Jordan Rochholz, Wayne State softball; Tanner Houck, Wayne State football; Connor Hunt, Wayne baseball; Aidan Betz, Minnesota Mankato football/track; Jaxson Nimnete, Wayne State track; Madalyn Flynn, Midland soccer.
Elkhorn North: Ryan Harrahill, Nebraska baseball; Grace Heaney, Purdue volleyball; Jacob Horner, South Dakota track; Meghan Cunningham, Wayne State cross country/track; Shawn Hecht, Nebraska College Of Technical Agriculture rodeo; Isaiah Miller, Doane baseball; Ian Armbrust, Nebraska Wesleyan tennis; Grace Thompson, Doane basketball; Carson Ripley, Wayne State baseball; Natalie Saldi, Grand Canyon hockey; Xavier Cavenaugh, Iowa Lakes CC baseball; Harrison Weddel, Nebraska Wesleyan golf; Kailey Hrbek, Embry Riddle volleyball; Kyler Hanson, Wayne State baseball.
Elkhorn South: Grant Dixon, South Dakota cross country/track; Luke Johnson, South Dakota State cross country/track; Jasmine Moats, UNK track; Kami Sprunk, Nebraska Wesleyan softball; Austin Geary, Briar Cliff baseball; Joshua Knispel, Nebraska Wesleyan cross country/track.
Fairbury: Emily Huss, UNO volleyball; Allison Davis, UNK volleyball; Makena Schramm Midland wrestling.
Falls City: Christina Gilkerson, Peru State golf.
Falls City Sacred Heart: Sam Dunn, Peru State baseball.
Fillmore Central: Alex Schademann, Nebraska Wesleyan golf; Keegan Theobald, Doane football.
Fremont: Hudson Cunnings, Wayne State football; Titus Richardson, Wayne State football; Maggie McClain, Hastings softball; Ashton Swinscoe, Midland football.
Gering: Cami Newman, Doane volleyball; Jadyn Scott, Doane cross country.
Grand Island: Bo Douglass, Chadron State football; Cole Thorne, Chadron State football; Hailey Kenkel, Wayne State golf; Kaden Kuusela, Hastings baseball and bowling; Jalen Jensen, Hastings soccer; Colton Marsh, Hastings football; Emma McCoy, Concordia golf; Shayla Sullivan, Central CC-Columbus softball; Jaidyn Walford, Central CC-Columbus softball.
Gretna: Colin Sims, UNK football; Ethan Stuhr, Northwest Missouri State football; Harrison Weber, Southwest Minnesota football; Blayke Moore, Wayne State football; Brayden Moore, Wayne State football.
Hartington Cedar Catholic: Carson Noecker, South Dakota State cross country/track.
Hastings St. Cecilia: Carson Kudlacek, Hastings football; Alayna Vargas, Concordia cross country/track; Jordan Head, Concordia softball; Jayden Lagunas, Hastings football.
Kearney: Zack Watson, UNK track; Gavin Goodner, Central Methodist baseball; Ezzy Castro-Torres, Northeast CC soccer; Jhordy Solares, Western Nebraska CC soccer; Violet Timmons, MidAmerica Nazarene soccer; Brayden Self-Treffer, Central CC-Columbus soccer.
Lexington: Oscar Aguado-Mendez, UNK cross country/track; Jordyn Jeffries, Dakota State softball; Citlali Prado, Iowa Western CC soccer; Mia Berniece Garcia, Iowa Western CC soccer; Kenny Morales-Juarez, Western Nebraska CC soccer.
Lincoln East: Kamdyn Roebke, UNK football; Aidan Planer, Southwest Minnesota State; Connor Shelton, Southwest Minnesota State; Will Potratz, Concordia football; Jackson Byers, Doane football.
Lincoln High: Javon Leuty, UNK football; Adonis Hutchinson, Sioux Falls football; Tre'quan Henley, Hastings football; Jailynn Brill, Kirkwood CC basketball; Dyvine Harris, Arizona Western basketball; Nyawarga Jock, Southeast CC-Lincoln basketball; Josie Hilkemann, Southeast CC-Lincoln basketball.
Lincoln Lutheran: Garret Hoefs, UNK football; Jackson Masek, Morningside football; Elecea Saathoff, Nebraska Wesleyan volleyball; Hailey Chambers, Buena Vista soccer; Harper Stull, D'Youville soccer; Abby Wachal, St. Cloud State volleyball; Jordan Ernstmeyer, Concordia basketball.
Lincoln North Star: Kade Seip, UNK football; Carson Parde, Hastings football; Brandon Robinson Jr., Hastings football; Dylan Hallett, Hastings football; Jordan O’Connor, Hastings wrestling; Broc Tucker, Nebraska Wesleyan football; Dallas Paxton, Hastings wrestling.
Lincoln Southeast: Kylee Kurtzer, Southern Illinois soccer; Cadence Bonneau, UNK soccer; Lucy Hall, Iowa Western CC soccer; Manny Appleget, Nebraska Wesleyan football; William Swanson, Concordia football; Jorrian Williams, Dakota Wesleyan soccer.
Lincoln Southwest: Ryane Neal, Wisconsin diving; Grant Berry, Northwest Missouri football; Cole Luedtke, UNK football; Collin Fritton, Northern State football; Tyler Bohling, Nebraska Wesleyan football; Cal Newell, Washington U. football; Taiyo Takahashi, Doane baseball; Parker Brown, Nebraska Wesleyan tennis; Taylor Coleman, Northern State softball; Danielle Houlden, Peru State softball; Taylor Korecky, Nebraska Wesleyan softball; Avery Ryder, Augustana swimming; Alli Mullin, Nebraska Wesleyan volleyball.
Louisville: Megan Gissler, Augsburg softball.
Lyons-Decatur: Daven Whitley, Briar Cliff wrestling.
Malcolm: Emma Brown, Doane basketball; Derek Erickson, Coe baseball; Anthony Kouma, Midland football; Hayden Frank, Concordia basketball; Lauren England, Concordia volleyball.
Maywood-Hayes Center: Kiley Hejtmanek, Doane track.
McCook: Eli Kehler, Morningside football.
Mead: Luke Carritt, Midland football; Beau LaCroix, Midland football.
Meridian: Kaylee Pribyl, Doane track.
Millard North: Zack Schultz, South Dakota cross country/track; Charles Quaintance, Sioux Falls football; Nate Agosta, Concordia baseball; Zach Clark, Mount Marty baseball; Braden Cork, Northeast CC baseball; Riley Daniel, Ottawa lacrosse; Chris Frazier Jr., Mary football; Bryson Gibson, Simpson baseball; Erika Headlee, College of Saint Mary golf; Connor Palmer, Southeast CC baseball; Ty Pankonin, Ranger baseball; Hailey Siebrass, Southeast CC wrestling; Luke Spidle, Concordia baseball; Jackson Stogdill, Briar Cliff baseball; Drake Venema, Nebraska Wesleyan baseball.
Millard West: Isabelle Hartnett, Wichita State cross country/track; Piercze Marshall, South Dakota cross country/track; Callie Kirchner, Wayne State cross country/track; Zach Cross, UNK football; Cole Swift, Midland baseball; Barrett Van Deun, St. John's football; Brady Brau, Northern State football; Blake Patton, Midland swimming; Kegan Mountain, Northern State football; Hailey Korth, Newman soccer; David Christensen, Northland lacrosse; Reece Rogers, Midland golf; Jordyn Klein, Wayne State softball; Brody Gorseth, Aurora lacrosse; Logan Martin, Doane baseball; Olivia Poole, College of St. Mary swimming.
Norfolk: Jake Licking, Nebraska wrestling; Jackson Bos, Wayne State football; Kaden Ternus, Wayne State football; Mason Dixon, Wayne State football.
Norfolk Catholic: John Clausen, UNK track.
Norris: Alexis Jantzen, Nebraska Wesleyan soccer; Travis Tilford, Nebraska Wesleyan golf.
North Platte: Trevor Crisman, Wayne State football; Zarah Blaesi, UNK cross country/track; Carter Keller, Johnson County CC baseball; Tristen Beyer, Northeast CC baseball.
Omaha Bryan: Cole Rickley, Hastings football.
Omaha Burke: Mason Blankenship-Jones, Nebraska football (walk-on), Aaliyah Franklin, UNK track; Reed Emsick, UNK track; Tommy Vasquez, Nebraska Wesleyan cross country/track and swimming; Landon Washington, Concordia football; Jason Wamba, Midland; Za’Kye Parrott, Iowa Western football; David Boatman, Iowa Western football; Hope Holcomb, Hastings soccer.
Omaha Central: Caroline Festersen, Connecticut College volleyball; Camryn Rank, Goldey-Beacom volleyball; Juana Lopez-Lopez, College of St. Mary soccer; Fernanda Valente Barrios, College of St. Mary soccer; Darin Williams, Buena Vista football; Jamison Kemp, Lindenwood football.
Omaha Concordia: Chase Bogues, Midland baseball; Deanna Ringler, Concordia (Minn.) swimming.
Omaha Creighton Prep: Jack Gillogly, Nebraska track; AJ Jones, Notre Dame track; Luke Heck, Rockhurst track; Rocco Marcelino, Princeton football; Cole Jarrett, South Dakota State football; Ezra Vedral, Kansas football; AhMar Brown, Wayne State football; John Pargo, Northwest Missouri State football; Sam Bespoyasny, Moberly Area CC baseball.
Omaha Duchesne: Josie Moore, Gustavus Adolphus soccer; Libby Moore, Gustavus Adolphus soccer; Ella Wright, St. Olaf golf.
Omaha Mercy: Danie Hoer, Hastings cross country/track; Sydney Crampton, Grandview basketball; Sarah Day, Northwestern College tennis; Zoey Sizemore, Central soccer.
Omaha Marian: Elsa Jurrens, Creighton tennis; Katy Foley, Idaho swimming; Payton Kincaid, Wayne State softball; Lauren Mendlick, Saint Louis swimming; Brynn Ullerich, Wilkes swimming.
Omaha North: Te’Shaun Porter, Northwest Missouri State football; Tre’Vionne Brown, Wayne State football; Julian Turner-Wright, Benedictine football.
Omaha Skutt: Maccoy Holtam, UNK football; Faith Bonar, Eastern Nazarene softball; Nella Dolan, St. Mary wrestling; Kaitlin Foral, Black Hills State softball; Blake Johnson, Hamline baseball; Brady Rempel, Briar Cliff baseball; Ben Teal, Fort Scott CC baseball.
Omaha Westside: Kaden Guzman, Arizona State swimming; Curt Cubrich, Wayne State football; Ty Keifer, Wayne State football; Jeremiah Truit, UNK football; Marty Mormino, UNK football; Adrian Jones, Southwest Minnesota football; Ty Chullino, Simpson baseball; Jackson Gutta, Grinnell baseball; Dominic Vincentini, William lacrosse; Reagan Koom, Emory & Henry lacrosse; AJ Holmstrom, Concordia football; Jenna Brown, College of St. Mary soccer; Kaden Simpson, Bellevue soccer; Zac Tonniges, Hastings soccer; Anthony Feldman, Iowa Western CC soccer; Payton McDonald, Iowa Western CC football; Wes Okafor, Iowa Western football.
Palmyra: Chris Brekel, Dakota Wesleyan football; Chandler Berry, Buena Vista cross country; Alex Hatcher, Midland football.
Papillion-La Vista: Braelin Morton, Sioux Falls football; Joshua Robles, Southwest Minnesota State football; Grace Colbert, Doane cross country/track; Regan Covrig, Doane golf; Noah Doane, Midland swimming; Abbie Ferracci, Doane soccer; Jake Franks, Milwaukee School of Engineering baseball; Laina Souerdyke, Augustana soccer; Ethan Watkins, Hastings soccer.
Papillion-La Vista South: Bo Crews, South Alabama cross country/track; Caiden Fredrick, South Dakota State track; Devyn Jones, Chadron State football; Quin Karas, UNK cross country/track; Ayden Barnby, Iowa Western football; Aydan Belfiore, Iowa Western bowling; Taylor Brisbois, Tiffin LaCrosse; Abby Dworak, Bellevue softball; Laila Fiscus, Bellevue softball; Averie Hike, Nebraska Wesleyan soccer; Makenna Lamp, Dubuque soccer; Grace Maguire, Concordia softball; Addie Miller, College of St. Mary swimming; Landon Orth, Lafayette diving; Bethany Schuhmacher, Nebraska Wesleyan track; Henri Supenski, Mary football; Matthew Thompson, William Jewell football; Mariah Unverzagt, Johnson County CC softball; Dayton Wiese, Iowa Western bowling; Cooper Benecke, Midland baseball; Nate Weichel, Iowa Western football.
Pawnee City: Andy Maloley, Morningside football.
Plattsmouth: Drew Iverson, Wichita State baseball; T. J. Fitzpatrick, Midland football; Justice Kahler, Midland football.
Overton: Jordyn Jeffries, Dakota State softball; Peyton Eby, Doane cross country.
Ralston: Brooke Tejral, Midland soccer; Tommy Tagoai, Midland football.
Scottsbluff: Kyan Allen, Chadron State football; Korbin Gribble, Nebraska Wesleyan football; Tyson Klein, Northwestern College football; Braeden Stull, Black Hills State football; McKinley Knotts, Black Hills State.
Seward: AJ Frazy, Concordia football; Noah Brumm, Concordia football; Kalen Knott, Bryant track.
Stanton: Sylvia Cunningham, Kansas State rowing; Arynn Spence, Nebraska Wesleyan track.
Wahoo: Garrett Grandgenett, Concordia basketball.
Waverly: Jolee Wiese, Doane track; Jaelyn Dicke, North Platte CC volleyball; Cooper Skrobecki, Friends football; Charlie Johnson, South Dakota Mines football; Trey Jackson Hastings football; Preston Harms, Doane basketball.
York: Dalton Snodgrass, UNK football; Kadence Velde, Southwest Minnesota State football.
Yutan: Zach Krajicek, Concordia football; Laycee Josoff, Concordia softball; Alyssa Husing, Midland softball; Trev Arlt, Midland wrestling; Drake Trent, Concordia football.