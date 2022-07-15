Why is women coaching boys high school sports so rare in Nebraska?

Sonya Legate can’t count all the moments of confusion.

The times an opponent asked if she’s a wrestler’s mom or a statistician. One day at the state tournament in Omaha, an event staffer kicked Legate out of the coaches section. Ten minutes later, a different gatekeeper tried to remove her again.

“People don’t understand,” Legate said. “I do know wrestling. I do know moves.”

In 50 years since Title IX, women’s sports has progressed dramatically between the lines. But coaching trends still lag behind. At Nebraska four-year universities and colleges, 24% of head coaches are female. In Nebraska high schools, it’s between 25% and 30%.

Here’s the most glaring discrepancy: Roughly half of girls high school teams have a male head coach. About 10% of boys teams have a female head coach.

Women frequently coach track and field teams composed of both boys and girls. Same with cross country. But Legate was the only woman leading a Nebraska boys high school wrestling program last year — she had only one competitor at Class D Niobrara-Verdigre. And there weren't any female head coaches in football, baseball or boys basketball.

If Rachel Balkovec can manage a New York Yankees minor league team, if Becky Hammon can sit next to Gregg Popovich on the San Antonio Spurs bench, why can’t women coach high school boys?

“The question bothers me,” said Kyle Hoehner, retired Lexington High School principal who tried to hire a woman to coach boys basketball there. “We shouldn’t have to ask that question in 2022.”

Conversations with coaches and administrators indicate a range of reasons for the lack of women coaching boys sports. Some are related to coaching in general. Time demands, especially in the offseason, continue to intensify while gender roles within a family remain.

“Most people expect the wife to be home and do the laundry and cook,” said Ann Purdy, Grand Island Northwest boys soccer coach. “If you’re coaching, you don’t have time to do all that stuff.”

Other factors include networking, especially when an overwhelming number of athletic directors are male, and risk mitigation. If an administrator hires a female head coach in a boys sport, it’s an open invitation for criticism. Same goes for a potential female applicant. Nebraska needs a high-profile breakthrough to change the narrative, Hoehner said.

“Once a big school with tradition — a school with a lot to lose — hires a woman and she succeeds, I think everyone would go, ‘Why the heck aren’t we doing that?’” Hoehner said. “To me, it’s just not having a comfort level yet.”

Of course, stereotypes play a role. The persistent notion that women can’t motivate, discipline or maximize boys.

“You’re going to have people say that you’re not good enough,” Legate said.

Nebraska’s history of women coaching boys goes back 100 years, but it’s a short list. The most prominent case came at Omaha Benson, where May Leach coached the Bunnies boys basketball team to the Class D state final in 1925.

But Leach wasn’t much of a trendsetter. Decades passed by without publicized cases of women coaching boys.

In 1985, Joan Williams attracted statewide attention at Class D Arcadia when she took over boys basketball.

“I think we'll probably see more of it,” Williams said. "We have men coaching women's sports and think nothing of it. So why not reverse it? I'm not a women's libber. I like to have the car door opened for me. But we had our first lady run for vice president (1984). I think women can handle most anything.”

Williams’ prediction didn’t come true.

In 1991, Trenton’s Deb McCarter became the first coach to lead the boys and girls basketball teams at the same time. On game nights, she coached a doubleheader, laughing when referees assumed her boys assistant was the head coach.

Fifteen years later, 2006, another small town took a chance.

The principal at Clearwater summoned Shelly Mlnarik from her second-grade classroom and told the recently retired girls basketball coach, with four kids at home, that Clearwater was in a bind. Could she coach boys?

I won't volunteer, Mlnarik told him. But if you make me do it, I won't say no.

A few nights later, the school board appointed her. Back then, Mlnarik's athletic director acknowledged the barrier facing women.

"There's a thought out there that boys would be a little more reluctant to follow the leadership of a female coach," Jeff Hoesing said. “I don't know if it's necessarily true.”

It wasn’t in Clearwater, where Mlnarik laid down the law, then laid the foundation for two state tournament runs. Boys “don't smell quite as nice,” Mlnarik said then. “But the game of basketball is still the game of basketball.”

Mlnarik recalls taking her Clearwater-Orchard team to summer camp in Kearney, where a few opponents made remarks about the woman coach. Mlnarik’s players spoke up and defended her. “They weren’t going to back down,” she said.

Today Mlnarik is an assistant A.D. for Summerland High School. She retired from coaching.

“When I was going through it, I didn’t love the attention. I thought I was just a coach doing my job. But as I sit back and actually have time to think about it, it is kind of a big deal.”

Mlnarik recognizes the obstacles, most notably confidence. Women need encouragement to pursue big-time jobs, whether in boys or girls athletics.

“Once you start coaching and you start earning that respect, it gets easier,” Mlnarik said. “But people just need to fill out the application and take the chance and go for the interview and see what happens.”

That’s the irony of these cases: Typically, women coaching boys teams don’t actually apply. Their employers — usually small schools — come to them seeking help.

“They didn’t have anybody else,” said Legate, the 28-year-old Niobrara wrestling coach. “They really didn’t.”

Legate grew up the youngest child to two older brothers, including future Husker Tyler Legate. “We grew up with a wrestling mat in the basement.”

Her parents wouldn’t let Sonya wrestle boys, so she chose high school basketball. But she did wrestle in college, at Waldorf in Iowa.

Coaching boys was never her plan. But five years ago, after Legate moved home, she started helping coach the boys at her alma mater in Neligh.

Before the first meet, the head coach asked her to ride the bus with the team. Then he asked Sonya to sit next to him in a coaches chair. When she realized they were yelling the same instructions, Legate figured there was no hiding her role.

“I was like, OK, I got this,” Legate said. “It just went from there.”

Like Legate and Mlnarik, Purdy didn’t envision herself coaching boys.

She’d coached 32 years of girls basketball and volleyball at Grand Island Northwest when the administration approached her about boys soccer, a sport she knew well from her own children’s experience.

“They were desperate and needed help,” Purdy said.

Of all the boys-only teams, soccer is most likely in Nebraska to have a female head coach. Why? Because unlike football, basketball or baseball, communities aren’t stocked with former soccer players. Not yet, anyway.

Purdy agreed to co-coach with her husband, Dan. Seven years later, the Vikings have qualified for three consecutive state tournaments. Purdy functions as the program executive, the voice of organization and discipline.

“I never thought of myself as a female coaching men,” Purdy said. “I’m just a coach. This is what we do.”

But it wasn’t always easy, especially when Northwest started winning. Dan Purdy noticed how some opposing coaches refused to share film or even shake his wife’s hand after a game.

“They did not like getting beat by a woman,” Dan said.

Times change, but trends are stubborn. Fifty years post-Title IX, high school girls are playing basketball, soccer, softball, even wrestling. But when it comes to women coaching boys, Purdy doesn’t envision a breakthrough anytime soon.

“It’s probably going to stay rare.”