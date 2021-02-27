Wild-card spot for Class A girls basketball tournament came down to tiebreaker

Trying to determine the Class A wild card for the girls state basketball tournament could not have been wilder.

When all the district finals had been played, two teams — Millard North and Papillion-La Vista — were in a tie for that one coveted slot. The Mustangs and Monarchs each had 41.2609 wild-card points, an incredible rarity for the system that’s based on wins and losses and strength of schedule.

“I’m not sure we’ve ever seen something quite like that,” NSAA assistant director Jon Dolliver said. “Their points were exactly the same, so we had to go to a tiebreaker.”

That first tiebreaker is head-to-head competition, and the edge went to Millard North. The Mustangs defeated the host Monarchs 65-46 on Dec. 12, and that victory 2½ months ago will send Millard North to state and keep Papio home.

“I can’t remember a time when it ever came down to two teams so close,” Monarchs Athletic Director Jason Ryan said. “There’s a lot of woulda, coulda, shouldas so obviously we’re disappointed.”

Ryan said it’s difficult to look back on Papio’s schedule and think how it might have played out differently. The Monarchs had a one-point loss to third-ranked Fremont on Dec. 19 and a double-overtime loss against sixth-ranked Lincoln High on Feb. 13.