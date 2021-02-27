Wild-card spot for Class A girls basketball tournament came down to tiebreaker

Trying to determine the Class A wild card for the girls state basketball tournament could not have been wilder.
When all the district finals had been played, two teams — Millard North and Papillion-La Vista — were in a tie for that one coveted slot. The Mustangs and Monarchs each had 41.2609 wild-card points, an incredible rarity for the system that’s based on wins and losses and strength of schedule.
“I’m not sure we’ve ever seen something quite like that,” NSAA assistant director Jon Dolliver said. “Their points were exactly the same, so we had to go to a tiebreaker.”
That first tiebreaker is head-to-head competition, and the edge went to Millard North. The Mustangs defeated the host Monarchs 65-46 on Dec. 12, and that victory 2½ months ago will send Millard North to state and keep Papio home.
“I can’t remember a time when it ever came down to two teams so close,” Monarchs Athletic Director Jason Ryan said. “There’s a lot of woulda, coulda, shouldas so obviously we’re disappointed.”
Ryan said it’s difficult to look back on Papio’s schedule and think how it might have played out differently. The Monarchs had a one-point loss to third-ranked Fremont on Dec. 19 and a double-overtime loss against sixth-ranked Lincoln High on Feb. 13.
“That’s the way the ball bounces,” he said. “We still felt as though we had a really good year.”
At Millard North, the wild-card numbers were being scrutinized the past few days by the math department. That group included first-year coach Chris Paulson.
“I thought after we lost on Tuesday night (in a district semifinal) that our chances were pretty slim,” he said. “Then some of us started crunching the numbers and we figured out that we still had a shot.”
The Mustangs needed all seven of the higher seeded teams to win their district finals Thursday night. The Millard North players tried to make that happen, cheering on those teams at school during a television watch party.
The last piece of the puzzle was Millard South’s district final against Gretna. The unranked Dragons pushed the second-ranked Patriots but Millard South prevailed 62-56.
“We were sweating that one out,” Paulson said. “Very rarely do things fall into place quite like that with every favored team winning but that’s what we needed.”
Paulson got confirmation Friday morning after receiving a request from the NSAA for a roster and updated statistics.
“They don’t ask for that unless you’re in,” he said. “It’s crazy to think that it all came down to that game we won at Papio in early December.”
The Mustangs will make their 16th trip to state and third in the past four years. Millard North won its only Class A title in 2019 under the guidance of head coach Dave Diehl.
“Getting to state is a nice reward for our girls,” Paulson said. “We played a tough schedule so I’m really happy things worked out for us.”
The Monarchs, who have never won a state title, were denied their 17th state tourney trip and fourth in a row.
“There was a lot of parity in Class A and we were definitely in the mix,” Ryan said. “We wish we were going to state but it didn’t quite work out.”
The five-day tournament begins Tuesday with six games — four in Class A and two in Class B — at Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena.
