Will Elkhorn North reach the girls soccer state tournament in its first season?

The inaugural season for Elkhorn North’s girls soccer program has come with a question.

Why wait?

The Wolves are one win away from a state tournament bid in their opening year, a win they’re hoping comes in Saturday’s district final round.

“It’s been a learning process,” Elkhorn North coach Troy Stoller said. “Definitely a challenge. But we’ve got a great group of kids. They’ve bought into it and they don’t back down from anybody.”

There’s been plenty of chances to prove that, too.

Of ten losses, eight came to other teams playing in district finals. Half of those were by one score.

After starting the season 1-5, Stoller’s bunch won five of its next six, including a couple of crucial results for postseason purposes.

“We’ve been talking about wild card points for about two weeks,” Stoller said. “There were certain games we had to win, and we put the pressure on ourselves to do that. They stepped up.”

A shootout win over Waverly in the sub-district semifinals sealed the deal according to Stoller’s math.