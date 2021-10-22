Will Hubert led the state of Nebraska in sacks last season. Now he's headed for Iowa

In addition to his 20 sacks, twice as many as anyone in the state, he registered 42 tackles for loss — half of his 84 total tackles. He acclimated quickly by watching film of NFL defensive ends like former Hawkeye AJ Epenesa. He also gives elite effort at all times, Papio coach Tim Williams said.

Hubert's numbers are down this year — 63 tackles, including 25 for loss and 9½ sacks, though the latter two lead the state. That's largely because he’s faced consistent double teams.

“This year, teams know who he is,” Williams said. “So they’re double teaming him, sometimes even triple teaming him.”

Colleges have noticed, too, with scholarship offers from Buffalo, North Texas, Columbia, Penn, Harvard and Yale.

Hubert was intrigued by the Ivy League schools, he has a 4.2 GPA and scored 29 on the ACT. Academics were always important, with both his parents working at his high school — his father is vice principal and his mother a social studies teacher. And those colleges have their appeal.

“You graduate from a school like a Harvard or Yale and you can write your ticket to life,” Hubert said.

Yet the distance from family was one of the primary reasons he turned down those opportunities.