Will Hubert led the state of Nebraska in sacks last season. Now he's headed for Iowa

Will Hubert has a penchant, almost a thirst, for getting into the backfield.
Last season, the Papillion-La Vista defensive end piled up the most sacks (20) of any Nebraska high schooler in at least 15 years, according to MaxPreps.
He is the state's Aaron Donald and he'll be looking to continue a trend at Iowa, where he accepted a walk-on offer Oct. 17.
The Hawkeyes have had a defensive ends selected in the first four rounds of the NFL draft three straight years. So picking Iowa over a slew of Ivy League and Group of Five offers was an easy decision.
“It wasn’t really hard in the sense that I knew when I visited Iowa and seeing it in person and getting the whole feel for it, that that’s the place I wanted to be,” the 6-foot-4, 235-pound three-star prospect said.
It helped that he grew up a Hawkeye fan, attending several games each year in Iowa City, while the hard-working, disciplined culture aligned with his values. But the real sell was the walk-on program, and likelihood that he’ll turn into a scholarship player.
“I have full confidence in myself that I can,” Hubert said. “I thought it was no-brainer. I can come here, I can get put on scholarship.”
Watching him and seeing his stats, you’d never know Hubert started playing defensive end last season.
In addition to his 20 sacks, twice as many as anyone in the state, he registered 42 tackles for loss — half of his 84 total tackles. He acclimated quickly by watching film of NFL defensive ends like former Hawkeye AJ Epenesa. He also gives elite effort at all times, Papio coach Tim Williams said.
Hubert's numbers are down this year — 63 tackles, including 25 for loss and 9½ sacks, though the latter two lead the state. That's largely because he’s faced consistent double teams.
“This year, teams know who he is,” Williams said. “So they’re double teaming him, sometimes even triple teaming him.”
Colleges have noticed, too, with scholarship offers from Buffalo, North Texas, Columbia, Penn, Harvard and Yale.
Hubert was intrigued by the Ivy League schools, he has a 4.2 GPA and scored 29 on the ACT. Academics were always important, with both his parents working at his high school — his father is vice principal and his mother a social studies teacher. And those colleges have their appeal.
“You graduate from a school like a Harvard or Yale and you can write your ticket to life,” Hubert said.
Yet the distance from family was one of the primary reasons he turned down those opportunities.
He’d also been in communication with Nebraska coaches, and came on an unofficial visit for the Fordham game. But he didn't receive a scholarship offer from the Huskers. Eventually, the promise of playing for the college he grew up rooting for was too strong. Besides, he’s sure he’ll get academic scholarships from Iowa, where he intends to major in physical therapy.
Despite the Hawkeyes' success this season — with wins over Iowa State and Penn State and being ranked as high as No. 2 — Hubert said that didn't influence his decision.
“I don’t really look into current records or success, because I know programs go up and down just like that in a matter of years,” he said.
Now with his recruiting process complete, Hubert can focus on the remainder of the senior season.
His 4-4 Monarchs sit on the brink of the playoffs, and their hopes would be helped with a home win over No. 6 Gretna on Friday. The Monarchs reached the playoffs last year despite a 2-7 mark, but they haven’t finished with a winning record since 2013.
“Winning this game, it’s one of the biggest games of the year for us, it would mean everything for us,” Hubert said. “Because we’ve put in the work, and I feel like it’s a little bit overdue.”
Their team captain will do everything he can to make it happen.
“You got a guy like Will Hubert on our team, it never hurts,” Williams said. “And I’m glad we have him on our team. So that’ll help as we prepare for hopefully the playoffs.”