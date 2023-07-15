As the Millard West baseball players lined up for photos after winning the Metro Conference tournament this spring, something just wasn’t right.

Will Stoneburner wasn’t in the picture.

With the players chanting “Will!” “Will!” “Will!”, Stoneburner took his place in the front row. He then was given the trophy to hold.

Those Wildcats wouldn’t have it any other way.

Stoneburner, who has Down Syndrome, has been an integral part of the school’s sports scene for several years. The 2022 Millard West graduate has been back at it again, providing high-level energy to the Wildcats’ dugout during both the spring varsity and summer American Legion seasons.

“Will has been a team manager for multiple sports,” said his father, David. “During his high school years, he’s built a lot of friendships.”

The legend of Will Stoneburner perhaps began in January of 2017, when he rattled home a long shot at halftime of a Wildcats varsity basketball game. The crowd went wild, and Will received free food for a year from a local restaurant.

“I guess he started developing his reputation when he hit that shot,” David Stoneburner said. “He’s a pretty good little player and when that ball went in, I thought the roof was going to come off that gym.”

The shot is a pinned tweet on Will’s Twitter page, which has almost 850 followers.

Stoneburner played unified sports at Millard West and was the Wildcats’ varsity basketball manager. His sports interest grew to include the baseball team, something that was evident this season.

“Coach (Steve) Frey brought Will in like a member of the team,” David Stoneburner said. “All the players know him and even players from other teams have reached out to him, which is great.”

Frey said Will brings something special to his squad.

“Will is a great kid who brings a lot of energy,” the coach said. “You can tell how much he loves sports and how much he loves being a part of it.”

Frey added that Stoneburner’s presence in the dugout also serves as an important reminder to his players.

“Sometimes young guys can take for granted how fortunate they are in life,” he said. “They should never forget that.”

Outfielder Peyton Moore, who first got to know Will while playing basketball, said it’s nice to have him in the dugout.

“We all love Will,” he said. “He always has a smile on his face and he’s always into the games.”

Third baseman Nick Venteicher said Will contributes to the team in a way that can’t be measured by statistics.

“We know he can’t do some of the stuff we do,” Venteicher said. “But he’s making a contribution in his own way.”

Before the spring state tournament, Venteicher’s mom placed a sign in Will’s front yard — the same sign placed in all the players’ yards.

“It’s things like that sign that really make Will feel like he’s part of the team,” David Stoneburner said. “And he loves that.”

Will doesn’t confine his support to current Millard West players. He attended the Big Ten baseball tournament to cheer for the former Wildcats playing for Nebraska, including Max Anderson.

“There aren’t too many people nicer than Max,” David Stoneburner said. “He took the time to take some photos with us.”

Will is part of an athletic family that includes parents David and Kim and sisters Katie and Ally. Katie is a member of the Nebraska soccer team while Ally, a 2023 Millard West graduate, played soccer for the Wildcats.

David said he hopes that Will, who takes part in a Millard Young Adult Program that provides Special Education services, will be able to follow his passion for sports. David has contacted Nebraska and Creighton about the possibility of Will helping out.

He’d love to see Will follow a similar path as David Saville, who hasn’t let his Down Syndrome affect his time at Clemson. Saville began as an equipment manager for the football team and has forged a special friendship with coach Dabo Swinney.

“We want to keep him involved in sports,” David Stoneburner said. “We’re looking for somebody to provide a spark.”

Will has kept busy this summer attending games played by Millard West’s Legion team, Wolfe Electric. He can be found in his usual dugout spot, especially when the Wildcats are playing at home.

“Will has a limited vocabulary but he understands everything,” David Stoneburner said. “The players have made him feel special, and that’s been great.”