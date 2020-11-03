Winning 'sounds so easy,' but Elkhorn South still chasing school's first state volleyball banner

Elkhorn South has gotten here before.

The Storm qualified for the state volleyball tournament nine times since the school opened in 2010. Competing in Class B, Elkhorn South finished fourth in 2011 and second in 2013 and 2018.

Moving up to Class A last season, coach Chelsea Potter’s squad entered the tourney as the No. 2 seed. But the Storm were swept in the first round by Papillion-La Vista South, which went on to capture the title.

It was back to work this year for Elkhorn South, which put together its best season ever. The Storm went 27-1 and are ranked third nationally by Prepvolleyball.com.

But something is still missing — that first championship banner — and Potter hopes her team has what it takes to win three more matches to secure it.

“Winning just three more sounds so easy," she said. “But nothing is more difficult when you get to this point."

Potter, who was an assistant on those runner-up teams, said a change in tourney format this season — four days of competition instead of three — has her team preparing a little differently this week.

“We have one less day of practice," she said. “I wanted to really be focused on the two days we had."