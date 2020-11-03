Winning 'sounds so easy,' but Elkhorn South still chasing school's first state volleyball banner

Elkhorn South has gotten here before.
The Storm qualified for the state volleyball tournament nine times since the school opened in 2010. Competing in Class B, Elkhorn South finished fourth in 2011 and second in 2013 and 2018.
Moving up to Class A last season, coach Chelsea Potter’s squad entered the tourney as the No. 2 seed. But the Storm were swept in the first round by Papillion-La Vista South, which went on to capture the title.
It was back to work this year for Elkhorn South, which put together its best season ever. The Storm went 27-1 and are ranked third nationally by Prepvolleyball.com.
But something is still missing — that first championship banner — and Potter hopes her team has what it takes to win three more matches to secure it.
“Winning just three more sounds so easy," she said. “But nothing is more difficult when you get to this point."
Potter, who was an assistant on those runner-up teams, said a change in tourney format this season — four days of competition instead of three — has her team preparing a little differently this week.
“We have one less day of practice," she said. “I wanted to really be focused on the two days we had."
Elkhorn South opens the tournament Wednesday against North Platte, a team the Storm did not play this season.
“They’re a little unknown to us but we know they’re a strong team," she said. “We’re excited to see somebody we haven’t played yet."
With the exception of Lincoln Southwest, Elkhorn South is very familiar with the rest of the Class A field. The Storm are 9-1 against those teams, with their only loss coming against Lincoln Pius X on Oct. 3.
Even that setback wasn’t necessarily a bad thing.
“I think that loss refocused us," Potter said. “The further you go through a season unbeaten, the bigger the target is on your back."
Top hitters for the Storm are 5-foot-7 junior Kylie Weeks (366 kills) and 6-4 senior Rylee Gray (327). Weeks is an Arkansas pledge while Gray committed to Nebraska.
The two use different strategies to get their kills. Weeks is equally dangerous as a back-row attacker as she is in the front row while Gray, who also has 48 blocks, does her best work near the net.
Junior setter Madi Woodin set an all-class state record for assists last season with 1,414. The South Dakota pledge has 945 this year.
Another key player is junior libero Estella Zatechka, a Missouri commit who has 412 digs. Other starters are juniors Mia Mroczek and Kaitlin Thiebauth and sophomore Annie Millard.
Potter said this year’s squad has drawn motivation from last year’s tourney — and that early exit.
“That wound is a year old but it’s still pretty fresh,’’ she said. “Getting swept in the first round like that was pretty tough."
Potter added that her team — and all teams — already have reached one important goal during this season impacted by COVID-19.
“We’re so grateful that we got the chance to play," she said. “We saw how last spring’s athletes had their season canceled and we were hoping that wasn’t going to happen to us."
Potter, in her second season as coach, said she has one more important goal for her team at state.
“We want to go out and have fun," she said. “We can’t forget to enjoy the moment."
Nebraska high school state volleyball champions since 2004
